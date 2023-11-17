Increases to CEO Compensation Might Be Put On Hold For Now at DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG)

Key Insights

DUG Technology to hold its Annual General Meeting on 23rd of November

Salary of US$330.4k is part of CEO Matt Lamont's total remuneration

The overall pay is 89% above the industry average

DUG Technology's EPS grew by 71% over the past three years while total shareholder return over the past three years was 60%

Performance at DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG) has been reasonably good and CEO Matt Lamont has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 23rd of November, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

How Does Total Compensation For Matt Lamont Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that DUG Technology Ltd has a market capitalization of AU$228m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$632k for the year to June 2023. We note that's an increase of 42% above last year. We note that the salary of US$330.4k makes up a sizeable portion of the total compensation received by the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the Australian Software industry with market capitalizations below AU$309m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$334k. This suggests that Matt Lamont is paid more than the median for the industry. Furthermore, Matt Lamont directly owns AU$26m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary US$330k US$358k 52% Other US$301k US$88k 48% Total Compensation US$632k US$446k 100%

On an industry level, around 59% of total compensation represents salary and 41% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that DUG Technology allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

A Look at DUG Technology Ltd's Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, DUG Technology Ltd has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 71% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 51%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term EPS improvement certainly points to the kind of growth we like to see. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has DUG Technology Ltd Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 60% over three years, DUG Technology Ltd has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. However, any decision to raise CEO pay might be met with some objections from the shareholders given that the CEO is already paid higher than the industry average.

