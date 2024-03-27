Increased inventory might moderate auto prices, but EV adoption questions remain

Mar. 27—ELWOOD — While many industry analysts are forecasting moderate growth in new and used car sales this year, some local dealers are more muted in their optimism.

The pandemic and subsequent interest rate hikes have put a drag on sales in nearly every price range for three years.

"The biggest challenge is, there's just a shortage of nice price-range cars in that $10,000 to $20,000 area," said Steve Hembree, owner of Hembree Motor Sales in Elwood.

"When cars start out at $40,000, $50,000 or $60,000, it takes a long time for them to get down to $15,000. That's the price range people want, and that's the toughest part right now."

Record-setting drops in supply and a pronounced shift in lifestyles, which has seen Americans driving fewer miles, have nudged the automotive market in favor of sellers. Rising interest rates haven't helped, according to Hembree, but some of those trends may be changing.

"Prices have been coming down the last four or five months," he said. "There's been a shift, and supply and demand for new cars is more. When that happens, there tends to be more used cars available."

Analysts at Cox Automotive, a leading industry research company, believe a healthier supply of new vehicles — along with an expected proliferation of incentives to move those vehicles off the lot — will begin to bring overall prices down, even as interest rates keep credit tight.

However, one expert was quick to add a disclaimer.

"The past four years have been chaotic, even by auto industry standards, and have shifted many normal seasonal patterns out of whack," Jonathan Smoke, a senior economist at Cox, said in a news release. "That adds to the difficulty of forecasting what comes next."

Uncertainty also remains when it comes to electric vehicles and hybrids — a market segment that many are convinced is poised for even more rapid growth as the federal government considers tax credits and other incentives to entice buyers.

Hembree is not among that number, however. He was pointed in his assessment of his customers' appetite for EVs and hybrids.

"I don't know one person that wants one," he said. "When I go to auctions and see the used EVs, there's no interest in them. I just don't see it."

Despite efforts to build out EV infrastructure by adding charging stations in Indiana and elsewhere, Hembree said lingering questions about the vehicles' technology and reliability in extreme conditions will continue to hamper that part of the market.

