Increases to Talga Group Ltd's (ASX:TLG) CEO Compensation Might Cool off for now

Key Insights

Talga Group's Annual General Meeting to take place on 30th of November

Salary of AU$426.8k is part of CEO Mark Thompson's total remuneration

The total compensation is 116% higher than the average for the industry

Talga Group's EPS declined by 30% over the past three years while total shareholder loss over the past three years was 48%

Shareholders of Talga Group Ltd (ASX:TLG) will have been dismayed by the negative share price return over the last three years. Per share earnings growth is also poor, despite revenues growing. Shareholders will have a chance to take their concerns to the board at the next AGM on 30th of November and vote on resolutions including executive compensation, which studies show may have an impact on company performance. Here's our take on why we think shareholders might be hesitant about approving a raise at the moment.

See our latest analysis for Talga Group

How Does Total Compensation For Mark Thompson Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Talga Group Ltd has a market capitalization of AU$373m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$2.1m over the year to June 2023. We note that's a small decrease of 6.4% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at AU$427k.

For comparison, other companies in the Australian Metals and Mining industry with market capitalizations ranging between AU$152m and AU$609m had a median total CEO compensation of AU$986k. This suggests that Mark Thompson is paid more than the median for the industry.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$427k AU$426k 20% Other AU$1.7m AU$1.8m 80% Total Compensation AU$2.1m AU$2.3m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 61% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 39% is other remuneration. In Talga Group's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Story continues

A Look at Talga Group Ltd's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Talga Group Ltd has shrunk its earnings per share by 30% per year. Its revenue is up 1,603% over the last year.

The reduction in EPS, over three years, is arguably concerning. But on the other hand, revenue growth is strong, suggesting a brighter future. In conclusion we can't form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it's one worth watching. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Talga Group Ltd Been A Good Investment?

Few Talga Group Ltd shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -48% over three years. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

The loss to shareholders over the past three years is certainly concerning and possibly has something to do with the fact that the company's earnings haven't grown. Shareholders will get the chance at the upcoming AGM to question the board on key matters, such as CEO remuneration or any other issues they might have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. In our study, we found 2 warning signs for Talga Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

Switching gears from Talga Group, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.