Increased Gas Prices Lead To Alternative Vacations

InTown Suites
·3 min read

Despite rising gas prices, some travelers still plan to take a summer vacation but with affordable options like InTown Suites

Premium Suites

Some items displayed in these photos were used for staging and are not available in the suites.

Atlanta, GA, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent study by Longwoods International reveals that 59% of travelers state rising gas prices will impact or greatly impact their decision to travel in the next six months. Uncertainty continues to grow as economists place a large question mark over the future of gas prices. Forbes explains in a recent article that there are too many factors at play to definitively say what the future will bring for prices at the pump.

Despite the rising costs, many Americans are still planning to take at least one summer vacation in 2022. New survey data from AAA found that while many Americans planned to change their daily habits to account for rising costs, they did not plan to cancel their summer travel plans. More than 50% of Americans are planning to travel this summer, and of those, more than 40% say they won’t change their plans just because of increased gas prices.

For those travelers who still plan to take a vacation in 2022, budget-friendly accommodations are a must. The room rate is possibly the largest cost for a traveler. The more they have to pay for a hotel room or vacation rental, the fewer the activities on their itinerary and ultimately the shorter their stay. With inflation affecting every aspect of a vacation from gas prices to groceries, leisure travel could decline in the coming months.

In an effort to combat rising costs and salvage summer travel plans, InTown Suites offers a vacation alternative. InTown is an extended stay hotel with affordable weekly rates and convenient amenities. Travelers can find 188 InTown locations across the country in some of the top travel destinations like Denver, Orlando, Louisville, Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix and Chicago.

Each of InTown’s apartment-style suites boasts several amenities to help combat a traveler's budget concerns including: high-speed Wi-Fi, HD programming with expanded premium channels, on-site laundry, and convenient access to public transportation and local necessity stores. In addition, every property has a limited amount of Premium suites that have been fully renovated and include more storage areas, perfect for family stays! All suites have an in-room kitchen with full-size refrigerator, two-burner stove top, and microwave so you can decide to stay in and save money on meals.

By saving money on accommodations, meals, and necessities, travelers can fill their itineraries with more activities and attractions. Check out these budget-friendly activities found in this year’s best places to travel.

Free (or Almost Free) Things to Do in Phoenix
Cheap Things To Do in Denver
Free Things To Do In Houston

About InTown Suites & Uptown Suites: With 196 locations in 22 states, InTown Suites and Uptown Suites are America's largest wholly-owned economy extended stay brands. InTown Suites has been providing outstanding value to guests for decades, always delivering an exceptional experience. Uptown Suites is the newest way to extended stay with eight properties across the country. All suites are designed for extended weekly, monthly, or even longer stay and include in-room kitchens with a full-size refrigerator, two-burner stovetop, and microwave. Guests can rest easy knowing all suites and common areas are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized with hospital-grade cleaning products and then inspected in our Triple Checked Clean process to ensure the highest level of cleanliness. Additional information can be found at www.intownsuites.com and www.uptownsuites.com. Both brands are trademarks of Sleep Specialty Management and InTown Suites Management.

CONTACT: InTown Suites 877-256-7978 media@intownsuites.com


