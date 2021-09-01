Increase in Smart Use of Technology, Demand for Anti-ageing Facial Tools to Boost Health and Wellness Market, Finds TMR

- The health and wellness market is projected to reach the valuation of US$ 6.94 Trn by 2031. Hectic schedules, sedentary lifestyles, and rise in cases of chronic diseases are projected to create demand opportunities in the market.

- Growing awareness on balanced diet and healthy lifestyle makes North America a dominant health and wellness market

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global health and wellness market is expected to gain sales opportunities in the forthcoming years due to factors such as increase in incidences of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa and research activities mainly focused on the management of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

The health and wellness market encompasses a wide range of sectors such as personal care, beauty, and anti-aging; healthy eating, nutrition, and weight loss; wellness tourism; physical activity; preventive & personalized medicine and public health; traditional and complementary medicine; spa economy; and others.

The analysts at the Transparency Market Research (TMR) anticipate that the global health and wellness market would expand at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Health and Wellness Market: Key Findings

Growing Awareness on Importance of Physical Activities Creates Prodigious Avenues for Market Development

There is a growing awareness regarding the link between inactivity and obesity & chronic diseases among the masses. Thus, the medical system, governments, non-profit organizations, consumers, and employers worldwide are encouraging people to participate in physical activities. This scenario is likely to help in the growth of the health and wellness market for physical activity during the forecast period.

Focus of Players on Personalized Medicines

In order to boost their sales, companies engaged in the health and wellness market should focus on the growing awareness about personalized medicines and enhancing their efficiency. For this purpose, enterprises can increase the R&D activities concentrated on once-in-a-generation medical advancements.

Health and Wellness Market: Growth Boosters

There is a rise in the incidences of chronic diseases such as blood pressure, diabetes, arthritis, asthma, dementia, cancer, and other disorders caused due to stress, globally. This factor is expected to create the demand for varied services offered by players in the health and wellness market in the near future.

Major players are focused on growing awareness pertaining to the smart use of technology. They are also encouraging patient participation in their health management. These efforts are helping enterprises in addressing the challenges related to the incorporation of various technologies such as Big Data, ICT solutions, and development of sustainable healthcare. On the back of these efforts, the market for health and wellness is projected to expand.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the towering demand for hand sanitizers across the globe. In order to capitalize on this opportunity, many players in the global market are increasing the production of alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

In order to fulfill the shifting consumer hygiene needs, many players are engaged in the development of hand purifying gels. This is one of the prominent strategies boosting expansion opportunities in the global market. Moreover, the market is likely to experience high demand for multi-functional hand care products in the upcoming years.

Health and Wellness Market: Key Players

The report profiles key players operating in the health and wellness market. Thus, the studyoffers all important information, including company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, recent developments, and business strategies of all players in the market.

Some of the key players in the global health and wellness market are:

L'Oréal S.A.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

BioThrive Sciences

Unilever plc

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

THE BOUNTIFUL COMPANY

Amway Corp.

Lift Brands

Anytime Fitness LLC

Healing Holidays (Cleveland Travel Ltd.)

BodyHoliday Saint Lucia

Grand Resort Bad Ragaz

COMO Hotels and Resorts

SOUKYA International Holistic Health Centre

Global Health and Wellness Market: Segmentation

Health and Wellness Market, by Sector

Health and Wellness Market, by Region

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Medical Tourism Market: According to the report, the global medical tourism market was valued at US$ 61.3 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2019 to 2027, low cost medical treatment, Availability of latest medical technologies & wider treatment options are projected to drive the global market

Corporate Wellness Market: The demand within the global corporate wellness market is growing on account of advancements in the domain of employee welfare. The corporate sector has come under the radar of scrutiny, and is being closely monitored for its employee welfare policies. The emergence of a new era within corporate wellness has improved the performance of the workers.

