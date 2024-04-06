Increases to CEO Compensation Might Be Put On Hold For Now at AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN)

Key Insights

AstraZeneca to hold its Annual General Meeting on 11th of April

Total pay for CEO Pascal Soriot includes US$1.82m salary

The total compensation is 88% higher than the average for the industry

AstraZeneca's EPS grew by 16% over the past three years while total shareholder return over the past three years was 56%

CEO Pascal Soriot has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 11th of April. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

Comparing AstraZeneca PLC's CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that AstraZeneca PLC has a market capitalization of UK£165b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$21m for the year to December 2023. That's a notable increase of 18% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.8m.

On comparing similar companies in the British Pharmaceuticals industry with market capitalizations above UK£6.3b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$11m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that AstraZeneca PLC pays Pascal Soriot north of the industry median. Moreover, Pascal Soriot also holds UK£53m worth of AstraZeneca stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary US$1.8m US$1.7m 8% Other US$20m US$17m 92% Total Compensation US$21m US$18m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 73% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 27% of the pie. It's interesting to note that AstraZeneca allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

AstraZeneca PLC's Growth

Over the past three years, AstraZeneca PLC has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 16% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 3.3%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's nice to see revenue heading northwards, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has AstraZeneca PLC Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 56% over three years, AstraZeneca PLC has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We've identified 2 warning signs for AstraZeneca that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

