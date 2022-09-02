Increasing Application Of Drag Reducing Agents In Drag Reducing Agent Market to Boost Growth 2025 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drag Reducing Agent Market size is expected to grow by USD 63.88 million during 2020-2025, at a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Baker Hughes Co., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., China National Petroleum Corp., Deshi Energy Technology Group Co. Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, Flowchem LLC, Innospec Inc., Oil Flux Americas LLC, Specialized Technologies for Industrial Services Co., and Weifang Xinchang Chemical Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Drag Reducing Agent Market 2021-2025

The increasing application of drag-reducing agents in the oil and gas industry, friction resistance and other excellent properties, and rising complexity in offshore field operations will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the rapid spread of COVID-19 resulting in the suspension of industrial activities, volatility in crude oil prices, and rising investments in electric vehicles will challenge the growth of the market participants. Request Free Sample Report.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Drag Reducing Agent Market Segmentation

Application

Geography

Drag Reducing Agent Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our drag-reducing agent market report covers the following areas:

Drag Reducing Agent Market size

Drag Reducing Agent Market trends

Drag Reducing Agent Market industry analysis

This study identifies the emergence of drag-reducing bio-based polymers as one of the prime reasons driving the drag-reducing agent market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Drag Reducing Agent Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Drag Reducing Agent Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Drag Reducing Agent Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Baker Hughes Co.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

China National Petroleum Corp.

Deshi Energy Technology Group Co., Ltd

Evonik Industries AG

Flowchem LLC

Innospec Inc.

Oil Flux Americas LLC

Specialized Technologies for Industrial Services Co.

Weifang Xinchang Chemical Co. Ltd.

To know more about the market's vendor landscape highlights a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings. Download Free Sample Report.

Drag Reducing Agent Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist drag reducing agent market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the drag reducing agent market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the drag-reducing agent market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of drag-reducing agent market vendors

Drag Reducing Agent Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.21% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 63.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.75 Regional analysis North America, MEA, APAC, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, China, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Baker Hughes Co., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., China National Petroleum Corp., Deshi Energy Technology Group Co. Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, Flowchem LLC, Innospec Inc., Oil Flux Americas LLC, Specialized Technologies for Industrial Services Co., and Weifang Xinchang Chemical Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Crude oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Chemical transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Baker Hughes Co.

10.4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

10.5 China National Petroleum Corp.

10.6 Deshi Energy Technology Group Co.,Ltd

10.7 Evonik Industries AG

10.8 Flowchem LLC

10.9 Innospec Inc.

10.10 Oil Flux Americas LLC

10.11 Specialized Technologies for Industrial Services Co.

10.12 Weifang Xinchang Chemical Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

