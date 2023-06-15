Increase in fixed rate deals risks longer mortgage market pain - latest updates

Mortgage lenders have been pulling deals as markets predict interest rates will rise higher for longer - NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The higher number of customers on fixed rate mortgages has left the Bank of England with greater uncertainty about how long to raise interest rates, a former rate setter has suggested.

Britain’s mortgage market has been thrown into chaos by economic data this week showing wages rising at a record rate.

Traders are increasing bets that the Bank of England will increase interest rates to 5.75pc by the end of the year, prompting lenders to pull mortgage deals and increase their rates.

Part of the reason the Bank is still raising rates is that a greater number of customers are on fixed rate mortgage deals, according to Michael Saunders, who served on the Monetary Policy Committee until August.

Mr Saunders, a senior economic adviser at Oxford Economics, said the time it takes for rates to pass through to the economy “probably has got significantly longer — not just by a month or two”.

He added: “It just makes it harder for them to calibrate the correct policy path.”

The Bank of England estimates only a third of the rate increases since the end of 2021 have fed through to consumers and businesses.

The nine-member Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to raise interest rates again next week and push them to the highest in two decades by the end of the year.

Get used to higher rates for years to come, warns Carney

Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney said interest rates will remain high for years to come, ensuring governments and consumers will pay more to service debt.

The UK is “going to be paying higher rates of interest for their debt for the foreseeable future,” he said in an interview with Robert Peston on ITV last night.

The higher borrowing costs, he said, represent “big tectonic shifts in the global economy” and “mean that we are likely to have higher longer term interest rates for a period of time”.

The comments underscore a darkening outlook for the economy after surprisingly strong inflation and wage data pointed to further rate rises from the Bank of England.

Investors have priced in more than a full percentage point of increases over the next year, which would take the benchmark lending rate to its highest in two decades.

Mr Carney said consumers should brace for paying higher rates for the forseeable future — “not just measured in, you know, 12 months, 24 months”.

Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney - FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Drax 'in talks' to restart coal power plants as winter backup

National Grid has said it is in talks with British power generator Drax to restart two coal-fired units to be used as emergency back up power supply for next winter.

The power operator was asked by the Government earlier this year to explore extending a coal reserve that was used last winter as a safety buffer.

Drax is in talks to reopen the units at its power station in North Yorkshire, according to the grid operator’s early winter outlook published today.

However, a Drax spokesman said the company has had “various discussions” with the Government and National Grid since April, but is not currently in “negotiations” to extend the availability of its coal units

The National Grid has said it expects to have sufficient available capacity to meet demand for electricity this winter.

The Drax units participated in the reserve last year and that contract finished at the end of March.

The UK plans to close all remaining coal-fired generation by the end of 2024 as part of its push to have a net zero grid by the middle of the next decade.

National Grid says it is in talks with Drax about extending the life of its coal units for another winter - ADAM VAUGHAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Markets subdued after Fed pauses rate rises

It has been a mixed start to the day for London markets after the US Federal Reserve voted to pause its campaign of interest rate rises in its battle against inflation.

The internationally-focused FTSE 100, which benefits from the boost to exports delivered by a weaker pound, has fallen 0.2pc to 7,587.56 after sterling’s surge ahead of the Fed decision.

The midcap FTSE 250 was flat after the open at 19,184.34.

H&M sales disappoint after chilly weather

H&M has reported unchanged second-quarter sales, slightly lagging expectations as unusually chilly weather held back demand.

Analysts had on average forecast a year-on-year rise of 1pc after the Swedish retailer flagged already in late March that cold weather in many key markets was dampening demand for spring and summer styles.

Its unchanged local currency turnover is a slowdown from the previous quarter, as well as from 2022.

H&M said in a statement: “Sales in the second quarter were affected by unfavourable weather conditions compared to the corresponding period last year on several of the H&M group’s large markets.”

Net sales at the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer - behind Zara owner Inditex - were up 6pc to 57.6bn krona (£4.2bn) against a forecast 7pc rise.

H&M said sales in June, the first month of its third quarter, had got off to a good start.

Inditex, which has coped better than H&M in sluggish markets, last week said net sales in its quarter through April were up 13pc and, in May, up 16pc.

H&M sales were lower than expected after unusually cold weather - Konstantinos Tsakalidis/Bloomberg

Asos returns to profitability after cost cutting amid sales slump

Fast fashion giant Asos has revealed a drop in sales over the past quarter as consumer spending remains under pressure.

Nevertheless, the online retailer said it returned to profitability over the three months to May 31 after major cost-cutting as part of a turnaround plan.

Asos said it has secured £200m of cost savings and profit efficiencies so far this financial year is on track to meet its £300m target.

It came as the group posted an 11pc decline in total group revenue to £858.9m for the three-month period, amid a 14pc decline in sales in the UK, its biggest market.

Asos - REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

HSBC boss to take over at Legal & General

Insurer Legal & General has named Banco Santander’s European regional head Antonio Simoes as its incoming chief executive to replace Sir Nigel Wilson when he retires.

Mr Simoes will take up the post on January 1, with long-standing boss Sir Nigel remaining as chief executive until then and working on a smooth handover.

L&G said the appointment follows a “rigorous, global” hunt for a successor after Sir Nigel announced his plans to retire in January, having headed up the group since 2012.

Antonio Simoes will become Legal & General chief executive - Matt Alexander/PA Wire

We Soda boss hints at New York listing after pulling London IPO

The boss of We Soda has said he pulled plans for its $7.5bn (£5.9bn) London listing after investors gave an “unrealistically low” valuation of the business - and hinted the company may list in New York instead.

Alasdair Warren had previously said the world’s largest producer of natural soda ash had received interest from around 300 investors when it unveiled the planned float two weeks ago, saying it was “an endorsement of the fact London still works”.

However, he warned of a “broader European issue around performance of IPOs” that had spooked investors, effectively doubling the discount to a fair valuation of the business typically experienced when listing.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme:

I think London made sense for us in this point in our development. We are growing our business - we are going to double in size over the next few years, and all of that principally will be in North America. Perhaps when we reconsider coming back to the market that will be a credible alternative. When you do an IPO you accept there is going to be a discount to fair value, because that’s what happens in IPOs. Typically it is 15pc to 25pc. When that discount effectively doubles, then you have got to consider whether it makes sense to launch an IPO.

Only third of interest rate rises affecting consumers, Bank of England estimates

The Bank of England estimates only a third of the rate rises since the end of 2021 have fed through to consumers and businesses.

That, according to economists and former policy makers, suggests the full force of the quickest tightening in four decades will take months more to materialise - making it harder for the Bank of England to know at what level to raise rates.

Markets expect rates to hit 5.75pc by the end of the year, potentially rising to 6pc by next February.

Megan Greene, who will join the Monetary Policy Committee after the June 22 meeting, told MPs this week that “there’s always a risk of over-tightening given the lags in monetary policy”.

Swati Dhingra, a current member of the panel, said in a speech that “the lags in monetary policy transmission imply that there is little we can do to affect inflation in the immediate future.”

The higher number of homeowners on fixed-rate mortgage deals is prolonging the turmoil in the lending market, according to a former Bank of England interest rate setter.

Michael Saunders, who served on the Monetary Policy Committee until August, said the time it takes for rates to pass through to the economy “probably has got significantly longer — not just by a month or two”.

It leaves the Bank of England facing greater uncertainty on how much to raise interest rates, which markets predict will rise to 5.75pc by the end of the year.

The speculation has prompted vast numbers of mortgage lenders to pull deals and increase their rates in recent weeks.

5 things to start your day

1) Battle to tame inflation is not over, warns US Federal Reserve | The Federal Reserve last night paused its most aggressive round of interest rate rises since the 1980s, but stopped short of declaring victory in the fight against inflation.

2) No alternative to further interest rate pain, warns Hunt | HSBC pulls mortgages for second time in a week and pound jumps as markets bet on surge in borrowing costs

3) MPs grill watchdog over ‘deeply troubling’ Crispin Odey allegations | FCA to disclose more information about its oversight of the scandal-hit hedge fund

4) Vodafone and Three pledge to transform Britain’s sluggish mobile internet | Merger to pave way for £11bn of investment – if it wins backing from regulators

5) Bud Light no longer America’s favourite beer after trans backlash | Mexican rival replaces lager at top of sales table

What happened overnight

Asian stocks climbed after the Federal Reserve paused monetary tightening and China’s central bank cut a key lending rate to support its struggling economy.

Hong Kong’s benchmark index and Japanese equities advanced. Australian shares recovered after initially paring gains on strong jobs data that bolstered the case for further interest rate hikes from the central bank.

New Zealand entered a recession at the start of the year, registering its second consecutive quarterly contraction with a dip of 0.1pc, figures from its official statistics agency showed.

The drop in gross domestic product for the first three months followed a 0.7pc fall in the December 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said.

Wall Street swung to a mixed finish after the Federal Reserve hinted it may raise interest rates again this year, even as it kept them unchanged on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.1pc to end the session at 4,372.59 points after pinballing between gains and losses following the Fed’s announcement.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4pc to 13,626.48 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.7pc to 33,979.33 points.

Treasury yields advanced following the Fed’s announcement, in anticipation of future increases to interest rates.

The benchmark10-year yield climbed as high as 3.83pc from 3.77pc just before the rate decision was announced. It later receded to 3.79pc, compared with 3.82pc late Tuesday.

