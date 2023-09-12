Increases to Land & General Berhad's (KLSE:L&G) CEO Compensation Might Cool off for now

Key Insights

Land & General Berhad will host its Annual General Meeting on 19th of September

CEO Gay Low's total compensation includes salary of RM926.3k

Total compensation is 52% above industry average

Land & General Berhad's EPS grew by 15% over the past three years while total shareholder return over the past three years was 37%

Performance at Land & General Berhad (KLSE:L&G) has been reasonably good and CEO Gay Low has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 19th of September. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

How Does Total Compensation For Gay Low Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Land & General Berhad has a market capitalization of RM372m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as RM1.3m for the year to March 2023. That's a notable increase of 10% on last year. In particular, the salary of RM926.3k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the Malaysian Real Estate industry with market capitalizations under RM934m, the reported median total CEO compensation was RM876k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Land & General Berhad pays Gay Low north of the industry median.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary RM926k RM899k 70% Other RM405k RM310k 30% Total Compensation RM1.3m RM1.2m 100%

On an industry level, around 77% of total compensation represents salary and 23% is other remuneration. Although there is a difference in how total compensation is set, Land & General Berhad more or less reflects the market in terms of setting the salary. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

A Look at Land & General Berhad's Growth Numbers

Land & General Berhad's earnings per share (EPS) grew 15% per year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 39% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Land & General Berhad Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 37% over three years, Land & General Berhad has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. In our study, we found 4 warning signs for Land & General Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

