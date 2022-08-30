U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,037.00
    +5.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,120.00
    +45.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,518.00
    +25.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,885.00
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.64
    -0.37 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.30
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    18.54
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0002
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    +0.0750 (+2.47%)
     

  • Vix

    26.21
    +0.65 (+2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1710
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5350
    -0.1750 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,172.73
    +534.69 (+2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    474.39
    +11.51 (+2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,168.80
    +289.84 (+1.04%)
     

Increasing Female Employment Rates to Positively Impact Demand for Breast Milk Substitutes, States Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Adoption of Three Child Policy in China Will Intensify Global Breast Milk Substitute Market over Coming Years

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global breast milk substitute market is estimated at US$ 18.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

A vast majority of the women in the U.S. are self-employed and the number working women in the country is almost 4X to that of Eastern countries. With a busy work life schedule and less maternity leaves, mothers are unable to breastfeed their babies as much as they would like to. In such cases, breast milk substitutes serve as the best alternative for working mothers. As such, the increasing trend of working class women worldwide will propel the demand for breast milk substitutes over the coming years.

For Critical Insights on Breast Milk Substitute Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7652

Preference for infant formula to accomplish the desired development, nourishment, and growth of babies by parents is increasing. This, in turn, is guiding the accelerated manufacturing of breast milk substitutes, thereby driving the market. Additionally, rising per capita disposable income across the world is enhancing the affordability of breast milk substitutes, which ultimately increases product demand and sales across the globe.

Guidelines created by the World Health Assembly (WHA) Code regarding the marketing strategy of breast milk substitutes is further expected to boost sales growth over the coming years.

Which Factor Can Dent Breast Milk Substitute Market Expansion?

“Strict Regulations for Marketing Breast Milk Substitutes to Affect Market Growth”

With recent innovations and growing awareness about the consumption of breast milk substitutes for infant nutrition among pregnant women and mothers, key manufacturers are developing products with additional nutritional supplements. Products that are promoted by key players via various means add revenue to the company.

However, the adoption of the International Code of Marketing of Breast Milk Substitutes (IC) by the World Health Assembly (WHA) has had a negative impact on the sales of breast milk substitutes. IC prohibits unethical advertising and promotion of breast milk substitutes and encourages manufacturers to advocate the importance of safe and adequate nutrition for infants by supporting and encouraging breastfeeding among mothers.

To learn more about Breast Milk Substitute Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7652

Key Segments Covered in the Breast Milk Substitute Industry Survey

  • By Formula :

    • Cow Milk Protein

    • Soy-based Formula

    • Hydrolyzed Formula

    • Others (Goat Milk, Fruits & Vegetables)

  • By Form :

    • Powder

    • Liquid

  • By Consumer Age :

    • Below 6 Months

    • 6-23 Months

  • By Distribution channel :

    • Online

      • Brand Websites

      • e-commerce Platforms

    • Offline

      • Retail Stores

      • Pharmacies

      • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • MEA

Market Development

Despite the challenging state of the economy, the competitive landscape in the market for breast milk substitutes still exhibits expansion. Key market heroes are competing to secure dominance in the breast milk substitute market, such as Nestle, Fonterra, and Danone.

Furthermore, market players are taking efforts to increase their customer base by focusing on the production of safe and efficient breast milk substitutes across regions. The powdered form of breast milk substitutes has established a benchmark, attracting new entrants into the market. Key market players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, R&D investments, and product launches to acquire a competitive edge over others and strengthen their position in the global market.

Get Customization on Breast Milk Substitute Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7652

Key players in the Breast Milk Substitute Market

  • Nestle

  • Abbott

  • Danone

  • Fonterra

  • Heinz

  • Cow & Gate

  • HiPP

  • Kendamil

  • Mead Johnson Nutrition

Key Takeaways from Breast Milk Substitute Market Study

  • The global breast milk substitute market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 9.4% and be valued at US$ 45.1 billion by 2032.

  • The market expanded at 6.4% CAGR from 2017 to 2021.

  • Under the formula segment, cow milk protein dominates the market and is valued at US$ 11.6 billion in 2022.

  • East Asia dominated the global market with 37.3% market share in 2021.

  • Demand for breast milk substitutes is expected to increase at CAGRs of 10.7% and 11.2%, respectively, in East Asia and South Asia & ASEAN.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Food & Beverages Domain-

Tahini Market- Global tahini market will accelerate at a value CAGR worth 6% from 2021-2031. By the end of the aforementioned forecast period, sales of tahini are likely to reach US$ 3.2 Bn. As of 2021, tahini sales are expected to be valued at US$ 1.8 Bn, with the Middle East & Africa expected to capture over 4/5th of the global revenue.

Liquid Dietary Supplements Market- The global market for liquid dietary supplements is forecast to be valued at US$ 39.2 Bn by 2021-end, expected to further accelerate to US$ 92.8 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Microparticulated Whey Protein Market- Most recent released report on the global microparticulated whey protein market by Fact.MR evaluates that the market accounted for US$ 302.3 Mn in 2021, and is expected to witness noticeable growth at a CAGR of 8.3% to touch a valuation of US$ 670.4 Mn by 2031.

Flavor Enhancers Market- Flavor enhancers market, According to the study, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 3.3 Bn by 2021. In the long haul, prospects appear further optimistic, with the industry expected to reach US$ 5.4 Billion by the end of the assessment period 2021-2031.

Snacks Market- Global demand for snacks is expected to proliferate at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2031, according to a recently published study by Fact.MR. By the end of the aforementioned forecast period, the market is likely to be valued at US$ 751 Bn, with consumer inclining towards organic snacks consumption. By 2021-end, demand for snacks is expected to reach US$ 400 Bn.

In-Flight Catering Market- The global In-flight catering market exceeding a valuation of around USD 7.3 billion by 2021, and it is projected to reach USD 13.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Lactase Enzyme Market- The global lactase enzyme market enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 3.7% in 2021. The U.S. lactase enzyme market grew 3.4%, settling initial scepticism about how the market would perform during a global pandemic.

Vegan Egg Market- The global vegan egg market enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 6.9% and accounted for US$ 1.5 Bn in 2021, and is expected to witness a high CAGR of 8.3% through 2031. Retail/household vegan egg sales are slated to surge at 11.5% CAGR to be valued at close to US$ 1.2 Bn by 2031.

Processed Meat Market- The global processed meat market indicates processed meat market enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 3.9% in 2021. The report by Fact.MR estimates that the processed meat market accounted for US$ 227.7 Bn in 2021, and the market is expected to witness steady growth at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2031.

Sports Nutrition Market- The global sports nutrition market report indicates that sales of overall sports nutrition enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.3% in 2021. Fact.MR estimates that the sports nutrition market accounted for US$ 15.8 Bn in 2021, and is expected to witness a prominent CAGR of 7.9% over the decade.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • IBEX Limited (IBEX) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

    IBEX Limited (IBEX) closed the most recent trading day at $16.85, moving -0.3% from the previous trading session.

  • Caleres Names Jack Calandra As Finance Chief

    Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) has appointed Jack Calandra as the senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective September 12, 2022. Mr. Calandra succeeds Ken Hannah, who has served as Chief Financial Officer of Caleres for the last seven years. Mr. Calandra most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of a.k.a. Brands. Before that time, he served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer for Tailored Brands. He has also held several executive positions at Gap

  • Mattel (MAT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Mattel (MAT) closed at $22.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.22% move from the prior day.

  • Thailand’s Top IPO Adviser Targets Region’s Firms for Listings

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s leading arranger of initial public offerings since 2021 is targeting companies from neighboring Vietnam and Cambodia for listing on the Bangkok bourse to counter a slump in domestic stock sales, though nationalism is one obstacle. Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesTrademark Filing

  • Sonoco (SON) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Sonoco (SON) closed at $64.20, marking a -0.33% move from the previous day.

  • AMark Precious Metals Q4 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?

    AMRK shares have been notably strong year-to-date, increasing a stellar 20% in value and crushing the S&P 500's performance.

  • Trafigura Told by Ecuador to Avoid Russia Oil Amid Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Ecuador’s state oil company told commodity trader Trafigura Group to avoid importing Russian fuels into the Latin American nation amid concerns the country may get entangled in sanctions. Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesTrademark Filings Suggest Apple May Be Securing ‘Reality’ Names for AR

  • Hewlett Packard (HPE) Q2 Preview: Rebound Quarter Inbound?

    In HPE's latest quarter, the company fell short of earnings expectations by 2.2%.

  • Chile Government Blasts Bolsonaro for Comments in TV Debate

    (Bloomberg) -- Chile’s government slammed Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro after he accused his Chilean counterpart Gabriel Boric of participating in a wave of violence that paralyzed the country in late 2019.Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesTrademark Filings Suggest Apple May Be Securing ‘Reality’ Names

  • PG&E’s Last Nuclear Plant Gets Possible California Lifeline

    (Bloomberg) -- A bill that could keep California’s last nuclear plant open as the state transitions from fossil fuels was finally introduced late Sunday in Sacramento and now faces a difficult path to passage, as Governor Gavin Newsom tries to rally support before the current legislative session ends on Aug. 31. Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking —

  • Microsoft Changes European Cloud-License Terms After Complaints

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. outlined planned changes to the terms of its software licensing agreements, following complaints to antitrust regulators from some European cloud-computing service providers that the company’s practices put rivals at a competitive disadvantage.Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking Rat

  • Big Lots Q2 Preview: Can Shares Find New Life?

    It's been a harsh road for Big Lots shares in 2022, losing more than half of their value and extensively underperforming the S&P 500.

  • Biden to Slam GOP as Democracy Threat in Rare Prime-Time Speech

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden plans to deliver a prime-time speech Thursday in Philadelphia assailing Republicans for what he regards as their threats to US rights and freedoms, seeking to buoy his own party’s prospects in the upcoming midterm elections. Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesTrademark Fil

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb stock tumbles after stroke drug trial sees mixed results

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss why Bristol-Myers Squibb stock is down today.

  • Bristol Myers Squibb, Bayer Stocks Hit The Deck On Blood Thinner Flops

    Blood thinners produced by drug giants Bristol Myers and Bayer fell short of predictions, leading shares of both stocks down Monday.

  • Amarin Touts Positive Data For Its Heart Disease Drug In Current/Former Smokers

    Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) announced that new REDUCE-IT data show that Vascepa/Vazkepa (icosapent ethyl) significantly reduced cardiovascular (CV) events in patients with a history of smoking. In this post hoc exploratory analysis, icosapent ethyl (IPE) treatment significantly reduced the risk of first and total primary composite events in current/former smokers by 23% and in former smokers by 29%, compared to the placebo. Related: Amarin's New Vascepa Data Shows Significant Reduction

  • Pfizer's Covid Sales Are Expected To Decline, Again — Is PFE Stock Now A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a sell on an expected decline for Covid vaccine sales in the third quarter? Is PFE stock now a sell?

  • Omicron-targeting COVID boosters expected this week, but experts are worried there may be low uptake

    The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize new COVID-19 booster shots this week that target the latest versions of the omicron variant but will do so without data from a study showing the shots were safe and worked in humans.

  • New study shows long term covid effects and new boosters available soon

    KPIX 5's Amanda Starrantino chats with Dr. Neha Narula from Stanford Health Care about the long-term covid effects and how the covid boosters targeting the Omicron variant will be available soon.

  • 5 Medications That Could Be Making You Forgetful

    Medications can cause a wide range of side effects—some unpleasant and others downright dangerous. "One of the more dangerous side effects which is often overlooked is forgetfulness," says David Cutler, MD, a family medicine physician at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California. "One of the reasons forgetfulness may be overlooked is that forgetfulness from treatment can often not be differentiated from forgetfulness from the underlying disease," he tells Best Life. For s