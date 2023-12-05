Increased Healthcare Utilization Helped UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. After a robust first half of the year, the S&P 500 Index declined 3.3% in the third quarter, leaving the market up 13.1% through the first nine months of 2023. On a relative basis, this year has not been good for the fund’s investment strategy. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund highlighted stocks like UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is a diversified healthcare company that operates through UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx segments. On December 4, 2023, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) stock closed at $548.28 per share. One-month return of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was 2.78%, and its shares gained 2.47% of their value over the last 52 weeks. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has a market capitalization of $507.118 billion.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund made the following comment about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) reported better than feared second-quarter results, although the company acknowledged that healthcare utilization trends have increased year to date. The company also benefitted from improving sentiment for the managed care industry as a whole, which was likely related to the recent rise in Treasury yields."

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is in 16th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 104 hedge fund portfolios held UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) at the end of third quarter which was 111 in the previous quarter.

