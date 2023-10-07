Increases to Perenti Limited's (ASX:PRN) CEO Compensation Might Cool off for now

Key Insights

Perenti will host its Annual General Meeting on 13th of October

CEO Mark Alexander Norwell's total compensation includes salary of AU$1.08m

Total compensation is 161% above industry average

Perenti's three-year loss to shareholders was 7.9% while its EPS grew by 42% over the past three years

As many shareholders of Perenti Limited (ASX:PRN) will be aware, they have not made a gain on their investment in the past three years. Despite positive EPS growth in the past few years, the share price hasn't tracked the fundamental performance of the company. Shareholders may want to question the board on the future direction of the company at the upcoming AGM on 13th of October. They could also try to influence management and firm direction through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other company matters. We think shareholders might be reluctant to increase compensation for the CEO at the moment, according to our analysis below.

Comparing Perenti Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, Perenti Limited has a market capitalization of AU$965m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$4.0m over the year to June 2023. That's a notable increase of 52% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at AU$1.1m.

On comparing similar companies from the Australian Metals and Mining industry with market caps ranging from AU$626m to AU$2.5b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was AU$1.5m. This suggests that Mark Alexander Norwell is paid more than the median for the industry. Moreover, Mark Alexander Norwell also holds AU$1.5m worth of Perenti stock directly under their own name.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$1.1m AU$1.1m 27% Other AU$2.9m AU$1.5m 73% Total Compensation AU$4.0m AU$2.6m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 61% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 39% is other remuneration. Perenti pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Perenti Limited's Growth

Over the past three years, Perenti Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 42% per year. Its revenue is up 18% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Perenti Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 7.9% over three years, some Perenti Limited investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

To Conclude...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss on the value of their shares in the past few years is certainly disconcerting. The stock's movement is disjointed with the company's earnings growth, which ideally should move in the same direction. Shareholders would probably be keen to find out what are the other factors could be weighing down the stock. These concerns should be addressed at the upcoming AGM, where shareholders can question the board and evaluate if their judgement and decision making is still in line with their expectations.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We've identified 1 warning sign for Perenti that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

