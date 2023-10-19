Increases to CEO Compensation Might Be Put On Hold For Now at Freightways Group Limited (NZSE:FRW)

Key Insights

Freightways Group to hold its Annual General Meeting on 25th of October

CEO Mark Troughear's total compensation includes salary of NZ$945.0k

The total compensation is 31% higher than the average for the industry

Freightways Group's total shareholder return over the past three years was 12% while its EPS grew by 12% over the past three years

CEO Mark Troughear has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Freightways Group Limited (NZSE:FRW) recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 25th of October. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

Check out our latest analysis for Freightways Group

How Does Total Compensation For Mark Troughear Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Freightways Group Limited has a market capitalization of NZ$1.5b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth NZ$1.8m over the year to June 2023. That's a modest increase of 7.5% on the prior year. Notably, the salary which is NZ$945.0k, represents a considerable chunk of the total compensation being paid.

On comparing similar companies from the New Zealand Logistics industry with market caps ranging from NZ$683m to NZ$2.7b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was NZ$1.4m. Hence, we can conclude that Mark Troughear is remunerated higher than the industry median. Moreover, Mark Troughear also holds NZ$3.7m worth of Freightways Group stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary NZ$945k NZ$874k 53% Other NZ$848k NZ$794k 47% Total Compensation NZ$1.8m NZ$1.7m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 76% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 24% is other remuneration. Freightways Group pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

Story continues

Freightways Group Limited's Growth

Freightways Group Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 12% a year over the past three years. It achieved revenue growth of 28% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term EPS improvement certainly points to the kind of growth we like to see. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Freightways Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

Freightways Group Limited has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 12% over three years. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Freightways Group that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.