The Increasing Demand for Green Energy Electricity Will Increase the Demand for Solar Powered Drones, States Fact.MR

FACT.MR

Global solar powered drone was valued at around US$ 873.6 million at the end of 2022. The market is projected to register 14.1% CAGR and top a valuation of US$ 3,803.4 million by 2033.

Rockville, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, the global solar powered drones market will likely at US$ 1,017 million in 2023 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast years of 2023-2033. Solar drone market is emerging and also expected to witness greater peaks globally as they have the ability to provide access to different places where traffic cannot reach on time.



The market for solar-powered drones is expanding as a result of the increased focus on using renewable energy sources. Drones are used for data collection, aerial photography, solar farming, mining, agricultural farming, and other applications. Undoubtedly, solar-powered UAVs have shown some interesting high altitude and long endurance qualities, but the current crop of solar powered UAVs are quite light and delicate, and they only have limited payloads.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7914

Solar tree being developed by several manufacturers as due to the advancement in technology of drones. As a result, government have also started taking initiatives for the infrastructure development of solar trees. The solar powered drones can be widely used in different sectors for instance healthcare, commercials places, airports etc. the solar powered drones also reduce the cost of the operations and need less labour force to perform the operation.

With the emerging technology in the drone industry and the increasing demand for green energy electricity will increase the demand for solar powered drones and the drones operates on sunlight.

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2022A) US$ 873.6 Million Estimated Market Value (2023E) US$ 1,017 Million Forecasted Market Value (2033F) US$ 3,803.4 Million Global Market Growth Rate (2023-2033) 14.1% CAGR North America Market Share (2023) 32.10% North America Market Value (2023) US$ 326.6 Million

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global solar powered drones market is projected to grow 14.1 % and reach US$ 3,803.4 million by 2033.

The market witnessed 8.3% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

The solar powered drones will dominate the market with US$ 1,017 million valuations in 2023.

North America will dominate the market with 32.1% market share in 2023.

Based on application, market share for filming & photography solar powered drone is expected to reach 24.4% and valuation of US$ 248.6 million by 2023.



Story continues

“The Filming & Photography Will Derive the Market Growth of Solar Powered Drone” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7914

Market Development

The top market players have been spending in R&D to develop a superior technological architecture that allows for more flexibility and efficiency. Over the medium- to long-term projection period, these advances will fuel the growth of the solar-powered drone market.

For instance, on September 2022, China made an announcement to launch next generation solar powered drones for long endurance with larger wingspan that will allow to carry larger payloads for the mission like monitoring, communication etc.

Key Companies Profiled

Aerovironment

Atlantiksolar

Aurora Flight Sciences

Xsun

UAV Instruments

Silent Falcon UAS Technologies

Kea Aeeospace



Segmentation of Solar Powered Drone Industry Research

By Product Type : Fixed Wing Rotary Wing Hybrid Wing



By Application : Filming & Photography Inspection & Maintenance Mapping & Surveying Precision Agriculture Surveillance & Monitoring Others



By End User :

Agriculture & Forestry Delivery & Logistics Media & Entertainment Construction & Mining Oil & Gas Security & Law Enforcement Recreational Activity Others



By Region :

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa





Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7914

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global solar powered drones market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of drone type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid), Application (Filming & Photography, Inspection & Maintenance, Mapping & Surveying, Precision Agriculture, Surveillance & Monitoring, Others), End User (Agriculture & Forestry, Delivery & Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Construction & Mining, Oil & Gas, Security & Law Enforcement, Recreational Activity, Others), across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Medical Drone Market: The global medical drone market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 3,864.6 million in 2023 and further expand at a CAGR of 17.8% to reach US$ 3,864.6 million by the end of 2033.

Industrial Drone Market: The industrial drone market is estimated to reach valuation of US$ 4,474.8 Million in 2023 and will top US$ 24,226.5 Million by 2033, growing with a CAGR of around 18.4% from 2023-2033.

Drone Batteries Market: The global drone batteries market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 6.3 billion in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 8.3% to reach US$ 14.1 billion by the end of 2032.

Drone Motor Market: The global drone motor market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 1,684.8 million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 19.2% to reach US$ 9,771.0 million by the end of 2032.

Industrial Drone Market: The industrial drone market is estimated to reach valuation of US$ 4,474.8 Million in 2023 and will top US$ 24,226.5 Million by 2033, growing with a CAGR of around 18.4% from 2023-2033.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583



