U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,844.82
    +22.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,203.93
    +176.43 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,497.86
    +21.76 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.93
    +6.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.35
    -0.21 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.00
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0632
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2066
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9090
    +0.0370 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,830.01
    +30.28 (+0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.81
    -1.13 (-0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,405.87
    +170.62 (+0.65%)
     

Increasing Consumer Preference for Natural Fragrance Solubilizers being Witnessed, Says Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·5 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

New study by market research firm Fact.MR on the fragrance solubilizers market. Latest trends, forecasts, and competitive landscape analysed in detail.

Rockville, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, worldwide utilization of fragrance solubilizers was valued at US$ 2.1 billion in 2022. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% over the 2023-2033 study period.

With increasing use of personal care products and cosmetics, the demand for fragrance solubilzers is rising in parallel. The personal care and cosmetics industry provides the biggest market for fragrance solubilizer manufacturers. These are widely employed in personal care and make-up-based, skin care, and hair care formulations. Solubilizers impart a specific property of fragrance diffusion of essential oils into aqueous formulations.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8088

Over the past few decades, there has been increasing demand for environment-friendly products, driving the popularity of bio-based solubilizers. The demand for these solubilizers is increasing worldwide owing to their environment- and skin-friendly properties. Also, on account of the eco-friendly and safe for human consumption attributes, the utilization of fragrance solubilizers is increasing in food supplement formulations.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global fragrance solubilizers market is expected to grow at 5.5% CAGR and reach a valuation of US$ 3.6 billion by 2033.

  • The market experienced a growth rate of 3.4% from 2018 to 2022.

  • Under the application segment, personal care product formulations dominated the market and accounted for US$ 800 million in 2022.

  • North America dominated the global market with 25.1% share in 2022.

  • Sales of fragrance solubilizers are estimated to increase at CAGRs of 5% and 5.6%, respectively, in Europe and East Asia.

“Bolstering consumption of fragrance solubilizers in cosmetics & personal care products to drive market expansion,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Fragrance Solubilizers Industry Research

  • By Composition :

    • Natural

    • Synthetic

  • By Application :

    • Personal Care Formulations

      • Bath & Shower

      • Face Care

      • Hair Care

      • Skin Care

      • Others

    • Cosmetic Formulations

    • Pharmaceutical Formulations

    • Food Supplements

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • MEA

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8088

Market Development

Leading manufacturers of fragrance solubilizers are BASF SE, Clariant AG, DAITO KASEI KOGYO, Evonik, Kao Chemical Company, Roquette Frères, Ross Organic, Sensient Technologies, SOCRI S.p.A, and Seppic, Symrise.

Market players are strategically shortening the value chain and consolidating their market presence. They are also focusing on product innovations to gain a wider consumer base. Adopting technological innovation also helps them achieve effective pricing strategies and end-user-specific product performance. Additionally, because the market is highly developed and fragmented, manufacturers can increase their position by implementing organic and inorganic marketing techniques.

Key Companies Profiled

  • BASF SE

  • Clariant AG

  • DAITO KASEI KOGYO

  • Evonik

  • Kao Chemical Company

  • Roquette Frères

  • Ross Organic

  • Sensient Technologies

  • Seppic

  • SOCRI S.p.A

  • Symrise

  • Others

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8088

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global fragrance solubilizers market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product composition (natural, synthetic) and application (personal care formulations, [bath & shower, face care, hair care, skin care, others], cosmetic formulations, pharmaceutical formulations, food supplements, others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: 

Fragrances Market - Global demand for fragrances is expected to reach a value of US$ 62.6 Bn in 2021. As per Fact.MR, overall market value is expected to reach US$ 99.2 Bn by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 4.7% for 2021-2031.

Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market - The personal care and cosmetic preservatives market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. In 2020, business valuation of personal care and cosmetic preservatives surpassed US$ 345 Mn, which amounted to around 8% share in the overall preservatives market.

Injection Moulding Cosmetic Packaging Market - Injection moulding is one of the plastic moulding techniques. This technology is used to make a variety of shipping containers, industrial packaging, cosmetic items, household chemicals, and many sorts of closures, such as PET bottles or perfumes.

Personal Care Active Ingredients Market - The global personal care active ingredients market size is set to reach US$ 1.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% to reach US$ 3.2 billion by the end of 2032.

Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market - The personal care and cosmetic preservatives market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. In 2020, business valuation of personal care and cosmetic preservatives surpassed US$ 345 Mn, which amounted to around 8% share in the overall preservatives market.

About Us:
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


Recommended Stories

  • 5 Sleep-at-Night Microchip Stocks With Growing Passive Income

    It has been a rough year for semiconductor stocks, but all may not be lost. After all, semiconductors power all of today's big technology applications, from artificial intelligence, to the Internet of Things, to the Metaverse and electric vehicles. While somewhat cyclical, semiconductor stocks are usually generally quite profitable, and their stocks are less expensive than the high-flying software sector.

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: When Does Wall Street Return From Christmas Break?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. 3 assets he likes instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • Russia ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline

    "The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every opportunity to resume supplies," TASS cited Novak as saying in remarks published by the agency on Sunday. "For example, the Yamal-Europe Pipeline, which was stopped for political reasons, remains unused." The Yamal-Europe Pipeline usually flows westward, but has been mostly reversed since December of 2021 as Poland turned away from buying from Russia in favour of drawing on stored gas in Germany.

  • These 6 Stocks Are Why Warren Buffett Beat the Market In 2022

    Many, if not most, investors, have seen their portfolios sink as well in 2022 -- but not Warren Buffett. Most of Buffett's personal fortune is invested in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Although there are still a few days left in December, Berkshire looks to be in great shape to deliver a positive, albeit small, annual gain.

  • Number of over-50s on zero hours contracts soars to record high

    The number of over-50s working in zero-hours contracts has surged to a record high, new data has shown.

  • 4 Stocks You Can Buy on Sale Right Now

    Some of the biggest names in the world had a lousy year which makes them perfect additions to your portfolio.

  • Is a 401(k) Worth It Anymore?

    Until the 1980s, most of America used pensions to plan for retirement. These defined-benefit plans offered by employers saved a fund on behalf of their workers and calculated each employee's retirement benefits individually. This put all the responsibility and associated risks … Continue reading → The post Is a 401(k) Worth It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Should You Sell Disney Stock Before the End of 2022?

    Shares of the Magic Kingdom have recently sunk below where they were in early 2020 (when theme parks were completely closed down) and sit at similar levels as in late 2014 (after Disney acquired Lucasfilm but before new Star Wars movies began coming out). Returning CEO Bob Iger is taking back the reins of a pumpkin past midnight. Surely it's time to sell Disney, right?

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Not Finished Yet; Tesla Shanghai Production Halted

    The ailing market rally is still fighting. Celsius, Shift4Payments lead growth stocks to watch. Tesla Shanghai production has been suspended.

  • 3 Medical Dividend Stocks That Hit the Sweet Spot

    Healthcare stocks with dividends can be a good place to park funds during inflationary periods. Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY), and Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) all have dividends yielding 2.5% or more with a history of consistent increases to reward long-term investors. Medical Properties Trust is one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 434 in total that it leases across 30 states and 10 countries.

  • Cathie Wood Is Loading Up On These 12 Stocks

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top twelve stocks that are on Cathie Wood’s radar. For more stocks, head on over to Cathie Wood Is Loading Up On These 5 Stocks. If there’s one thing that can be said for certain in today’s highly volatile environment, it’s that 2022 has not […]

  • Why Tesla Is One Stock I'd Avoid in 2023

    Undoubtedly, electric vehicles (EVs) will become the norm over the next couple of decades, ending more than 100 years of internal combustion engine automobile dominance. Statista estimates that sales will grow at a compound annual rate of nearly 17% through 2027, going from $389 billion in 2022 to $847 billion. Tesla is one of the most successful investments of the last 10 years, returning an eye-popping 5,700%.

  • CEOs from Elon Musk to Jamie Dimon fought to bring workers back to the office in 2022. Here’s who won—and who lost—the great return-to-office war

    Lizzo concerts and subsidized butlers have been among the perks offered in the push for a return to in-person working this year.

  • Rivian Stock Is Down 80% From Its High, but It's No Bargain

    With shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) down 80% from their 52-week high, there are likely plenty of investors out there looking at the stock and thinking that it's a bargain at these levels. Investors who are interested in getting exposure to the rise of electric vehicles would most likely be better-served focusing on some of the other options in the space. Bulls will say that electric vehicle companies like Rivian are tech companies, but they aren't -- they are auto manufacturers.

  • AT&T Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has begun a new chapter. Although that focus should improve its ability to compete with Verizon and T-Mobile, it continues to face significant challenges. For this reason, investors and those interested in becoming AT&T investors need a firm grasp of AT&T's bull and bear cases before making a decision.

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ). The company's stock received a...

  • Is ChargePoint Stock a Buy?

    Rising electric vehicle sales are unsurprisingly creating a lot of demand for EV charging stations in the U.S. and abroad, and that's making investors take a closer look at EV charging companies, including ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT). ChargePoint sells the hardware and software for charging stations. The company has a lot of businesses as customers, which pay to have the charging stations installed for customers or employees.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching ZIM (ZIM) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Sensational Stocks to Buy to Start 2023 With a Bang

    The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite, have tumbled as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%, respectively, from their all-time highs. For those of you keeping score at home, it means all three indexes are, or were at one point, in a bear market. Since every bear market throughout history has eventually been recouped (and then some) by a bull market rally, the 2022 bear market represents the ideal time for long-term investors to pounce.