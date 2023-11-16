Increases to Woolworths Holdings Limited's (JSE:WHL) CEO Compensation Might Cool off for now

Key Insights

Woolworths Holdings will host its Annual General Meeting on 22nd of November

CEO Roy Bagattini's total compensation includes salary of R18.2m

Total compensation is 56% above industry average

Woolworths Holdings' EPS grew by 95% over the past three years while total shareholder return over the past three years was 89%

CEO Roy Bagattini has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Woolworths Holdings Limited (JSE:WHL) recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 22nd of November, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

View our latest analysis for Woolworths Holdings

How Does Total Compensation For Roy Bagattini Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Woolworths Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of R63b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth R84m over the year to June 2023. We note that's an increase of 36% above last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at R18m.

On comparing similar companies from the South Africa Multiline Retail industry with market caps ranging from R36b to R117b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was R54m. This suggests that Roy Bagattini is paid more than the median for the industry. Moreover, Roy Bagattini also holds R176m worth of Woolworths Holdings stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary R18m R16m 22% Other R66m R45m 78% Total Compensation R84m R62m 100%

On an industry level, around 49% of total compensation represents salary and 51% is other remuneration. In Woolworths Holdings' case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Story continues

Woolworths Holdings Limited's Growth

Woolworths Holdings Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 95% a year over the past three years. It achieved revenue growth of 10% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's a real positive to see this sort of revenue growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Woolworths Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 89%, over three years, would leave most Woolworths Holdings Limited shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We did our research and spotted 1 warning sign for Woolworths Holdings that investors should look into moving forward.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.