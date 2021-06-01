Increasing Application of Industrial Air Compressor in Oil & Gas Industry to Bolster the Market Growth: Future Market Insights Study
DUBAI, U.A.E., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial air compressor market report by ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights' projects an expansion of over 4.6% CAGR through 2021. The market is anticipated to register high growth due to surging demand from diverse end-use industries such as oil & gas, automotive & transportation, and food & beverage.
With rapid industrialization and increasing investment in mechanical equipment, the demand for industrial air compressor within oil and gas industry is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period.
Expansion of oil & gas industry across various regions such as the U.S., India, China and GCC countries will bolster the growth of industrial air compressor market. Demand for rotary type industrial air compressors from various end-use sectors such as oil & gas will foster the sales throughout the forecast period.
Increasing investment for the expansion of oil & gas industry across the Middle East & Africa region is giving a boost to the demand of the industrial air compressor market. Extensive application of industrial air compressor in oil & gas pipelines across India, China, Russia and others is creating wide growth opportunities for the leading market players.
Increasing focus in the investment for brownfield & greenfield projects, coupled with enhanced research & development activities for sustainable solutions are providing ample of opportunities for the market players. As per FMI's analysis, the industrial air compressor market will surpass the valuation of US$ 26.7 billion in 2021.
"Increasing need for sustainable and economical solutions for power generation within various end-use sectors such as food & beverage, oil & gas, and transportation are creating opportunities for expansion within the market," says the FMI analyst.
For more Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2885
Key Takeaways from FMI's Industrial Air Compressor Market Study
Rotary type industrial air compressors accounts for over 30% of global market share backed by the high demand from oil & gas and automotive & transportation sectors
Double compression stage industrial air compressors are expected to witness higher demand due to their cost efficiency
The capacity segment of 0 HP to 500 HP will be highly popular among the manufacturers owing to their increased application in various end-use sector
In terms of end-use, oil & gas industry is poised to expand at over 4.9% CAGR over the forecast period
Surging adoption of industrial air compressors in the U.S. oil & industry will spur the sales over the coming years
Germany is accounted to hold the largest share of Europe's industrial air compressor market
China's industrial air compressor sales are set to grow at 5.7% through 2021
India is expected to register highest demand of industrial air compressor within South Asia through 2021
Competitive Landscape
According to FMI, the market is highly consolidated, in which leading players are accounted for over 75% of the market share. Key manufacturers are focusing on offering customized solutions to appropriate end-use industries. Product innovation and adoption of high-end technology are also the strategies adopted by some large-scale and mid-scale manufacturers.
Some of the key players profiled by Future Market Insights include:
Atlas Copco
Baker Hughes Company
Bauer Kompressoren GmbH
Burckhardt
ELGi
GE
Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co.
Howden Group
IHI Corporation
Ingersoll Rand
Kaeser Kompressoren
Kaishan Compressor Co., Ltd.
Kobelco Compressors
MAN SE
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Quincy Compressor
Siemens Energy AG
Sullair LLC
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-2885
More Insights on the Global Industrial air compressor Market
In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global industrial air compressor market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of:
By Technology
Rotary
Reciprocating
Centrifugal
Axial
By Capacity
Up to 500 HP
500 - 2000 HP
2000 - 5000 HP
5000 - 12000 HP
12000 - 20000 HP
Above 20000 HP
By Compression Stage
Single Stage
Double Stage
Multistage
By Driver Type
Electric
Natural Gas
Fuel Driven
End Use
Automotive and Transportation
Oil and Gas
Power Generation
Chemicals
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Mining and Metals
Industrial Air Separation
Other manufacturing
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Pacific
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Key Questions Covered in the Report
How will the market for industrial air compressor will expand through 2031?
Which top manufacturing companies are leading the global industrial air compressor market?
What are the key drivers and trends that will stimulate the industrial air compressor sales?
What are the challenges that will affect the sales of industrial air compressor market?
Which region will remain the most lucrative throughout the forecast period?
What is the impact of COVID-19 on industrial air compressor market?
For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-2885
Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on the Industrial Automation Domain
Variable Displacement Compressor Market: In its new study, ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) offers insights about key factors driving demand for variable displacement compressor. The report tracks the global sales of variable displacement compressor in 20+ high-growth markets, along with analyzing the impact COVID-19 has had on automotive industry in general, and automotive tires in particular.
Commercial RAC PD Compressor Market: The global commercial RAC PD compressor market report by FMI sheds light on the important growth dynamics expected to prevail across the 2021-2031 assessment period. Statistics of key segments have been provided across prominent geographies, along with a detailed mapping of the global competitive landscape, rendering this insight a highly effectual one.
Industrial Air Heater Market: In its new report, the Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an exhaustive overview of the global industrial air heater market with focus on the key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, opportunities, restraints, and detailed information about the global industrial air heater market structure. The market study presents exclusive information about how the market will grow during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.
Contact:
Abhishek Budholiya
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/industrial-air-compressor-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/industrial-air-compressor-market
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-application-of-industrial-air-compressor-in-oil--gas-industry-to-bolster-the-market-growth-future-market-insights-study-301302737.html
SOURCE Future Market Insights