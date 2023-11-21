Increases to CEO Compensation Might Be Put On Hold For Now at K&S Corporation Limited (ASX:KSC)

Key Insights

K&S' Annual General Meeting to take place on 28th of November

Salary of AU$854.9k is part of CEO Paul Sarant's total remuneration

The overall pay is 142% above the industry average

K&S' EPS grew by 34% over the past three years while total shareholder return over the past three years was 112%

Under the guidance of CEO Paul Sarant, K&S Corporation Limited (ASX:KSC) has performed reasonably well recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 28th of November. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

Comparing K&S Corporation Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, K&S Corporation Limited has a market capitalization of AU$326m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$1.1m over the year to June 2023. That's a slight decrease of 3.6% on the prior year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at AU$854.9k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

On comparing similar companies from the Australia Logistics industry with market caps ranging from AU$152m to AU$609m, we found that the median CEO total compensation was AU$435k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that K&S Corporation Limited pays Paul Sarant north of the industry median. Furthermore, Paul Sarant directly owns AU$469k worth of shares in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$855k AU$790k 81% Other AU$200k AU$305k 19% Total Compensation AU$1.1m AU$1.1m 100%

On an industry level, around 76% of total compensation represents salary and 24% is other remuneration. Although there is a difference in how total compensation is set, K&S more or less reflects the market in terms of setting the salary. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

A Look at K&S Corporation Limited's Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, K&S Corporation Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 34% per year. Its revenue is up 9.4% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has K&S Corporation Limited Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 112%, over three years, would leave most K&S Corporation Limited shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. However, any decision to raise CEO pay might be met with some objections from the shareholders given that the CEO is already paid higher than the industry average.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We've identified 1 warning sign for K&S that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Important note: K&S is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

