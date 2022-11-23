U.S. markets close in 4 hours

Increasing Adoption of Connected Devices to Have Domino Effect on Demand for Electronic Design Automation Software, Predicts Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Substantial Demand for ICs in IT & Telecommunication and Automotive Sectors to Positively Influence Market Growth

Rockville, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global electronic design automation (EDA) software market is estimated to exceed a valuation of US$ 11.2 billion in 2023 and grow at a high-value CAGR of 8.6% through 2033.

An explosion in the usage of IoT devices can be attributed to the perfect storm of technological and societal changes; there is rising demand for IoT solutions in most IoT end markets. Global IoT connections grew by 8% in 2021 accounting for 12.2 billion active end users, which represents ample opportunities for companies.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7272

Smartphones, wearables, TVs, and smart home systems are a few of the established IoT devices that have shifted from niche sectors to be widely discussed and adopted. The incorporation of ICs in all these consumer electronic devices is expected to drive the market for EDA software. Vast developments in the processing power and device miniaturization of smart connected devices will unleash a new era for electronic design automation software companies.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • By type, design EDA software is expected to remain the most attractive vertical in the global market and account for valuation of US$ 4.3 billion in 2023.

  • Based on deployment, web-based EDA software is likely to be valued at US$ 7.3 billion in 2023 and holds a market share of 65.4%.

  • Europe is expected to generate a valuation of US$ 3 billion in 2023.

  • The North America market is set to witness a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period.

  • The U.S. is likely to hold a share of 23.7% of the global market.

  • China is expected to generate a valuation of US$ 1.5 billion in 2023 and exhibit a CAGR of 8.1% through 2033.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent suppliers of EDA software globally are Aldec, Inc., Altair Engineering Inc, Altium Limited, ANSYS, Inc, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., ELECTRO-SYSTEM CO.LTD, EMA Design Automation, Inc, Faraday&Future Inc, Intel Corporation, Intercept Technology, Keysight Technologies, Microsemi, Pulsic Limited, Siemens, Silvaco, Inc., Synopsis, Inc., Tabula, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, WestDev 2022, and Zuken.

These key manufacturers are constantly innovating software to meet modern-day challenges pertaining to the production of electronic systems due to the rise of VLSI systems.

In February 2022, Intel announced a partnership with the world’s top EDA software firms Siemens EDA, Ansys, Cadence, and Synopsis as a part of the 'IFS Acceleration' program to build an ecosystem to support and service its new foundry service business. This association will let software providers fine-tune their chip design software for Intel’s latest process and packaging technologies.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the service offering of key vendors of EDA software positioned across regions, sales growth, deployment scale, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7272

Market Development

There are several software vendors providing electronic design automation software, making the market highly competitive. Software providers are leveraging the customization of their offerings to cater to the dynamic demand of vivid end users.

  • Synopsys, a leading American electronic design automation company on March 2022 launched their cloud optimized electronic design automation deployment model that offers chip and system design flexibility at unmatched levels with the help of a single source. The software provider’s cloud optimized design and verification tools will be available through Synopsys Cloud with pre-optimized infrastructure on ‘Microsoft Azure’, that will be capable of addressing complex concerns in chip development.

  • In August, 2022 Siemens announced its expansion of early design verification solutions for Calibre platform for verification of ICs. The extended technology in EDA space is aimed at providing users latest technologies required to quickly deliver world class silicon products.

Get Full Access of Complete Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7272

Segmentation of EDA Software Industry Research

  • By Type :

    • Simulation

    • Design

    • Verification

  • By Operating System :

    • Windows

    • MAC

    • Linux

    • Unix

  • By Source Code :

    • Open Source

    • Proprietary

      • Perpetual (One-time License)

      • Subscription

  • By Deployment :

    • Standalone

    • Web-based

  • By End Use :

    • Educational & Training

    • Professional

      • Aerospace & Defense

      • Automation and Robotics

      • Automotive

      • Discrete Manufacturing

      • Electrical and Electronics

      • Healthcare Devices

      • IT & Telecommunication

      • Semiconductor Industry

      • Others

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • MEA

More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global electronic design automation software market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of basis of type (simulation, design, verification), operating system (Windows, MAC, Linux, Unix), source code (open source, proprietary (perpetual (one-time license), subscription)), deployment (standalone, web-based), and end use (educational & training, professional, aerospace & defense, automation & robotics, automotive, discrete manufacturing, electrical & electronics, healthcare devices, IT & telecommunication, semiconductor industry, others), across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Digital Marketing Software Market - The global digital marketing software market is expected to value US$ 65 Bn in 2022 which is likely to reach US$ 370 Bn by 2032. The projected growth rate is 19% from 2022 to 2032. The expansion of the market can be attributed to the increasing preference for mobile phones to gain information on the go.

Data Extraction Software Market - Strong demand for advanced business intelligence tools and the shift towards artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies are the primary factors driving the growth of the data extraction software market. The growing need among organizations across industry verticals to gain valuable insights into the data generated from different business processes, technological advancements, and the use of cloud-based solutions is expected to drive the growth of the data extraction software market.

Productivity Management Software Market - The global productivity management software industry was valued at US$ 47 Bn in 2021, and is expected to increase at a steady CAGR rate of 13.7% during the forecast period. According to this growth rate, this industry can be projected to reach a market size of worth US$ 192.96 Bn by 2032.

Clientless Remote Support Software Market - The global clientless remote support software market is estimated at USD 1.7 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 6.7 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2032. The global clientless remote support software market accounted for ~1% of the global ICT market in 2021. The global clientless remote support software market is estimated to have an absolute $ opportunity of USD 5.0 Billion during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

Public Safety Software Market - The global public safety software market reached a valuation of around US$ 7 Bn in 2020, and is slated to rise at a CAGR of 11% to top US$ 20 Bn by 2031. Demand for computer-aided dispatch solutions is set to increase at a CAGR of 9% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031. As per detailed industry analysis, by 2031, worldwide sales of public safety software will account for 2.1% share of the overall software market.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. We are committed to deliver insights that help businesses gain deeper understanding of their target markets. We understand that making sense of the vast labyrinth of data can be overwhelming for businesses. That’s why focus on offering insights that can actually make a difference to bottom-lines.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact: 
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232
E: sales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog


