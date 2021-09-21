Increase Workforce Productivity and Efficiency Through Labour Hire

As budgets get approved in the new financial year, workplaces should aim to make their workforces as productive as possible with the help of a labour hire agency

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new financial year is well underway and with it, new budgets. Businesses are examining how to best increase productivity and streamline all practices to create an efficient work environment. For many, optimising their productivity begins by increasing their work force and ensuring their staff members are the best qualified for the job. Melbourne-based AIO Contracting is providing superior labour hire solutions.

As the leading supplier of labour hire, Melbourne-based AIO Contracting is on a mission to provide businesses with comprehensive solutions to all labour hire problems, from recruiting to HR and everything in between.

Working with an all-in-one labour hire company like AIO Contracting means that businesses can save time, energy and money on recruitment, training, hiring, and HR operations. AIO Contracting promises to cover all bases when matching businesses with workers. The family-owned company takes thorough measures to ensure that each candidate is well-screened for qualifications, skill and a good work ethic.

One of the keys to increasing productivity by way of a larger workforce is holding staff to a high standard of work. AIO Contracting has access to hundreds of workers across Melbourne who are not only qualified and experienced but who also have a favourable attitude and strictly adhere to safe work practices.

As one of the top recruitment agencies Melbourne-wide, the industries in which AIO Contracting specialises include maintenance, manufacturing and construction. Its labour hire service is performed to the highest industry standards and AIO Contracting is available around the clock for 24/7 support.

On top of utilising AIO Contracting's labour hire agency, Melbourne businesses can improve productivity of their existing employees by taking advantage of AIO Contracting's training and education courses. Each comprehensive training course equips workers with the skills, knowledge and tools to stay at the forefront of their industry. AIO Contracting explains that the courses are available on site at a training venue that suits each business' needs.

As one of the premier labour agencies Melbourne-wide, AIO Contracting is committed to matching the best workers available with the right opportunities in their industries. The company offers support all day, every day of the year, so businesses know they are putting their trust in a company that cares.

33 Randor Street, Campbellfield, VIC - 3061

T 1300 314 008

E info@aiocontracting.com.au

