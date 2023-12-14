Increases to Diamcor Mining Inc.'s (CVE:DMI) CEO Compensation Might Cool off for now

Key Insights

Diamcor Mining's Annual General Meeting to take place on 20th of December

CEO Dean Taylor's total compensation includes salary of CA$315.6k

Total compensation is 72% above industry average

Diamcor Mining's EPS grew by 49% over the past three years while total shareholder loss over the past three years was 31%

In the past three years, the share price of Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI) has struggled to grow and now shareholders are sitting on a loss. What is concerning is that despite positive EPS growth, the share price has not tracked the trend in fundamentals. Shareholders may want to question the board on the future direction of the company at the upcoming AGM on 20th of December. Voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters could also be a way to influence management. We think shareholders might be reluctant to increase compensation for the CEO at the moment, according to our analysis below.

How Does Total Compensation For Dean Taylor Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Diamcor Mining Inc. has a market capitalization of CA$7.1m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of CA$316k for the year to March 2023. There was no change in the compensation compared to last year. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists entirely of the salary, worth CA$316k.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the Canadian Metals and Mining industry with market capitalizations below CA$270m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was CA$183k. Hence, we can conclude that Dean Taylor is remunerated higher than the industry median. Furthermore, Dean Taylor directly owns CA$292k worth of shares in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary CA$316k CA$316k 100% Other - - - Total Compensation CA$316k CA$316k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 94% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 6% is other remuneration. On a company level, Diamcor Mining prefers to reward its CEO through a salary, opting not to pay Dean Taylor through non-salary benefits. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

Diamcor Mining Inc.'s Growth

Diamcor Mining Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 49% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is down 31% over the previous year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Diamcor Mining Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -31% over three years, Diamcor Mining Inc. shareholders would by and large be disappointed. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Diamcor Mining rewards its CEO solely through a salary, ignoring non-salary benefits completely. The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss on the value of their shares in the past few years is certainly disconcerting. The stock's movement is disjointed with the company's earnings growth, which ideally should move in the same direction. Shareholders would be keen to know what's holding the stock back when earnings have grown. The upcoming AGM will be a chance for shareholders to question the board on key matters, such as CEO remuneration or any other issues they might have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We identified 6 warning signs for Diamcor Mining (3 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

