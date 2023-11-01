Increases to CEO Compensation Might Be Put On Hold For Now at Bowler Metcalf Limited (JSE:BCF)

Key Insights

Bowler Metcalf's Annual General Meeting to take place on 7th of November

CEO Friedel Sass' total compensation includes salary of R3.82m

The total compensation is 72% higher than the average for the industry

Bowler Metcalf's total shareholder return over the past three years was 57% while its EPS was down 3.5% over the past three years

The share price of Bowler Metcalf Limited (JSE:BCF) has increased significantly over the past few years. However, the earnings growth has not kept up with the share price momentum, suggesting that some other factors may be driving the price direction. Some of these issues will occupy shareholders' minds as the AGM rolls around on 7th of November. One way that shareholders can influence managerial decisions is through voting on CEO and executive remuneration packages, which studies show could impact company performance. From the data that we gathered, we think that shareholders should hold off on a raise on CEO compensation until performance starts to show some improvement.

How Does Total Compensation For Friedel Sass Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Bowler Metcalf Limited has a market capitalization of R712m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as R4.5m for the year to June 2023. That's a fairly small increase of 7.4% over the previous year. In particular, the salary of R3.82m, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the South Africa Chemicals industry with market capitalizations under R3.7b, the reported median total CEO compensation was R2.6m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Bowler Metcalf Limited pays Friedel Sass north of the industry median. What's more, Friedel Sass holds R197m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary R3.8m R3.6m 86% Other R629k R571k 14% Total Compensation R4.5m R4.1m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 49% of total compensation represents salary and 51% is other remuneration. According to our research, Bowler Metcalf has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

Bowler Metcalf Limited's Growth

Over the last three years, Bowler Metcalf Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 3.5% per year. Its revenue is up 6.5% over the last year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. And the modest revenue growth over 12 months isn't much comfort against the reduced EPS. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Bowler Metcalf Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Bowler Metcalf Limited for providing a total return of 57% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

Although shareholders would be quite happy with the returns they have earned on their initial investment, earnings have failed to grow and this could mean returns may be hard to keep up. The upcoming AGM will provide shareholders the opportunity to revisit the company’s remuneration policies and evaluate if the board’s judgement and decision-making is aligned with that of the company’s shareholders.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. That's why we did our research, and identified 2 warning signs for Bowler Metcalf (of which 1 is potentially serious!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

