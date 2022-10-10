U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,641.75
    -11.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,295.00
    -58.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,050.75
    -50.75 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,703.90
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.12
    -0.52 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,686.20
    -23.10 (-1.35%)
     

  • Silver

    19.81
    -0.44 (-2.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9710
    -0.0033 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.92
    +2.40 (+7.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1059
    -0.0039 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.4730
    +0.1430 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,305.16
    -119.53 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.45
    -14.58 (-3.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,967.00
    -24.09 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Increased Demand of Disease Testing after COVID-19 has led to the growth of the Outsourced Testing Services Market: Future Market Insights

·7 min read

China Outsourced Testing Services Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2022 -2032. North America is one of the key markets for outsourced testing services. Demand for outsourced testing services in Europe is expected to register a growth of 6.9% over the next ten years.

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  Outsourced Testing Services Market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 36.4 Bn in 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 7.7% to reach US$ 76.3 Bn by the year 2032. According to the recent study by Future Market Insights, pharma/biopharmaceuticals tests are leading the market with a share of 40.8% in 2021 within the global market.

Future Market Insights Logo
Future Market Insights Logo

According to Future Market Insights' latest industry analysis, the market size for the global outsourced testing services market was around US$ 34.2 Bn in 2021. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period, with an estimated market size of ~US$ 76.3 Bn in 2032.

The rise in the number of infectious as well as chronic diseases has led to the growth of the overall outsourced testing services market. With increase in such disease conditions, the volumes of testing are also rapidly increasing. The incidence of conditions like cardiac arrests, diabetes, cancer, stroke, and arthritis has been increasing at a higher rate. These cases have become one of the major causes of death globally.

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15643

As per the worldwide cancer data from World Cancer Research Fund International, in 2020, there were 18.1 million cancer cases globally. Similarly, as per WHO, 2021 data, around 422 million people around the world have diabetes.

Thus with the rapid growth and high prevalence of these disease conditions, along with increased awareness of the patients, testing services are constantly in demand and increasing in preference.

In addition, with the rise in the number of service offerings for various different tests, the market is rapidly growing. The market is also seeing a rapid growth in emerging countries such as China and India.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Pharma/biopharmaceuticals tests dominated the market with a 40.8% market share in the test segment of the outsourced testing services market in 2021.

  • Contract research organizations by end user dominated the market in 2021 with a share of 51.5% of the outsourced testing services market.

  • Europe dominates among the seven regions, with a market share of 32.3% in 2021.

"Limited In-house production capability, rising demand for testing and manufacturing services for bulk products and cost-effective of the outsourcing services is set to propel the sales of the outsourced testing services market across the globe," says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Request for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15643

Market Competition                    

The outsourced testing services market is highly fragmented because of the large number of key players in the market. There is a broad range of products that can be categorized under the outsourced testing services market; therefore, it is a broad market. The strategies that are majorly followed by the key players of the outsourced testing services market include product launches, expansions, collaborations and partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

·  On March 8, 2021, Sotera acquired BioScience Laboratories, LLC with one location in Bozeman, Montana. BioScience is a provider of outsourced topical antimicrobial product testing in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and consumer industries. BioScience's expertise in analytical testing and clinical trial services will complement Nelson Labs' existing strengths in antimicrobial and virology testing.

·  Labcorp announced the opening of a new, integrated bioanalytical laboratory in Singapore during the fourth quarter of 2021, expanding customer access in the Asia-Pacific region

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the outsourced testing services market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2015 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on the test– (pharma/biopharmaceuticals (clinical trials testing, bioanalytical testing, biocompatibility & toxicology testing, extractables & leachables testing, clinical stability testing, sterilization testing and facility & process validation), medical devices (clinical trials testing, bioanalytical testing, biocompatibility & toxicology testing, chemical characterization & product stability testing, microbial & sterility testing and others) cosmetics (microbiological testing, stability testing, safety and toxicological testing, performance testing, compatibility testing with packaging and others) nutraceuticals (clinical trials testing, bioanalytical testing, contamination testing, allergen testing and others) food & beverage testing (analytical chemistry testing, sensory testing, nutrition analysis and microbiology testing)) , and end user - (contract research organization, contract development and manufacturing organization and academic and research institutes), across seven key regions of the world.

Read More: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/outsourced-testing-services-market

Key Market Segments Covered in outsourced testing services Industry Research

By Test Types:

  • Pharma/Biopharmaceuticals

  • Medical Devices

  • Cosmetics

  • Nutraceuticals

  • Food & Beverage Testing

By End User:

  • Contract Research Organization

  • Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization

  • Academic and Research Institutes

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Adoption/ Usage Analysis by Region

4.2. Regulatory Scenario

4.3. Recent Test Advancements

4.4. Key Promotional Strategies

4.5. PESTEL Analysis

4.6. Porter's Analysis

Speak to our Research Expert @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/REP-GB-15643

About Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you in devising innovation-driven trajectories for your business. Know more about our sector coverage here.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Healthcare Domain 

Assisted Walking Devices Market Demand : valuation of the market is US$ 3.62 billion in 2022. The market value of the global assisted walking devices market is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 6.33 billion by the year 2032.

Cellulite Treatment Market Growth : predicted to expand at an impressive CAGR of 7.8% to US$ 5.2 Bn in 2028.

Blood Warmer Devices Market Size : valuation of US$ 451.2 Million in the year 2022, and further expand at a CAGR rate of 7.6% to reach a valuation of ~US$ 937.5 Million by the year 2032.

Orthokeratology Market Share : estimated to reach US$ 58.1 Mn in 2022 and is further projected to be valued at US$ 88.7 Mn by 2028, rising at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2028.

Brain Implants Market Outlook : worth is expected to rise at a CAGR of 12.3% to US$ 18 Billion by 2032

ABOUT FUTURE MARKET INSIGHTS, INC.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact:

Future Market Insights, Inc. 
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increased-demand-of-disease-testing-after-covid-19-has-led-to-the-growth-of-the-outsourced-testing-services-market-future-market-insights-301644574.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With High-Yielding Dividends

    For the retail investor, the only certainty of our current market environment is uncertainty. Volatility is up, and the main indexes are showing deepening losses. As if that wasn't enough, at least one market bull is turning a bit more pessimistic. JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic has been one of the more bullish voices on Wall Street in recent months, but current conditions have him pushing the timeline back. While he still believes that the S&P 500 can hit 4,800, or a 32% gain from current

  • India's Tata Motors shares fall 5% as Jaguar Land Rover wholesale volumes falter

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of India's Tata Motors Ltd fell as much as 4.6% on Monday after its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) business wholesale volumes fell below expectations, prompting top brokerages to cut price targets and also warn of a slowdown next year. Tata Motors on Friday said JLR wholesale volumes - excluding its joint venture in China - were 75,307 for the second quarter, while it had in August, projected wholesale volumes to be around 90,000. The automaker, among the largest in the country, blamed lower-than-expected supply of specialised chips from one supplier for failing to meet its target.

  • US Tech Curbs Could Halve Growth of China’s Top Chipmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- US restrictions on China’s access to advanced American technologies could slash growth of the country’s largest chipmaker by half next year, Bloomberg Intelligence estimates.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastRussia Blitzes Ukraine After Putin Blames Kyiv for Bridge BlastSemiconductor Manufacturing Intern

  • China Says Biden’s New Chip Technology Curbs Will Harm Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- China criticized expanded US restrictions on its access to semiconductor technology, saying they’ll harm supply chains and the world economy.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForcePutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityPresident Joe Biden administration announced the export curbs on Frid

  • A sneak preview of Wall Street's 2023 stock market forecasts

    Stocks surged 5.7% on Monday and Tuesday and then shed almost all of those gains on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

  • Stellantis, GME Resources seal nickel and cobalt deal for battery production

    PARIS (Reuters) -Carmaker Stellantis has signed a non-binding preliminary agreement with GME Resources to secure supplies of nickel and cobalt sulphate for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, the two companies said on Monday. The deal marks a further move by the world's fourth largest carmaker to lock down supplies of metals needed for batteries that power EV cars, ahead of an expected surge in global demand as a transition towards cleaner mobility gains traction. Earlier this year the Franco-Italian group signed a lithium supply agreement with developer Vulcan Energy Resources and said it would invest 50 million euros ($48.6 million)to buy an 8% stake in it.

  • CPI sets the stage for Fed's November hike, banks report for Q3: What to know this week

    An already strained U.S. stock market will be further challenged in the week ahead as the government publishes a key inflation report and megabanks kick off what’s likely to be a murky earnings season.

  • JPMorgan, Citigroup, FedEx, Nike and Micron are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

    JPMorgan, Citigroup, FedEx, Nike and Micron are part of Zacks Earnings Preview.

  • Philippines May Ask Banks for More Documents to Support FX Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank may require banks to provide more documents to support foreign-exchange transactions and to increase reporting frequency amid the local currency’s excessive volatility.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForcePutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian Entity“The central b

  • Gold Declines After US Jobs Data Spur More Rate-Hike Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold extended a decline after plunging below $1,700 an ounce last week, as strong US jobs data intensified concerns that the Federal Reserve will stay aggressive with rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastRussia Blitzes Ukraine After Putin Blames Kyiv for Bridge BlastThe metal came under pressure

  • Stocks Slump on Rates Outlook, US-China Friction: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares tumbled Monday amid intensifying concern over rising global interest rates and as Chinese investors returned from a week-long holiday to tighter restrictions on American technology.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForcePutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityA gauge of Asian equit

  • Twitter LBO Offers Latest Headache for Depleted Credit Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s already bleak for Wall Street banks that struggled to sell risky debt to fund leveraged buyouts. Elon Musk’s revived deal for Twitter Inc. is only adding to the strain.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForcePutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityBanks have already been saddled with

  • The Gold Market’s Great Migration Sends Bullion Rushing East

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a global migration underway in the gold market, as western investors dump bullion while Asian buyers take advantage of a tumbling price to snap up cheap jewelry and bars.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastRussia Blitzes Ukraine After Putin Blames Kyiv for Bridge BlastRising rates that make gold le

  • Elon Musk's Private Messages with Billionaire Pals

    In Musk v. Twitter, a part of the business life of the richest man in the world is revealed. Private messages exchanged with his inner circle immerse us into his process when he conceives an idea. The messages were released by the Delaware Chancery Court as part of the proceedings between the two parties.

  • ‘This truck can’t do normal truck things’: YouTube star says towing with Ford’s new electric pickup is a ‘total disaster’ in viral video — but Wall Street still likes these 3 EV stocks

    It may not be practical — at least for now.

  • World’s Emergency-Lending Capacity Is Getting Stretched as Crises Deepen

    The IMF and World Bank ramped up their lending in the past two years as the world’s crises deepened. Now, poor countries are being hammered by inflation and the Fed’s rate rises.

  • 3 reasons why your money is at risk for the rest of October: Morning Brief

    It probably won't be smooth sailing for stocks the rest of October. More on that and what else to watch in markets Monday, October 10, 2022.

  • Stocks Edge Lower, Week Ahead, Tesla, Ford, Twitter - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures edge lower as October rally faces inflation test; Week Ahead: earnings, inflation and Fed minutes in focus; Tesla sees record September china sales after Shanghai re-boot; Ford, GM shares slump after UBS downgrade and Twitter shares move closer to Musk takeover price of $54.20.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: What Will Ailing Market Rally Discover On Columbus Day?

    The market rally attempt is reeling, back near bear lows. What will investors discover on Columbus Day?

  • These Growth Stocks Have Beaten the Market. Why It Can Continue.

    Equities have tumbled recently, but growth stocks have finally stopped getting hit the hardest. Subtle shifts in the investing environment are responsible.