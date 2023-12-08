Increases to CEO Compensation Might Be Put On Hold For Now at Razor Energy Corp. (CVE:RZE)

Key Insights

Razor Energy to hold its Annual General Meeting on 14th of December

Total pay for CEO Doug Bailey includes CA$275.0k salary

The overall pay is 58% above the industry average

Over the past three years, Razor Energy's EPS grew by 77% and over the past three years, the total shareholder return was 14%

CEO Doug Bailey has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Razor Energy Corp. (CVE:RZE) recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 14th of December. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

How Does Total Compensation For Doug Bailey Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Razor Energy Corp. has a market capitalization of CA$8.5m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of CA$441k for the year to December 2022. That's a notable increase of 57% on last year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at CA$275.0k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the Canadian Oil and Gas industry with market capitalizations under CA$272m, the reported median total CEO compensation was CA$279k. Hence, we can conclude that Doug Bailey is remunerated higher than the industry median. Furthermore, Doug Bailey directly owns CA$395k worth of shares in the company.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary CA$275k CA$230k 62% Other CA$166k CA$51k 38% Total Compensation CA$441k CA$281k 100%

On an industry level, around 38% of total compensation represents salary and 62% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Razor Energy pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Razor Energy Corp.'s Growth

Over the past three years, Razor Energy Corp. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 77% per year. In the last year, its revenue is down 16%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Razor Energy Corp. Been A Good Investment?

Razor Energy Corp. has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 14% over three years. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. However, any decision to raise CEO pay might be met with some objections from the shareholders given that the CEO is already paid higher than the industry average.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We did our research and identified 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) in Razor Energy we think you should know about.

