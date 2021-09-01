U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,530.12
    +7.44 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,323.62
    -37.11 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,350.82
    +91.59 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,278.17
    +4.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.70
    -0.80 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.90
    -5.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    +0.20 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1858
    +0.0045 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3050
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3783
    +0.0028 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0490
    +0.0530 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,319.64
    +54.40 (+0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,229.73
    +16.57 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,144.35
    +24.65 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

Increase in Smart Use of Technology, Demand for Anti-ageing Facial Tools to Boost Health and Wellness Market, Finds TMR

·6 min read

- The health and wellness market is projected to reach the valuation of US$ 6.94 Trn by 2031. Hectic schedules, sedentary lifestyles, and rise in cases of chronic diseases are projected to create demand opportunities in the market.

- Growing awareness on balanced diet and healthy lifestyle makes North America a dominant health and wellness market

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global health and wellness market is expected to gain sales opportunities in the forthcoming years due to factors such as increase in incidences of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa and research activities mainly focused on the management of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Transparency_Market_Research_Logo
Transparency_Market_Research_Logo

The health and wellness market encompasses a wide range of sectors such as personal care, beauty, and anti-aging; healthy eating, nutrition, and weight loss; wellness tourism; physical activity; preventive & personalized medicine and public health; traditional and complementary medicine; spa economy; and others.

The analysts at the Transparency Market Research (TMR) anticipate that the global health and wellness market would expand at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Strong expertise with attention to detail makes our market research reports stand apart, Request a Report Sample here - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=450

Health and Wellness Market: Key Findings

  • Growing Awareness on Importance of Physical Activities Creates Prodigious Avenues for Market Development

There is a growing awareness regarding the link between inactivity and obesity & chronic diseases among the masses. Thus, the medical system, governments, non-profit organizations, consumers, and employers worldwide are encouraging people to participate in physical activities. This scenario is likely to help in the growth of the health and wellness market for physical activity during the forecast period.

  • Focus of Players on Personalized Medicines

In order to boost their sales, companies engaged in the health and wellness market should focus on the growing awareness about personalized medicines and enhancing their efficiency. For this purpose, enterprises can increase the R&D activities concentrated on once-in-a-generation medical advancements.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Health and Wellness Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=450

Health and Wellness Market: Growth Boosters

  • There is a rise in the incidences of chronic diseases such as blood pressure, diabetes, arthritis, asthma, dementia, cancer, and other disorders caused due to stress, globally. This factor is expected to create the demand for varied services offered by players in the health and wellness market in the near future.

  • Major players are focused on growing awareness pertaining to the smart use of technology. They are also encouraging patient participation in their health management. These efforts are helping enterprises in addressing the challenges related to the incorporation of various technologies such as Big Data, ICT solutions, and development of sustainable healthcare. On the back of these efforts, the market for health and wellness is projected to expand.

Purchase Premium Research Report on Health and Wellness Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=450&ltype=S

  • The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the towering demand for hand sanitizers across the globe. In order to capitalize on this opportunity, many players in the global market are increasing the production of alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

  • In order to fulfill the shifting consumer hygiene needs, many players are engaged in the development of hand purifying gels. This is one of the prominent strategies boosting expansion opportunities in the global market. Moreover, the market is likely to experience high demand for multi-functional hand care products in the upcoming years.

TMR offers custom market research services that help clients to get information on their business scenario required where syndicated solutions are not enough, ask for custom research here - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=450

Health and Wellness Market: Key Players

The report profiles key players operating in the health and wellness market. Thus, the studyoffers all important information, including company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, recent developments, and business strategies of all players in the market.

Some of the key players in the global health and wellness market are:

  • L'Oréal S.A.

  • The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

  • BioThrive Sciences

  • Unilever plc

  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • THE BOUNTIFUL COMPANY

  • Amway Corp.

  • Lift Brands

  • Anytime Fitness LLC

  • Healing Holidays (Cleveland Travel Ltd.)

  • BodyHoliday Saint Lucia

  • Grand Resort Bad Ragaz

  • COMO Hotels and Resorts

  • SOUKYA International Holistic Health Centre

Global Health and Wellness Market: Segmentation

  • Health and Wellness Market, by Sector

  • Health and Wellness Market, by Region

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Medical Tourism Market: According to the report, the global medical tourism market was valued at US$ 61.3 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2019 to 2027, low cost medical treatment, Availability of latest medical technologies & wider treatment options are projected to drive the global market

Corporate Wellness Market: The demand within the global corporate wellness market is growing on account of advancements in the domain of employee welfare. The corporate sector has come under the radar of scrutiny, and is being closely monitored for its employee welfare policies. The emergence of a new era within corporate wellness has improved the performance of the workers.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/health-and-wellness-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increase-in-smart-use-of-technology-demand-for-anti-ageing-facial-tools-to-boost-health-and-wellness-market-finds-tmr-301367166.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Jumped on Tuesday

    An analyst on Wall Street thinks the company's commercial and development pipeline has been underestimated.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September

    They've lagged behind the S&P 500 so far this year, but all three should be great long-term winners.

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) stock shot up 11% through 3:33 p.m. EDT Monday. If you own shares of this Chinese for-profit educator, you can thank Morgan Stanley for that. This morning, investment banker Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education in the wake of the regulatory crackdown that has devastated both New Oriental and other Chinese education stocks.

  • Nio slumps over Q3 deliveries cut, Xpeng falls on manufacturing shift

    Nio shares fell on Tuesday after the company cut its Q3 delivery outlook. Meanwhile, Xpeng shares dive despite August deliveries nearly tripling in 2021. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi share the details.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Double Within a Year or Two

    Dividend stocks are typically not known for their potential for rapid gains, but it's not out of the question. Not only are these three dividend stocks well-run businesses that should deliver excellent income and growth for decades to come, but they all could also be big winners as the COVID-19 pandemic (hopefully) comes to a gradual end over the next year or so. EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) isn't exactly a household name, but it could be one of the biggest winners of the normalization of life in the United States.

  • GameStop Q2 Earnings: Can Performance Catch Up to Valuation?

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) is widely known for its role in the meme stock frenzy. Retail investors who gather on Reddit and other forums to discuss stocks collectively decided the buy and hold GameStop stock. GameStop stock is up over 1,000% in 2021.

  • What GameStop's potential return to the S&P 500 means for the stock market

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi break down how the stock market may react to GameStop potentially joining the S&P 500 again.&nbsp;

  • September Is The Worst Month Unless You Own These 12 Stocks

    Any way you look at it, September is the S&P 500's worst month of the year. But you can still find ways to make money in the upcoming month.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.B) By 48%?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Bombardier Inc. ( TSE:BBD.B ) by taking the forecast...

  • Regeneron Is More Than a Covid Play. This Drug Could Be the World’s Biggest Selling by 2030.

    Benchmark analyst Aydin Huseynov wrote that the company's Dupixent, for autoimmune diseases, could be the top-selling drug in the world by 2030.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    It's been more than nine months since the broad-based S&P 500 has undergone a correction of even 5%. What's more, the S&P 500 ended this past Friday, Aug. 27, at its 52nd record high for the year. To begin with, clinical-stage biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a company with the potential to put a smile on investors' faces this month and for many months to come.

  • 3 Tech Stocks for Under $20 a Share

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason, and there are some excellent reasons the three stocks below are priced below $20 per share. Data center equipment maker Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) is an example of a business that has been very successful while its stock remains very affordable.

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • Here's Why Wells Fargo Stock Fell Today

    The overall stock market was rather flat on Tuesday, but Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) was a big underperformer. According to a report by Bloomberg, Wells Fargo isn't sending restitution payments to victims of its numerous scandals fast enough, and regulators are apparently not happy with the progress the bank has made to change its culture. If regulators are unhappy with the bank's progress, this penalty could remain in place longer than investors expect.

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Was Down Big Today

    Like GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings before it, the stock has attracted investor attention due to its high short interest. The last couple of years have seen a surge of new activity among retail investors, and that's paved the way for a massive short squeeze as the social media spotlight and emerging popular sentiment have prompted stock buyers to pour into beaten-down, out-of-favor companies in pursuit of explosive returns.

  • Higher taxes may be on the way for wealthy Americans after House vote

    Last week, the House passed a budget plan that may ultimately include proposals for taxing high-income earners and expanding tax credits for middle- and low-income Americans.

  • Why Suze Orman’s favorite investing method might cost you money

    Dollar-cost averaging usually loses out to another technique, a new study shows.

  • FuboTV's Sportsbook Is Coming in Q4

    The fast-growing, sports-first streaming service fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) has been growing in popularity with both consumers and investors over the last year as it innovates and executes. The company's subsidiary, Fubo Gaming, has been busy securing market access agreements to launch a new sports-betting app, positioning the company to take market share in the fast-growing digital sports gambling market. "We believe we are in the early innings of a massive opportunity," said fuboTV co-founder and CEO David Gandler in the company's second-quarter earnings call when discussing its Sportsbook plans.

  • Should You Buy DraftKings Stock Ahead of the NFL Season?

    The National Football League is set to start its regular season on Sept. 9. The NFL is the most popular sport in the U.S., drawing in a large fan base. Already, NFL pre-season games are attracting millions of viewers.