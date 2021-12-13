U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,722.00
    +11.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,997.00
    +30.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,393.75
    +64.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,216.50
    +4.10 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.49
    -0.18 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.20
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.27
    +0.08 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1288
    -0.0037 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4670
    -0.0220 (-1.48%)
     

  • Vix

    19.12
    -2.46 (-11.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3261
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6300
    +0.2600 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,541.66
    -1,116.80 (-2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,233.31
    -17.94 (-1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.55
    -14.23 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,640.49
    +202.69 (+0.71%)
     

Increasing Automated Safety Requirements Highlight Need for Robust Regulatory Framework for Autonomous Vehicles

·3 min read

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis of the global autonomous vehicles (AVs) regulatory landscape finds that increasing automated safety requirements necessitate a robust regulatory framework for AVs. Initiatives by advanced nations such as Germany, which regulated consumer use of Level 3 (L3) low-speed autonomous lane-keeping systems (ALKS), and Japan, which regulated consumer deployment of L3 vehicles and regulatory bodies such as the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), have developed regulatory guidelines for assessment, testing, and deployment of AVs. Additionally, global deployment regulations for passenger vehicles are at L3 autonomy, while several countries have commenced testing up to level 5 autonomy.

autonomous vehicles
autonomous vehicles

For further information on this analysis, please visit: https://frost.ly/6t6

"Germany, France, Austria, and Sweden are setting benchmarks in AV development and driving early adoption of regulations in Europe," said Deexeta Mohan Kumar, Mobility Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The UNECE and governing bodies are working on the regulatory framework to support the strong AV ecosystem in the region. Similarly, Singapore, China, and Japan are at the forefront of large-scale testing and deployment of L3 to L5 AVs in Asia-Pacific (APAC). However, the same cannot be said for the other APAC countries, such as India and Malaysia, as they lack government funding and have an insufficient physical and digital infrastructure."

Kumar added: "Technology developers work with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and tiered suppliers to develop and integrate autonomous driving features in vehicle platforms. Collective efforts by technology participants and OEMs to deploy convenience features such as adaptive cruise control (ACC) in vehicles are likely to help the AV industry meet regulatory compliance in Europe by 2024."

The global harmonization of AV regulations will be instrumental in ramping up L3 to L5 deployment, presenting lucrative growth opportunities for AV market participants in areas such as:

  • Harmonized guidelines for vertical market expansion: Global adoption of L3 and above AVs depends on a unified regulatory framework, standardization of ADAS deployment, and autonomous driving features such as driver monitoring, piloted driving, and autonomous parking.

  • Regulating L2+ and L3 piloted driving: Regulatory bodies should set L2+ as a standard level and define market deployment guidelines.

  • L4 robotaxis and shuttles for consumer deployment by 2024: Technology participants and OEMs can work together to develop and test advanced systems on public roads to deploy L4 robotaxis and shuttles.

Global Autonomous Vehicles Regulatory Growth Opportunities is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Mobility research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Global Autonomous Vehicles Regulatory Growth Opportunities

PBBE

Media Contact:
Srihari Daivanayagam, Corporate Communications
P: +91 44 6681 4412
E: srihari.daivanayagam@frost.com
https://www.frost.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-automated-safety-requirements-highlight-need-for-robust-regulatory-framework-for-autonomous-vehicles-301443038.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Recommended Stories

  • Ben Crump is representing Glenn Foster’s family in probe into his death

    The family of Glenn Foster Jr— the former defensive lineman for the New Orleans Saints who died in police custody […] The post Ben Crump is representing Glenn Foster’s family in probe into his death appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Roth IRA Contributions with No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA, using these unconventional income sources.

  • Lithium Prices Soar, Turbocharged By Electric-Vehicle Demand and Scant Supply

    Lithium prices are rising at their fastest pace in years, setting off a race to secure supplies and fueling worries about long-term shortages of a vital ingredient in the rechargeable batteries that power everything from electric vehicles to smartphones.

  • 2 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Begins

    Metaverse news has been flooding the headlines ever since Facebook changed its name to Meta Platforms. No one knows how successful, if at all, the metaverse will be. Two companies providing metaverse services are CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Unity Software (NYSE: U). Crowdstrike provides endpoint security software to secure network access points.

  • How easy is it to mine cryptocurrency?

    As cryptocurrency continues to attain more mainstream adoption, a whole lot of people are steadily attracted to space the majority in search of profit.

  • John Deere Expands U.S. Footprint with Opening of Chicago Office

    Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) announced today the expansion of its U.S. footprint with the opening of a new Chicago office where it plans to add 150 Information Technology jobs over the next two years, with the goal of hiring a total of 300 positions to support IT and additional roles within the company. Initially, the facility will target IT capabilities in eCommerce, cloud, data and analytics, and a variety of innovation related technical skills.

  • Payments Companies Positioned for Spending Surge

    Though Omicron’s ultimate impact on travel and other big-ticket spending is still unclear, stocks are already moving on positive indications.

  • New China import rules bring headaches for food and beverage makers

    Makers of Irish whiskey, Belgian chocolate and European coffee brands are scrambling to comply with new Chinese food and beverage regulations, with many fearful their goods will be unable to enter the giant market as a Jan. 1 deadline looms. China's customs authority published new food safety rules in April stipulating all food manufacturing, processing and storage facilities abroad need to be registered by year-end for their goods to access the Chinese market.

  • Shiba Inu Coin – A Move Back to $0.000035 Needed to Avoid a Pullback

    Following Saturday’s relatively modest gain, a move back through to $0.000035 levels would be needed to avoid a day in the deep red.

  • How to Make Early Retirement a Reality

    It's no secret that Americans are drastically underprepared when it comes to retirement. According to the National Institute on Retirement Security, 45% of households in the U.S. have zero retirement assets. The median retirement account balance for all working-age households is just $3,000.

  • Iraq Says Halliburton, Exxon in Talks for Stake in Oil Field

    (Bloomberg) -- Halliburton Co. and Exxon Mobil Corp. are in talks over the latter’s attempt to sell a a stake in the huge West Qurna-1 oil field in southern Iraq, according to the country’s energy minister.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseAnatomy of a Bad RoadChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearIraq wants a U.S. pa

  • Why Tariffs On Chinese Solar Panels Failed

    While tariffs on solar modules from China have indeed decimated direct shipments from China, they have been unsuccessful in decreasing overall US dependency on imports, which are set to hit a new annual record in 2021

  • Companies Upend Plans on Covid-19 Vaccines and Office Returns, Again

    More employers are saying that workers can now stay home for months longer, while some pause vaccine requirements as the Biden administration’s directive is blocked.

  • Omicron Oil Demand Impact Will Be ‘Mild and Short-Lived,’ OPEC Says

    The new variant’s impact on global oil markets won’t be as seismic as initially feared, because governments and businesses are now better adapted to dealing with the coronavirus. the cartel said.

  • Which countries are best for crypto mining?

    Bitcoin’s global hash rate was historically dominated by China until September 2021, when Chinese regulators issued a blanket ban on all crypto mining and transactions. The biggest benefactor from this was the United States.

  • The Pension Protection Act of 2006—And How It Still Helps Retirement

    The Pension Protection Act of 2006 protects workers’ pensions and expands options for saving and investing for retirement.

  • Results: HP Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

    HP Inc. ( NYSE:HPQ ) just released its latest full-year results and things are looking bullish. The company beat both...

  • Oil Slides After Last Week’s Rally as Traders Weigh Virus Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell in New York after its biggest weekly jump in three months as traders weighed the risks from the omicron variant, and physical markets showed further signs of softening. Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseAnatomy of a Bad RoadChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearWest Texas Intermediate futures s

  • Huge Demand for Appliances, Autos Could Help Acerinox Stock Soar 50%

    Acerinox said a jump in demand for alloys and stainless steel is putting the company on course for its strongest annual earnings in its 51-year history.

  • 15 Most Valuable Cigarette Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 most valuable cigarette companies in the world. If you want to skip our comprehensive analysis of the tobacco industry, go directly to the 5 Most Valuable Cigarette Companies in the World. The Tobacco Industry: An Analysis The tobacco industry today faces a lot of […]