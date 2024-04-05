Is increased tourism impacting gas prices ahead of total solar eclipse?

Gas prices are averaging around $3.50 per gallon across Ohio, according to AAA.

With the Total Solar Eclipse approaching, is this boost in tourism driving gas prices to go even higher?

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz spoke with drivers on how they are coping and with an expert on why we are seeing those increases.

“I’m mad that I didn’t get gas yesterday,” said Teyon Conway of Xenia.

He stopped at the Xenia Speedway to fill up and saw that gas prices increased several cents.

“My car is driving the same as the other day, now the gas costs more. I don’t understand it,” said Conway.

Hershovitz says with thousands expected to come to the Miami Valley for Monday’s total solar eclipse, it has some people thinking, “Is that why the price at the pump has jumped?”

“Is it really going to be that many people that’s going to make that much of a difference?”

Hershovitz spoke with Patrick De Hann, head of Petroleum Analysis at Gasbuddy.com, about that.

“(It) has nothing to do with the Eclipse,” he said. “It has nothing to do with any holiday, so to speak.”

De Hann also told Hershovitz that the way gas prices jump on a single weekend or even a day of increased demand is not enough to cause a jump at the pump.

“People think oh, ‘Yeah, everyone’s going to be doing something for the eclipse, they’re going be getting outside gasoline demand is probably through the roof,’ but it’s really not,” he explained. “It’s really just a one-and-done deal.”

Emergency management across Ohio has been advising people to fill up their gas tanks before the weekend.

De Hann says while that is good advice, gas supplies will be just fine for the influx of visitors.

“There’s just a lot of wildcards and police departments are basically just trying to say, ‘Hey, don’t get too low on gasoline, because there’s a low-level chance that if you’re out in the sticks, you may have a problem,’” he explained. “So, I don’t expect any issues.”

As for Conway, his tank is filled up and ready for whatever the eclipse brings.

“I always try to fuel up like beginning of the week,” he said.

The average gas price in Dayton for a regular gallon of gas is $3.52, AAA’s website says.

Warren County is seeing the highest average at $3.574 per gallon and the second highest is in Miami County at $3.561.

The lowest average is in Preble County at $3.364.

To find the lowest gas prices in your neighborhood, visit our Pump Patrol website.