U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,214.59
    +13.71 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,589.16
    +124.52 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,797.25
    +60.98 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.38
    +0.31 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.95
    +0.10 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.60
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    27.90
    -0.04 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2198
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5930
    -0.0170 (-1.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4191
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8530
    +0.0230 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,826.11
    -2,863.59 (-7.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    955.01
    -43.41 (-4.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,031.51
    +11.84 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,149.41
    +600.40 (+2.10%)
     

Increasing adoption of Smartphone, owing to increased disposable income and proliferation of online business would drive the Smartphone Repair Market

·5 min read

NOIDA, India, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the Smartphone repair market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Smartphone repair market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Smartphone Repair market. The Smartphone Repair market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Smartphone Repair market at the global and regional levels. The Global Smartphone Repair market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021-2027 to reach USD 258.3 billion by 2027.

UnivDatos_Logo
UnivDatos_Logo

Market Overview

Global Smartphone Repair market is experiencing significant growth on account of the increasing adoption of smartphones, owing to increasing disposable income and high penetration of online business. According to data obtained from one of the top consulting firms, the growing dependence on smartphones as well as the availability of affordable smartphones, the average global smartphone replacement cycle has reached 21 months. Customers from the emerging market are being more aggressively replacing their smartphones, compared to the customers in the developed economy.

Furthermore, the growth of Chinese brands, which offer higher specification devices at an affordable price, has generated a faster upgrade cycle. In addition, the rise of used and refurbished smartphones is also catalyzing this trend. For instance, the global used smartphone market would grow at 22% annually between 2015 and 2020, with shipments nearly tripling to 223 million units in 2020. North American used smartphone market reached to reach 55.2 million units by 2020 compared to 15.2 million in 2015.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://univdatos.com/report/smartphone-repair-market-current-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2027

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID19 pandemic has witnessed the emergence of doorstep smartphone repair services. When the entire world stood still at the time of lockdown, it was heartbreaking for the unorganized smartphone repair business. In countries such as India and other developing countries, small repair businesses dominate the market in terms of volume. Owing to the sudden outbreak of Covid-19, company-operated smartphone repair centers started doorstep service, to sustain in the market.

Ask for Price & Discounts @ https://univdatos.com/report/smartphone-repair-market-current-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2027

Smartphone Repair market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

By Component, the market is primarily bifurcated into:

  • Software Repair and Replacement

  • Hardware Repair and Replacement

Hardware repair and replacement components dominated the global Smartphone Repair market and will grow at 4.5% CAGR to reach USD 229.2 billion markets by the year 2027.

By Activity Type, the market is mainly segmented into:

  • Screen Repair and Replacement

  • Battery Repair and Replacement

  • Button and Jack Repair and Replacement

  • Camera and sensor repair and replacement

  • Others (Software related)

Amongst activity types, the Screen Repair and Replacement segment accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

By Business Type, the market is primarily studied into:

  • Brick-and-mortar stores

  • Company-operated Service center

In 2020, the Company operated Service center segment dominated the global Smartphone Repair market with nearly 61% share.

Global Smartphone Repair Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

  • North America (United States, Canada, Rest of North America (excluding Mexico))

  • Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Poland, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • Rest of the World

Based on the estimation, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the Smartphone Repair market, owing to the high penetration of smartphones in India and China. The region generated revenue of almost USD 132.7 billion in 2020.

Ask for Report Customization @ https://univdatos.com/report/smartphone-repair-market-current-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2027

The major players targeting the market include:

  • Apple inc.

  • Best Buy Co. Inc.

  • Cell Phone Repair Franchise Systems Inc.

  • Square Trade

  • LG Electronics

  • Samsung Electronics

  • HTC Corporation

  • uBreakiFix

  • Staymobile

  • Motorola

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Smartphone Repair market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

  • What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Smartphone Repair Market?

  • Which factors are influencing the Smartphone Repair market over the forecast period?

  • What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Smartphone Repair market?

  • Which factors are propelling and restraining the Smartphone Repair market?

  • What are the demanding global regions of the Smartphone Repair market?

  • What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

  • What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

For more informative information, please visit us @ https://univdatos.com/report/smartphone-repair-market-current-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2027

About UnivDatos Market Insights

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.

Contact
UnivDatos Market Insights
Pawnendra Pawan
Client Development Lead
Ph: +91-7838604911
Email: pawnendra@univdatos.com
Website: https://univdatos.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-adoption-of-smartphone-owing-to-increased-disposable-income-and-proliferation-of-online-business-would-drive-the-smartphone-repair-market-301301703.html

SOURCE UnivDatos Market Insights

Recommended Stories

  • Vietnam coronavirus outbreak threatens to disrupt tech supply chain

    A rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak has left factories operating below capacity in Vietnam's industrial northern provinces, where suppliers for Apple, Samsung and other global tech firms are located, industry sources said. After successfully containing the new coronavirus for most of last year, Vietnam is now battling an outbreak that is spreading more quickly. Four business sources said their operations had been affected as some areas have entered lockdown, raising concerns about supply chain disruption.

  • Investment Firms Bet Against Cathie Wood’s Top ETF as Tech Faltered

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s recent travails have been a boon for some of her peers in money management.About two dozen investment advisers including Balyasny Asset Management and a unit of Blackstone Group Inc. bought bearish put options during the first quarter on the Ark Innovation exchange traded fund, her firm’s main investment vehicle, regulatory filings show.While money managers often buy puts on ETFs to protect their portfolios against market declines, the options are typically tied to passively managed index funds such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust.Yet technology-focused Ark Innovation grew so large so quickly -- to $28 billion in mid-February from $1.9 billion at the end of 2019 -- that some managers saw the actively managed fund as a better alternative to buffer against a slump in stocks that surged during the pandemic.Big Take: Cathie Wood’s Bad Spring Is a Blip When Future Is So Magnificent“The Ark Innovation fund had a tremendous run over the course of 2020 and early 2021,” Efrem Kamen, the head of New York-based Pura Vida Investments, said in an email. “However, the level of fund flows into the ETF appeared to be extreme.”Representatives of Wood’s Ark Investment Management didn’t reply to phone and email messages seeking comment.Ark Innovation, with the ticker symbol ARKK, returned 153% last year, buoyed by investments including Tesla Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc. Its fortunes began to sour in mid-February, as signs of inflation spurred investors to ditch tech stocks in favor of value plays that would benefit from rising prices, such as banks and mining companies.The ETF proved more volatile than some of the index funds that have traditionally served as a proxy for the tech sector, making it a more profitable way to bet against such stocks or hedge other holdings. ARKK tumbled 29% through Wednesday from its Feb. 12 peak, while the Invesco QQQ ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq 100, fell 0.7%.“If you were sitting on some serious gains heading into this year and you want to protect those gains, it was an effective strategy,” Chris Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna International Group, said of buying ARKK puts.Investors pay a premium to acquire put options, which in turn entitle them to sell shares of a public company or an ETF to another investor in the future at a set price. While some managers and market-makers hold a combination of ARKK shares along with put and call options, the firms analyzed by Bloomberg held such puts exclusively or predominantly.Deer Park Road Management Co., a Steamboat Springs, Colorado-based firm that trades asset- and mortgage-backed securities and corporate debt, bought put options during the first quarter on 2.15 million ARKK shares, according to its quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The shares covered by the puts had a face value of almost $258 million at the end of March.The put options were priced too low when viewed in terms of the ETF’s past volatility, making them more attractive as a tool for hedging risk, Deer Park Chief Investment Officer Scott Burg said in a phone interview. Deer Park bought them to protect against rising interest rates, he said.“As rates have been going up, the tech stocks have been getting crushed,” said Burg, whose firm managed about $3.7 billion at year-end. “You could see that in the first quarter.”Read more: Cathie Wood Fans Buckle Up as ETF Assets FallPura Vida acquired put options on 622,500 ARKK shares with a face value of almost $75 million during the first quarter, according to its filing. The hedge fund’s portfolio had exposure to some of the same areas as the ETF, including genomics and telemedicine, according to Kamen.“Volatility on Ark Innovation ETF was an efficient way to hedge some of the factor risk in our portfolio,” Kamen said. Factors refer to the characteristics of a stock, such as being a growth or a value play.Blackstone Alternative Solutions disclosed that it bought put options on 1.3 million ARKK shares in the first quarter, while Balyasny acquired puts on 436,500 shares with a face value of $52 million as of March 31. Other buyers of the puts during the period included Taconic Capital Advisors, Ikarian Capital and Davidson Kempner Capital Management.“Sometimes hedge funds look at Tesla and Ark, and think ‘This is just way too much and I can make a killing here,’” said Eric Balchunas, an ETF analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence. “If you made a few of those trades, you’ve probably done OK in the last couple months.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BOE Gold Commands High Premium, Signals Central Bank Buying

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold stored at the Bank of England has been selling for unusually high premiums recently, signaling that central banks may be back in the market buying.Bullion in the Bank of England’s London reserves -- one of the largest stashes in the world --- is stored and sold on behalf of other central and commercial banks as opposed to being owned by the BOE itself. It usually trades within a few cents an ounce of the metal held at other London vaults run by commercial banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co.But in the past week, gold sold from the BOE has traded for as much as 50 cents above benchmark London prices, according to bullion traders. These premiums are at least in part being driven by buying from the Bank for International Settlements, which regularly trades the metal on behalf of the world’s central banks, a person with direct knowledge said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public.The BIS bought as much as 1 million ounces of BOE metal from various commercial banks at a premium of 30 to 40 cents recently, one person said. The premium for gold at the BOE rose to as much as 50 cents an ounce late last week before tapering off to about 20 to 40 cents, according to bullion traders. That compares with a range of zero to 20 cents during normal circumstances, the traders said.A spokeswoman for the BIS declined to comment, citing client confidentiality. The BOE declined to comment.The buying may be a sign that one or several central banks are increasing their gold reserves, bullion traders said.Gold RallyCentral banks helped underpin gains in gold prices for most of the last decade, but flipped to net sellers in the third quarter of 2020 as some countries cashed in on surging prices. Renewed buying could help sustain a rally in bullion, which on Tuesday recovered all its losses so far this year. The metal is on the way to its biggest monthly gain since July as investors fret about inflation and Federal Reserve officials signal steady monetary policy for now.Since prices dropped early this year, at least some central banks have returned as buyers. In the past, sovereign lenders have bought gold to diversify their portfolios away from the U.S. dollar to safeguard their finances amid concerns over the Fed’s ultra-loose monetary policy, massive U.S. government spending and inflationary pressures.Last month, the Bank of Thailand raised its gold holdings to 6.35 million ounces from 4.95 million ounces in March, according to data from the International Monetary Fund website. In March, Hungary tripled its reserves of the metal in one of the biggest purchases by a central bank in decades. Data from the World Gold Council showed global central banks were net buyers of bullion in February, led by India, which bought 11.2 tons.(Updates with BIS, BOE comments from fifth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Slowly But Surely, Central Banks Are Signaling Policy Shifts

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Central banks are beginning to tip toe away from their emergency monetary settings, with South Korea following in the footsteps of New Zealand and Canada to flag a potential interest-rate increase.As vaccines roll-outs continue and economies reopen, traders have been slowly dialing up expectations on rate hikes or a slowing of asset purchases elsewhere too. Markets are seizing on the tightening narrative, with bond yields and currencies fluctuating as investors recalibrate their bets. The Bank of Korea became the latest on Thursday to signal a turn when Governor Lee Ju-yeol said policy makers are preparing for an “orderly” exit from its record-low interest rate at some point as the economy recovers. The shift in stance came a day after New Zealand’s. New Zealand’s outlook was much more hawkish than expected and may yet signal a global shift, according to Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ Bank New Zealand in Auckland. “We can’t rule out that the tail may wag the dog, influencing global market expectations of whether other central banks may also take a more hawkish turn,” she said.Financial markets have already brought forward pricing of the Federal Reserve’s first rate hike by almost a year since early February. Over the same period, market expectations from the Bank of England have switched from rate cuts by late 2022 to a rate increase, while investors have almost abandoned bets on further European Central Bank reductions to instead price in a 10 basis-point upward move by the end of 2023.Taper Talks With major central banks embroiled in bond buying and other easing programs which traditionally get wound down first, most rate hikes remain some way off. But talk of a taper in asset purchases is catching on.Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida told Yahoo! Finance in an interview Tuesday that there may be a point in upcoming policy meetings where officials can discuss scaling back purchases. Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said on Wednesday that it will be important for the central bank to begin discussing in coming months plans to reduce its massive bond purchases if the economy continues to power ahead.The BOE has slowed bond-buying and signaled that it’s on course to end that support later this year. Australia’s central bank has set July as a deadline for deciding on whether to extend purchases.Norway is on track to start a hiking cycle, and Iceland has already begun. The Bank of Canada announced last month a reduction in debt purchases as it forecast a faster economic recovery that may pave the way for rate increases next year.Turning Point“The shift in monetary policy is starting,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, Hong Kong based chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis, who used to work for the ECB and International Monetary Fund.Detailing its new outlook, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday published forecasts for its benchmark rate -- for the first time in more than a year -- that show the rate beginning to rise in mid-2022. To be sure, this shift is still conditional. RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said the bank’s outlook is predicated on the economy recovery continuing as vaccines roll out and the pandemic is contained. In a similar vein, BOK’s Lee said the board unanimously agreed to hold rates at a record low on Thursday as pandemic uncertainties persist. The Fed’s Clarida also qualified his remarks around employment data and how inflation pressures play out, which he expects to be transitory. It’s also the case that not every central bank is signaling a policy move, not least in the euro zone, where ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday that he hasn’t seen a shift in the economic outlook to justify a reduction in bond purchases.In emerging markets, the shift is splintering. Hungary’s central bank said this week it was ready to deliver monetary tightening, and Russia, Turkey and Brazil have already hiked. The People’s Bank of China is holding the line with relatively disciplined stimulus, while others continue to support growth as the virus continues to spread.“There is growth divergence due to a much slower vaccination process in the emerging world and renewed waves,” said Garcia-Herrero. “They will suffer from a double whammy as the Fed starts moving towards tapering.”(Updates with Bank of Korea policy announcement.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Weak PayPal Pump Leaves Market Mostly Flat With BTC at $38K, ETH $2.7K

    Bitcoin’s 30-day volatility has been dropping the past two days. So has gold's.

  • The two new Exxon board members poised to shake up insular culture

    HOUSTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -The first Exxon Mobil directors not appointed by the company include an executive versed in renewable fuels and a "prudent" risk taker and disrupter poised to challenge the oil company's ways, said people familiar with his career. Activists pressing Exxon to cut spending, boost returns and prepare for a lower-carbon future got a victory on Wednesday when shareholders elected Gregory Goff, a 64-year-old former top executive at Marathon Petroleum and Andeavor, and former Neste Oyj executive Kaisa Hietala. Goff and Hietala will be two voices among a 12-person board that has had six directors handpicked by Exxon's current chief executive Darren Woods.

  • Web Doctor Babylon Is Said to Near $3.5 Billion SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Babylon, the medical startup that connects patients and doctors via an app, is close to agreeing a deal to go public in a merger with blank-check company Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.Talks between Babylon and Alkuri, which is run by former Groupon Inc. executives, are in the advanced stages and a deal could be announced as soon as next week, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.The deal could value Babylon at about $3.5 billion, the people said. Alkuri has lined up investors to provide about $270 million of private investment in public equity to support the deal, the people said. It’s going ahead even as those financing PIPE deals begin writing smaller checks, which has delayed some transactions.Shares of Alkuri rose 1.1% to $9.82 at 11:03 a.m. Friday in New York, hitting their highest intraday level in more than a month.Talks are ongoing and could still be delayed or fall apart, according to the people. Representatives for Alkuri and Babylon declined to comment.Alkuri is led by Groupon’s ex-chief executive officer Rich Williams and former chief operating officer Steve Krenzer, who left those roles last year after turnaround plans for the online discount provider faltered. Sultan Almaadeed, a former executive at the Qatar Investment Authority, is Alkuri’s chairman.Founded in 2013, Babylon’s app lets users schedule a video chat with a doctor, check symptoms or book time with specialists, such as therapists. It can be used to seek advice and treatment for conditions ranging from hair loss to chronic kidney disease, according to its website.In 2019, Babylon raised $550 million in a funding round valuing the business at more than $2 billion. Its backers include Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Munich Re Ventures, Kinnevik AB, the family of Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris and Vostok New Ventures.The company earlier explored a merger with a SPAC backed by financier Alec Gores before talks fell apart, Bloomberg News reported in April. It also attracted interest from Freedom Acquisition I Corp., the SPAC raised by former Credit Suisse Group AG CEO Tidjane Thiam, as well as a vehicle from Klaus Kleinfeld, the former head of Arconic.(Updates with details of funding round, investors in penultimate paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Moderna Warns New Waves of Covid-19 Are Coming

    Scientists and executives laid out their plans to combat new strains of the virus, saying new waves of the pandemic are on their way.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities, dollar rise as Fed officials downplay inflation concerns

    Global equity markets gained and the U.S. dollar rallied against major currencies on Wednesday for the first time this week as Federal Reserve officials continued to downplay prospects of rising inflation. Fed vice chair for supervision Randal Quarles signaled the U.S. central bank's plans to open talks on easing its bond buying program as the economy roars ahead and prices rise. On Tuesday, vice chair Richard Clarida said the Fed could curb inflation and engineer a "soft landing" without throwing the economic recovery off track.

  • Billionaire George Soros Picks Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Some investors achieve legendary status, rising far above their peers on a combination of luck and success. Perhaps no one exemplifies this more than George Soros, the Holocaust survivor who, after the war, earned a doctorate from the London School of Economics and went into the banking industry to make his mark. He was wildly successful. The hedge fund he founded, Soros Fund Management, earned an average annualized return of 33% from 1970 to 2020, making it the most successful hedge fund in history. Soros’s biggest single success came on September 16, 1992, when he ‘broke the Bank of England.’ He had taken a short position on the pound sterling, leveraged to $10 billion, and when the pound fell in response to changing politics, he personally made $1 billion in a single day. Soros hasn’t always been right in his financial calls, but he’s right more often than he’s wrong. He’s also well-known for his bon mots when it comes to talking about trading. “It’s not whether you’re right or wrong,” Soros has been quoted saying, “but how much money you make when you’re right and how much you lose when you’re wrong.” Bearing this in mind, we decided to look at Soros Fund Management's recent activity for inspiration. Running three stocks the fund picked up during Q1 through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the analyst community is also on board, as each sports a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Farfetch, Ltd. (FTCH) We’ll start with an online retail stock, Farfetch, a company specializing in the sale of luxury goods and brands. Farfetch is a truly international company, founded in Portugal, headquartered in London, and boasting offices in New York and LA, Tokyo and Shanghai, and Brazil. Like many tech-oriented companies, Farfetch has been running at a loss – but in Q1 of this year, the company made an abrupt turnaround to profitability. The 1Q21 earnings report showed an after-tax profit of $516.7 million, compared to a year-ago quarterly loss of $79.2 million. The company disclosed that this gross profit included a one-time $660 million non-cash benefit “arising from lower share price impact on items held at fair value and remeasurements.” Total revenues from operations was reported at $485 million, up 46% year-over-year, and higher than the $457 million analysts had expected. One key metric, the gross merchandise value of orders processed over the company’s platform, rose 49% year-over-year, to $915.6 million. Farfetch’s success grows from a strong user base. The company boasts more than 3 million active customers, and operations in 190 countries. Sellers on the platform have made available over 1,300 luxury brands. Even after a pullback in share value during the first half of 2021, the stock is still up an impressive 234% in the last 12 months. Among FTCH's fans is Soros. In his most recent disclosure, Soros revealed that his fund purchased 125,000 shares of FTCH, a holding now valued more than $5.5 million. Turning to the analyst community, Credit Suisse's 5-star analyst Stephen Ju rates FTCH an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $78 price target. Investors stand to pocket ~88% gain should the analyst's thesis play out. (To watch Ju’s track record, click here) “We have a favorable view toward the company maintaining the adjusted EBITDA guidance as Farfetch will reinvest the higher top line contributions toward customer acquisition – supporting long term adoption rates. We model ~700k new customers for 2021, ~600k for 2022 and beginning in 2023 our expectations are also unchanged at ~1.2 million to 1.5 million,” Ju opined. The analyst summed up, "Our investment thesis points remain: 1) large $300 billion addressable market remains fragmented and underpenetrated, 2) relative protection from competition from larger cap online competitors, 3) exposure to rising adoption of luxury goods in APAC as well as emerging markets." Most analysts back Ju's confident take on the online fashion firm, as TipRanks analytics showcase FTCH as a Strong Buy. Based on 8 analysts polled in the last 3 months, 6 rate the stock a Buy, while 2 give it a Hold. The 12-month average price target stands at $60.63, marking ~37% upside from current levels. (See FTCH stock analysis on TipRanks) Coursera (COUR) The next stock we’re looking at, Coursera, is a MOOC company – a massive open online course provider. This niche leverages the size and reach of the internet to make a wide range of top-line university courses available to the masses. Coursera is a leader in the field, and since its founding in 2012 it has made available more than 4,000 courses from over 200 universities, in more than 30 degree programs, and at lower cost than in-person classes. Through Coursera, students can take classes at such top-level schools as Imperial College London, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, University of Michigan, and Johns Hopkins. The company boasts that over 77 million students have used its services. While the company is 9 years old, it is new to the public markets; Coursera held its IPO at the end of March this year. It made 15.73 million shares available on the NYSE, at an opening price of $33. This was the high end of the initial pricing range, which has been set between $30 and $33. Overall, the IPO raised $519 million, before expenses. At the beginning of May, Coursera released its first quarterly report since going public. The report showed $88.4 million in total revenue, a 64% gain year-over-year. The company’s gross profit, at $49.5 million, was up 71% from the year-ago quarter. George Soros saw an opportunity in this IPO, and his fund picked up 105,000 shares of the company. This new position is valued at ~$4 million at current share prices. Among the bulls is 5-star analyst Ryan MacDonald, of Needham, who lays out a clear, upbeat case for Coursera shares. “Given the increasing role of automation, the widening skills gap, and the shift to online learning, we believe Coursera's comprehensive platform will help it gain share in a large TAM that we size between $47B-$50.6B. While the COVID-driven tailwind to registered learner growth in FY20 creates a difficult consumer segment comp in FY21, we believe Coursera's efficient GTM motion and shift towards higher value enterprise and degrees offerings can drive durable 25%+ growth and gross margin expansion,” MacDonald noted. To this end, MacDonald rates COUR shares a Buy and his $56 price target indicates confidence in a 47% upside over the next 12 months. (To watch MacDonald’s track record, click here) In its short time on the stock exchange, COUR has picked up 14 analyst reviews, with a breakdown of 12 Buys to 2 Holds to back the Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares are trading for $38 and their $54.67 average price target implies a one-year upside of 44%. (See COUR stock analysis on TipRanks) Sotera Health (SHC) Last up on our list of new positions from George Soros is Sotera Health, a holding company whose subsidiaries offer a range of advisory services, lab testing, and sterilization services in the healthcare industry. Sotera’s businesses cate to more than 5,800 health industry customers in over 50 countries. The company boasts 13 labs capable of carrying out more than 800 tests, and 50 sterilization facilities. Sotera’s customer base includes 75 of the top 100 medical device makers and 8 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies. SHC shares went public on November 24 of last year, in an IPO that sold 53.6 million shares and raised $1.2 billion. The capital raised was used to pay down existing debt. The company has been working assiduously to bring down debt levels, and in the 1Q21 report stated that it had a total debt of $1.87 billion and available cash of $108 million. Net revenue in Q1 was $212 million, up 13% from the year before. Net income showed a strong gain, turning around from a 1-cent per share loss a year ago to a 4 cent EPS profit. In Q1, Soros took a new position in Sotera, buying 179,274 shares in the stock. At current share prices, this holding is worth over $4.3 million. Tycho Peterson, 5-star analyst with JPMorgan, likes SHC, and rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy). His price target of $35 suggests an upside of 45% from current trading levels. (To watch Peterson’s track record, click here) Backing his stance, Peterson writes, “1Q results were generally strong, and although guidance remains unchanged, it should provide a pathway to upside for the balance of 2021, as we continue to be fans of the company’s diversified operating platform, sticky multi-year contracts, an efficient pricing strategy and high regulatory oversight, altogether supporting its wide competitive moat, with FCF to support de-leveraging…” Overall, the Street in unanimous in its outlook on Sotera shares; the stock has 8 recent positive reviews supporting its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The shares are trading for $24.06 and their average price target of $31.75 implies a one-year upside of ~32%. (See SHC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • U.S. FAA confirms Boeing halt to 787 Dreamliner deliveries

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that Boeing had temporarily halted deliveries of 787 Dreamliners as the agency waits for more data to determine if the planemaker's planned inspection method meets federal requirements. "Since the FAA has not approved Boeing’s proposal, Boeing chose to temporarily stop deliveries to its customers."

  • Why Bitcoin holders have no choice but to trust in Chinese crypto miners

    Two-thirds of the world’s bitcoin mining power is based in China, leaving the cryptocurrency potentially vulnerable.

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood blames Elon Musk, ESG investors for recent crypto crash

    Speaking Thursday at CoinDesk’s Consensus 2021 conference, Wood said the recent plunge in crypto prices "was precipitated by the ESG movement and ... exacerbated by Elon Musk."

  • Biden plans retroactive hike in capital-gains taxes, so it may be already too late for investors to avoid it: report

    President Joe Biden’s proposed budget assumes that a hike in the capital-gains tax rate took effect in late April, meaning that it already would be too late for high-income investors to realize gains at lower tax rates, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday citing people familiar with the proposal.

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship Fund Is Rebounding. Here’s What ARK Bought During the Dip.

    The fund manager stood firm after the ETF dropped 37%, repeatedly insisting that innovation stocks were on sale. She made good on her word.

  • Bitcoin Drops, Stocks Rally Ahead of Biden’s Budget Announcement

    Why isn't the prospect of more U.S. stimulus boosting bitcoin's price?

  • Polygon price surges following investment from Mark Cuban

    Billionaire entrepreneur and newly converted DeFi fan Mark Cuban has invested in Polygon (Matic), a leading Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution. According to emails, he has confirmed the investment in Polygon but didn’t disclose the size or amount purchased.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Eyes Potential $1.5B Crypto Investment

    The activist investor said cryptocurrency would endure but not necessarily all the current digital.

  • Bitcoin, GameStop and NIO bets turned this flight attendant into a millionaire: Now he’s wagering it all in one final push to $3 million

    How Egyptian-born Andrew Dawood turned roughly $50,000 in savings into $1.7 million on a series of white-knuckle bets on bitcoin, Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO, and videogame-retailer GameStop Corp.

  • Here's Why Kevin O'Leary Invests In DeFi, Doubles Down On Crypto And Thinks Everyone Should Also Do It

    ‘Shark Tank’ host and renowned investor Kevin O’Leary revealed a major investment in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. What Happened: During a recent episode of Anthony Pompliano’s ‘The Pomp Podcast,’ O’Leary said that he is a “large shareholder” in a company called DeFi Ventures and that he plans to use DeFi to lend out assets in exchange for yield, with a target rate of 4.5 to 8% per year. “Imagine if I could have had a 5% yield on my gold over these years, that would have been incredible. Well, I can on my crypto so that’s really what I’m doing in DeFi and I think I’ve got the best team in North America,” he explained. O'Leary also added that he intends to increase his exposure to cryptocurrencies to up to 10% of his whole portfolio. He recently revealed that he had allocated 3% of his investments to Bitcoin. He also led a $20 million funding round for DeFi Ventures — a firm focusing on aggregating DeFi services — and is willing to rename it to WonderFi, as a hint to his "Mr. Wonderful" nickname on investment-themed tv show Shark Tank. The Canadian investing star claimed that he was working with major corporate DeFi actors and opened accounts to allocate up to 5% of his company's balance sheets into yield farming strategies. See also: Dirty Bitcoin Vs. Virgin Bitcoin: Why Kevin O'Leary Is Buying New Cryptocurrency He said that DeFi's "potential is huge" and pointed to anyone joining now holding the advantage of being an early adopter. “You’ve got less than 1% of global corporations even thinking about crypto right now.” Pompliano suggested he should leave the funds that he earns through his DeFi activities in cryptocurrency instead of converting it into fiat money, saying that "once you leave fiat for crypto, you don’t go back." “I don’t want to go back. Why would I?” O'Leary replied. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPolygon (MATIC) Launches Kit For Quick Ethereum-Connected Chain Deployment, Price Grows 20%Four In Ten Consumers Already Bought Crypto: Global Survey© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.