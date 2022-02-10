U.S. markets open in 8 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,569.25
    -8.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,645.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,994.25
    -44.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,073.40
    -5.70 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.70
    +0.04 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.00
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1429
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    -1.9540 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.96
    -21.44 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3530
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6150
    +0.0900 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,858.18
    +502.31 (+1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.88
    +19.17 (+1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,676.71
    +96.84 (+0.35%)
     

Increase in Prevalence of Fascioliasis to Help Triclabendazole Market Reach US$ 632.1 Mn by 2031, Notes TMR Study

·6 min read

- Rise in demand for high quality and safe animal protein is encouraging livestock owners to maintain the health of their livestock, which, in turn, is bolstering the triclabendazole market

- Growing efforts of veterinarians on making farmers aware about available treatment options for liver fluke and fascioliasis is boosting the sales prospects in the market

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global triclabendazole market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031, note analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR).

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

Players in the triclabendazole market are ensuring the availably of their products in veterinary clinics, hospitals, drug stores, and pharmacies. Furthermore, the market is prognosticated to gain the advantage of expansion of the ecommerce industry, notes a research report by TMR.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people from across the globe are increasing focus on strengthening their immunity. As proteins are considered one of the important constituents contributing to good health of an individual, the demand for high-quality milk and protein products has been increased.

Request Brochure of Triclabendazole Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=82892

Triclabendazole Market: Key Findings

  • Increased number of animals infected with fascioliasis, which is caused due to the consumption of contaminated water plants, including algae or watercress by animals, has resulted in rise in mortality and morbidity rate in these animals. Awareness on the effectiveness of triclabendazole in the treatment of these health issues is boosting their demand, which, in turn, is fueling ample opportunities in the global triclabendazole market.

  • Government bodies of several nations such as Western Australia are taking initiatives for the management of infectious diseases such as liver fluke in animals. Moreover, they are availing different treatment options for this disease. This factor is driving business prospects in the triclabendazole market.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Triclabendazole Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=82892

Triclabendazole Market: Growth Boosters

  • Increase in prevalence of fascioliasis is boosting the need for advanced treatment options for this disease, which, in turn, is creating prominent opportunities in the market

  • Rise in efforts of veterinarians to spread awareness among animal owners on available efficient options for the treatment of different health disorders in animals, including liver fluke, is favoring the sales growth of the global triclabendazole market

  • Rise in demand for quality meat and protein products is bolstering the market

TMR offers custom market research services that help clients to get information on their business scenario required where syndicated solutions are not enough, Request for Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=82892

Triclabendazole Market: Regional Analysis

  • North America is a dominating region in the triclabendazole market, owing to factors such as presence of a large number of livestock and increase in preventive healthcare budgets by regional farmers. Furthermore, the triclabendazole market in North America is prognosticated to gain sizable sales prospects on the back of increase in cases of F. hepatica in cattle and sheep from this region. Moreover, increase in understanding on the effectiveness of triclabendazole for treating the Fasciola hepatica infection is anticipated to create substantial business prospects in the regional market during the forecast period.

  • The triclabendazole market in Europe offers prominent growth opportunities due to the presence of many important companies operating in the animal health industry. Furthermore, the market is anticipated to be driven on the back of presence of sizable livestock population and increase in cases of liver fluke in numerous grazing animals in the region.

Buy Triclabendazole Market Research Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=82892&ltype=S

Triclabendazole Market: Competition Landscape

  • Companies operating in the global triclabendazole market are strengthening their production capabilities in order to cater to the rising product demand for fascioliasis treatment in animals

  • Players are increasing their focus on strengthening their distribution channels

  • Several enterprises in the triclabendazole market are investing heavily in R&D projects to advance the efficiency of their products

Triclabendazole Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • RV Lifesciences Limited

  • AdvaCare Pharma

  • Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

  • Grampus Laboratories

  • Shijiazhuang Shimu Animal Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

  • Shanghai Tongren Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

  • Elanco

  • Siflon Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

  • Bimeda, Inc.

  • Virbac

  • Zoetis Health

  • Chanelle Pharma

Triclabendazole Market Segmentation

Dosage Form

  • Tablet

  • Oral Suspension

Animal Type

  • Cattle

  • Sheep

  • Goat

  • Others

Distribution Channel

  • Veterinary Hospitals

  • Veterinary Clinics

  • Pharmacies & Drug Stores

  • Others

Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Cosmetic Lasers Market: Cosmetic procedures are minimally invasive. Laser devices that are used for these procedures rely on the cosmetic issue to be addressed. Growth in the cosmetic industry and increasing awareness about the physical appearance among personnel are expected to drive the cosmetic lasers market.

Surgical Imaging Arms Market: Rise in the number of interventional radiology procedures, high demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and complication of orthopedic surgeries with traditional equipment are key factors that are anticipated to propel the surgical imaging arms market during the forecast period.

Sleep Aids Market: The sleep aids devices consists of sleep laboratories, sleep apnea devices, medications and other things. Restless legs, narcolepsy, insomnia, and insomnia are some sleep disorders that disrupt quality of the sleep thereby boosting the global sleep aid devices market during forecast tenure.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/triclabendazole-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increase-in-prevalence-of-fascioliasis-to-help-triclabendazole-market-reach-us-632-1-mn-by-2031--notes-tmr-study-301478857.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Has Novavax Stock Hit Bottom? Looking for the Silver Lining

    Novavax (NVAX) shareholders had a no good, very bad day on Tuesday after, first, Reuters reported Monday night that the U.S. government is expanding funding to cover "a late-stage study in adolescents" receiving Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine, but that, second, Novavax "has delivered just a small fraction of the 2 billion COVID-19 shots it plans to send around the world in 2022 and has delayed first-quarter shipments in Europe and lower income countries such as the Philippines. That bad news Tuesday

  • Why Teladoc Health Stock Charged Sharply Higher on Wednesday

    The catalyst that sent the digital healthcare stock higher was the introduction of legislation that could benefit the entire telehealth industry. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Todd Young of Indiana introduced a bill this week that would extend several benefits for telemedicine providers enacted at the start of the pandemic. The Telehealth Extension and Evaluation Act would extend the existing Medicare telehealth reimbursement waivers for another two years.

  • Why Alcoa and Century Aluminum Popped on Tuesday

    Aluminum stocks were looking shiny on Tuesday, with Alcoa (NYSE: AA) closing the trading session up 9.8% and smaller Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) rising by 11.9%. No huge secret why: Aluminum just hit its highest price in 13 years. Bloomberg has the details.

  • Western Digital, Kioxia Say Contamination Hurt Chip Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Western Digital Corp. and manufacturing partner Kioxia Corp. said that contamination of materials used in flash-memory chip production has hurt output at two factories in Japan. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace Li

  • Car makers are blaming dealers for inflating prices

    The average price of a new car in the US is higher than ever before, and some of the biggest automakers are starting to blame the dealerships that sell their vehicles. At Ford, for example, the average vehicle transaction price is growing faster than the revenue the company earns on car sales, according to the analytics firm JD Power, meaning dealers are pocketing a decent chunk of the company’s profits. About 10% of dealers in Ford’s network charged more than the suggested sticker price last year, the company’s CEO James Farley said on Feb. 3.

  • Key Supplier of Wafers for Chips Has Sold Out Through 2026

    (Bloomberg) -- Sumco Corp., a key supplier of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry, said it has already sold out its production capacity through 2026, a sign shortages in the industry may not abate for years.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk Looks Increasingly Isolated

  • Consumers face years of high energy prices, Big Oil CEOs warn

    Consumers should brace for years of high energy prices, heads of top oil and gas companies said, in what would pile pressure on governments struggling with spiralling inflation. Oil and gas prices have rocketed in recent months as a result of a rapid recovery in global economic activity as COVID-19 restrictions have eased, as well as a drop in investment in new energy supplies. While oil and gas companies reported bumper earnings in 2021, consumers, particularly in Europe, have faced sharp rises in petrol, heating and electricity bills, which in turn have led several governments to introduce subsidies to ease the pressure.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • An Indian coal billionaire’s green energy shift has made him Asia’s richest person

    Gautam Adani now has a net worth of $88.5 billion and has become one of the 10 richest people—all men—on the planet.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Toxicologist: Drugs, 'excited delirium' didn't kill Floyd

    A toxicologist testified at the federal trial of three former officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights that it wasn't drug use, heart disease nor an agitated state known as “excited delirium” that caused Floyd's death after officers pinned him to the pavement in May 2020. In testimony Wednesday, Dr. Vik Bebarta, an emergency physician and toxicologist and professor at the University of Colorado in suburban Denver, bolstered the prosecution’s contention that Floyd died because of how Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee down on the Black man's neck for 9 1/2 minutes as he pleaded “I can't breathe.” Former Officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are accused of depriving Floyd, 46, of his civil rights by failing to give him medical aid while he was handcuffed, facedown outside a convenience store where he allegedly tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill.

  • All options on the table to address high oil prices, White House says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is in talks with both oil-producing and consuming countries to tackle high oil prices, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday, adding that all options are on the table. In November, the United States announced plans to release 50 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help cool oil prices, but prices are at just below seven-year highs. Asked if there would be further cooperative releases of strategic oil reserves with other countries, Psaki added: "All options remain on the table."

  • Microsoft appeals to regulators ahead of $70 billion Activision-Blizzard deal

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley explains how Microsoft is appealing to regulators before its huge acquisition of gaming company Activision-Blizzard.

  • I'm Boosted and Got Omicron—This Was My Worst Symptom by Far

    After nearly two years of avoiding a COVID infection—thanks in large part to being vaccinated, wearing a good mask, and not leaving the house much—I finally got it. There's nothing unique about my situation: The highly contagious Omicron variant brought numbers to new heights across the U.S., and New York got hit particularly hard. Because I'm fully vaccinated and boosted, I knew that I was very unlikely to have a severe case of COVID, but I was still surprised by the trajectory of my infection.

  • Oil Stalls Below $90 on Prospect Iran Deal Eases Tight Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil closed below $90 a barrel for a second day as the possibility that a nuclear deal with Iran could bring relief to a tight market overshadowed a big drop in U.S. crude stockpiles.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrac

  • Everybody's Talking About Wells Fargo, but You Can Still Buy It

    Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) , with shares up more than 80% in the past 12 months, has been one of the biggest gainers in the entire financial industry. The move was so big, in fact, that it may be intimidating; the stock somehow feels ripe for a wave of profit-taking. If the only thing holding you back from a purchase of this stellar stock is the sheer size of its recent run-up, though, don't sweat it.

  • Doctors repeatedly told a woman stress was causing her symptoms. Then they pulled out a volleyball-sized tumor.

    Again and again, Hannah Catton told doctors something was wrong with her body. Again and again, she said, the doctors dismissed her concerns. They didn't listen in late 2018 when she told them about her frequent urinary tract infections. They didn't listen months later when she returned to tell them she was having irregular periods. And they didn't listen when she complained of bloating, constipation, diarrhea and extreme pain.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and inte

  • Russia may use field hit by U.S. sanctions for gas exports to China

    Russian gas giant Gazprom may tap a field hit by U.S. sanctions off the Pacific island of Sakhalin to provide China with gas under a recently signed deal, sources and analysts said on Tuesday. Russia, already Beijing's No. 3 gas supplier, has been strengthening ties with China, the world's biggest energy consumer, reducing its dependence on its traditional European energy customers amid a standoff with the West. President Vladimir Putin announced new gas supply deal with China on Friday, which would boost gas exports from Russia's far east where the pipeline network is not connected to traditional routes of its fuel exports to Europe.

  • Biden puts focus on drug prices as he tries to revive agenda

    President Joe Biden is trying to jump-start progress on his stalled domestic agenda by refocusing attention on one of his most popular proposals, limiting the cost of prescription drugs. Biden is traveling to Culpeper, Virginia, on Thursday, where White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president will call attention to the “unacceptable” cost of medications. Biden’s trip to Virginia will also be an opportunity for him to start promoting his party’s candidates in November’s midterm elections.

  • Amazon officially a supermarket, say competition chiefs

    Amazon is now officially a supermarket, the competition watchdog has said, in a move that means the tech behemoth will be covered by stricter rules policing the way grocers treat their suppliers.