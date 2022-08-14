U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,274.00
    -7.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,663.00
    -55.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,556.50
    -21.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,013.40
    -3.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.75
    -0.34 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.90
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.78
    +0.08 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0266
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8490
    -0.0390 (-1.35%)
     

  • Vix

    19.53
    -0.67 (-3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2139
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3220
    -0.1580 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,289.34
    -136.93 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    574.64
    +3.36 (+0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,500.89
    +34.98 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.68 (+2.62%)
     

Increased Consumption of Processed Food Due to Changing Lifestyles Parallelly Escalating Use of Sensory Additives, Says Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Natural Sensory Additives Are Anticipated To Present Market Players With Attractive Near-Term Growth Opportunities

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global sensory additives market is estimated at US$ 23.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% across the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.

Due to the pandemic, the relationship of consumers with food has changed a whole lot. With fewer options for dining out, social networking sites emerged as a secure alternative for people to satisfy their food cravings. Cookery shows, culinary influencers, and food bloggers started an impressive food presentation trend. As a major ingredient in improving the appearance and flavour of food, sensory additives made significant gain in the global market.

For Critical Insights on Sensory Additives Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7615

The ultra-processed food or processed food sector heavily utilizes sensory additives to improve the product's flavour and appearance. Nowadays, people are experimenting with different cuisines and food products as they get more familiar with various products available around the world, which is adding a positive impact to the sensory additives market. In addition, their wide application range in the food & beverage industry to meet rising consumer requirements is a major contributor to market growth.

Moreover, the use of natural flavours and colours has considerably expanded with the use of convenience foods such as baked goods, ready-to-eat meals, etc. The millennial generation enjoys sweets and snacks more, and thus, the market for natural flavours and colours is expected to rise significantly over the coming years.

How Can Market Growth Be Hampered to Some Extent?

“Emerging Safety & Health Risks of Processed Food”

Sensory additives do not add any nutritional value to food products. They are commonly used to enhance the natural properties of the chemical substance found in food. Rise in awareness across the globe with respect to the safety and health risks associated with the use of sensory additives in processed food could hamper market growth to some extent.

Sensory additives that contain artificial flavors are believed to cause lung diseases. Sensory additives need to pass several toxicity tests in regional regulatory organizations prior to approval to be used.

Commonly, nine dyes are used in the U.S. as of now, which has proven to be hazardous in some way, either by producing carcinogenicity, geno-toxicity, or hypersensitivity. This acts as a potential threat for sensory additives market growth; however, key players are coming up with robust solutions to overcome these restraints and capture the available opportunity.

To learn more about Sensory Additives Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7615

Key Segments Covered in the Sensory Additives Industry Survey

  • By Product Type :

    • Flavors (excluding Sweeteners)

    • Colorants

    • Texturants

  • By Nature :

    • Natural

    • Synthetic

  • By Form :

    • Liquid

    • Powder

    • Gel

    • Paste

  • By Solubility :

    • Water-Soluble

    • Fat-dispersible

    • Oil-soluble

  • By End-use Industry :

    • Food Industry

      • Food Processing Industry

      • HoReCa/QSRs

      • Bakery

      • Dairy

      • Seasoning, Sauce and Condiment Industry

      • Confectionery

    • Beverage Industry

    • Animal Feed Industry

      • Livestock Feed Industry

      • Pet Feed Industry

Market Development

With the rise in awareness regarding the adverse effects of the use of artificial and synthetic ingredients in all industries, including sensory additives, demand for natural sensory additives is set to see steady growth over the coming years. This creates a huge opportunity for the players in the food, feed, and beverage industry to gain a solid hold in the market by incorporating more natural and sustainable sensory additives products in their portfolios.

However, apart from consumer consciousness regarding health, which leads to a rise in the sales of natural products in every sector, including sensory additives, the rise in demand for clean label products such as no artificial colour, made from real or natural ingredients, etc., is also driving the market for natural sensory additives.

Get Customization on Sensory Additives Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7615

Key players in the Sensory Additives Market

  • Kerry

  • CHR Hansen Holding A/S

  • Döhler

  • Sensient Technologies Corporation

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company

  • DowDuPont

  • McCormick

Key Takeaways from Sensory Additives Market Study

  • The global sensory additives market is projected to expand at 4.4% CAGR and be valued at US$ 36 billion by 2032.

  • The market expanded at 3.7% CAGR from 2017 to 2021.

  • Under product type, texturants dominate the market and are currently valued at US$ 11.8 billion.

  • Europe dominated the worldwide market with 28.1% share in 2021.

  • Based on region, demand for sensory additives is expected to increase at CAGRs of 28.1% and 24.6% in Europe and North America, respectively.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Food & Beverages Domain-

Gluten-free Popcorn Products Market: Rising prevalence of celiac disease and growing trend of consuming healthy ready-to-eat snacks among the millennials are expected to boost sales of gluten-free popcorns in the forecast period (2018-2026). High demand for clean label food products and surging cases of food allergies are also anticipated to aid growth.

CBD Gummies Market- Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- expects the global CBD gummies market to surge exponentially at a prolific 28% CAGR throughout the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Gluten-Free Bread Market: As per Fact.MR, the global gluten-free bread market is projected to reach US$ 1.5 Billion in 2032 and exhibit growth at a CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. Increasing prevalence of various lifestyle disorders and rising awareness about symptoms of gluten intolerance are expected to drive the market.

Whiskey Market- A new forecast by Fact.MR estimates that whiskey revenues will nearly double between 2021 and 2031, reaching nearly US$ 108 Billion in 2031 with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%.

Gluten-free Texture Aid Market: Increasing adoption of high-protein legume flour and rising prevalence of diabetes worldwide are projected to fuel the demand for gluten-free texture aids in the evaluation period from 2018 to 2027. Surging government initiatives in various parts of the globe to encourage consumers to purchase gluten-free products would also spur growth.

Feed Micronutrients Market- The global feed micronutrients market is estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period (2019-2027) and reach a valuation of over US$ 2.5 Bn on the back of growing focus on sustainability of animal nutrition products in developed as well as developing regions.

Commercial Seaweed Market- The global seaweed market was worth over US$ 10 Bn in 2020 and is predicted to exceed US$ 15 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2021-2031). Extensive applications of seaweed in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, antimicrobial goods, and biotechnological applications is primarily steering growth across the market.

Plant Protein Ingredient Market- Protein fortification and standardization is propelling the plant protein ingredient market on an upward growth trajectory as plant protein’s nutritional profile is attractive to consumers and is anticipated to create an absolute dollar opportunity US$ 3.0 Bn during forecast period.

Infant Nutritional Premix Market- Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- concluded that the global market for infant nutritional premixes reached US$ 203 Bn by the end of the 2016-2020 historical period, clocking a CAGR of nearly 4%. Owing to changing life styles, the demand for infant formula-based products has risen considerably.

Fats and Oils Market- Sales of fats and oils are expected to be valued at US$ 246 Billion as of 2022, documenting a Y-o-Y increase of 3.8% from 2021. In the previous financial year, the market was valued at nearly US$ 237 Billion.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Jamie Dimon sounds off on... almost everything: Morning Brief

    In a call with JPMorgan clients earlier this week, CEO Jamie Dimon offered his thoughts on everything from markets, to geopolitics, to competition, and teambuilding.

  • Germany Reaches Gas Storage Milestone Two Weeks Ahead of Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s gas storage facilities have reached a fill level of 75%, two weeks ahead of schedule, the country’s top regulator said, as Europe’s biggest economy tries to shore up supplies cut by Russia. “The first stage goal has been reached”, Klaus Mueller, president of the Federal Network Agency, said on Twitter. “Gas storage facilities are 75.43% full, the next target is now 85% by Oct. 1.”German regulations stipulate that storage facilities must be at least 75% full on Sept. 1, r

  • Taiwan 'matters far more to the world economy' than many people realize, economist explains

    China's latest military exercises encircling Taiwan in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei last week has clear ramifications for the global economy.

  • Over 1.7 Million Fords and Lincolns Are at Risk of Being Recalled

    The National Highway Transit Safety Administration received over 50 complaints over brake hose ruptures.

  • Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

    The analysts covering Hut 8 Mining Corp. ( TSE:HUT ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a...

  • World Embraces Dirtier Fuels as Gas Hits Exorbitant Heights

    (Bloomberg) -- With high natural gas prices showing no signs of abating and supplies becoming harder to obtain, cheaper and dirtier alternatives to the fuel are looking increasingly tempting for energy-hungry buyers. Liquefied natural gas prices in Asia are now at about $50 per million British thermal units. On an energy-equivalent basis, gas was at about double the price of diesel as of early August, with high-sulfur fuel oil and coal cheaper still, according to data from S&P Global Commodity I

  • Saudi Aramco Posts 90% Jump in Profit, Generating Billions for Kingdom

    High crude prices are infusing Saudi Arabia with billions of dollars in cash, fueling record profit at its national oil company, lending fresh momentum to the country’s ambitious economic makeover and strengthening its geopolitical power.

  • Saudi Aramco earned more in two quarters than Apple in three

    Saudi energy company Aramco said Sunday its profits jumped 90% in the second quarter compared to the same time last year, helping its half-year earnings reach nearly $88 billion

  • Saudi Aramco's Amin Nasser: a homegrown engineer who reached the top

    At an industry event this year in Riyadh, the Saudi energy minister paused at about 9 p.m. in front of some 1,000 people and told them it was bedtime for Amin Nasser, the chief executive of state-owned oil producer Saudi Aramco. Over a career of four decades, Nasser has earned a reputation for a style of dedication that means he will be making sure he's prepared for the challenges of the day ahead, not mingling into the early hours. Aramco on Sunday reported a soaring 90 percent rise in second-quarter profit, beating analyst expectations, boosted by higher oil prices, volumes sold and refining margins.

  • Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Outlook

    Today is shaping up negative for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RETA ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering...

  • Average U.S. gas price falls 45 cents to $4.10 per gallon

    The average price at the pump is down a dollar over the past nine weeks, but it’s 85 cents higher than it was one year ago.

  • A Dose of Vitamin Shoppe Could Be Good for Your Portfolio

    Picking a good retail investment is tricky in today’s environment. Franchise Group offers up a healthy dose of diversification and a good helping of cash.

  • Saudi Aramco rakes in record £40bn profit

    Saudi Aramco has announced the biggest quarterly profit of any public company in history thanks to surging oil prices and demand.

  • Economy Week Ahead: Housing and Retail Sales in Focus

    Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect that the index—a measure of building confidence—declined slightly. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York is slated to release its monthly Empire State Manufacturing Survey, and economists expect to show a decline in general business conditions. Economists estimate that new residential construction fell 3.8% in July, as buyers face record housing prices.

  • With airfares finally dropping, travelers should take advantage, experts say

    Airline ticket prices peaked in May, as pent-up pandemic demand filled planes, and fuel prices soared. Now, fuel prices are declining and airfares have followed suit. Kris Van Cleave has more.

  • Bally's Close to Making a Huge Las Vegas Strip Deal

    In early August, Bally's Corp. stock tumbled after the casino operator cut its 2022 revenue and EBITDA estimates due to weakness at its venue in Atlantic City. "Given commentary around the guidance cut, we expect the miss on margins reflects difficulties improving profitability at Bally's Atlantic City," Stifel analyst Jeffrey Stantial said in a recent note, according to Casino.org. Bally's hopes to close its $308 million purchase of the Tropicana as soon as next month, though the company doesn't have plans to upgrade the property for at least a year.

  • China Hits ‘Liquidity Trap’ as Low Rates Fail to Spur Bank Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s low interest rates are failing to spur lending in the economy, creating a challenge for policy makers as they try to bolster the nation’s fragile recovery.Central bank data on Friday showed a sharp slowdown in aggregate financing, a broad measure of credit, in July, as new loans and corporate bond issuance weakened. At the same time, growth of M2, the broadest measure of money supply, accelerated more than expected to 12% in July. Taken together, the data shows banks are f

  • Inflation surge cools in July. Should you still play defense with your portfolio?

    Cooler-than-expected inflation readings in July are sending stocks higher, with shares of growth companies leading the rally. Is it time to pivot away from defense plays?

  • Germany Proposes Cooler Office Temperatures to Save Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is proposing additional energy-saving measures as Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government seeks to reduce the country’s dependence on Russian natural gas supplies.The Economy Ministry suggested reducing the minimum temperature in offices -- in both the public and private sectors -- to be lowered to 19 degrees Celsius (66 Fahrenheit) as it seeks to cut gas consumption by 20%, according to a statement. It would take place in the cooler months, when demand for heating is typicall

  • New Zealand Set to Stay in Vanguard of Tightening to Cool Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand is poised to keep spearheading a global tightening cycle to rein in spiraling inflation, even as signs emerge that its rapid-fire interest-rate increases are beginning to cool the economy.The Reserve Bank will deliver its fourth straight 50 basis-point rise at Wednesday’s policy meeting to take the Official Cash Rate to 3%, according to all 18 economists surveyed. That would bring combined hikes since October to 2.75 percentage points, the most aggressive cycle since N