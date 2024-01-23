Increases to Poh Kong Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:POHKONG) CEO Compensation Might Cool off for now

Key Insights

Under the guidance of CEO Eddie Choon, Poh Kong Holdings Berhad (KLSE:POHKONG) has performed reasonably well recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 30th of January. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

How Does Total Compensation For Eddie Choon Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Poh Kong Holdings Berhad has a market capitalization of RM351m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as RM4.8m for the year to July 2023. We note that's an increase of 67% above last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at RM1.8m.

In comparison with other companies in the Malaysia Luxury industry with market capitalizations under RM945m, the reported median total CEO compensation was RM652k. Hence, we can conclude that Eddie Choon is remunerated higher than the industry median. What's more, Eddie Choon holds RM9.9m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary RM1.8m RM1.1m 37% Other RM3.0m RM1.8m 63% Total Compensation RM4.8m RM2.9m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 65% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 35% of the pie. It's interesting to note that Poh Kong Holdings Berhad allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Poh Kong Holdings Berhad's Growth Numbers

Poh Kong Holdings Berhad has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 38% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 6.5%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Poh Kong Holdings Berhad Been A Good Investment?

Poh Kong Holdings Berhad has not done too badly by shareholders, with a total return of 9.9%, over three years. It would be nice to see that metric improve in the future. In light of that, investors might probably want to see an improvement on their returns before they feel generous about increasing the CEO remuneration.

In Summary...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We've identified 2 warning signs for Poh Kong Holdings Berhad that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Switching gears from Poh Kong Holdings Berhad, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

