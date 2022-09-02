U.S. markets open in 46 minutes

Increasing Application Of Drag Reducing Agents In Drag Reducing Agent Market to Boost Growth 2025 - Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drag Reducing Agent Market size is expected to grow by USD 63.88 million during 2020-2025, at a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Baker Hughes Co., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., China National Petroleum Corp., Deshi Energy Technology Group Co. Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, Flowchem LLC, Innospec Inc., Oil Flux Americas LLC, Specialized Technologies for Industrial Services Co., and Weifang Xinchang Chemical Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Drag Reducing Agent Market 2021-2025

The increasing application of drag-reducing agents in the oil and gas industry, friction resistance and other excellent properties, and rising complexity in offshore field operations will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the rapid spread of COVID-19 resulting in the suspension of industrial activities, volatility in crude oil prices, and rising investments in electric vehicles will challenge the growth of the market participants. Request Free Sample Report.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Drag Reducing Agent Market Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Drag Reducing Agent Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our drag-reducing agent market report covers the following areas:

  • Drag Reducing Agent Market size

  • Drag Reducing Agent Market trends

  • Drag Reducing Agent Market industry analysis

This study identifies the emergence of drag-reducing bio-based polymers as one of the prime reasons driving the drag-reducing agent market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Drag Reducing Agent Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Drag Reducing Agent Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Drag Reducing Agent Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

  • Baker Hughes Co.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

  • China National Petroleum Corp.

  • Deshi Energy Technology Group Co., Ltd

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Flowchem LLC

  • Innospec Inc.

  • Oil Flux Americas LLC

  • Specialized Technologies for Industrial Services Co.

  • Weifang Xinchang Chemical Co. Ltd.

To know more about the market's vendor landscape highlights a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings. Download Free Sample Report.

Drag Reducing Agent Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist drag reducing agent market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the drag reducing agent market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the drag-reducing agent market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of drag-reducing agent market vendors

Related Reports:
Fluoropolymer Films Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The fluoropolymer films market share is expected to increase by USD 697.88 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.59%.

Coating Additives Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The coating additives market share is expected to increase by USD 3.56 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.55%.

Drag Reducing Agent Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.21%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 63.88 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.75

Regional analysis

North America, MEA, APAC, Europe, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, China, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Baker Hughes Co., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., China National Petroleum Corp., Deshi Energy Technology Group Co. Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, Flowchem LLC, Innospec Inc., Oil Flux Americas LLC, Specialized Technologies for Industrial Services Co., and Weifang Xinchang Chemical Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Materials" Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Crude oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Chemical transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Baker Hughes Co.

  • 10.4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

  • 10.5 China National Petroleum Corp.

  • 10.6 Deshi Energy Technology Group Co.,Ltd

  • 10.7 Evonik Industries AG

  • 10.8 Flowchem LLC

  • 10.9 Innospec Inc.

  • 10.10 Oil Flux Americas LLC

  • 10.11 Specialized Technologies for Industrial Services Co.

  • 10.12 Weifang Xinchang Chemical Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

