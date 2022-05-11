The Increasing Incidence of Cataract Surgeries Paving the Way for Eye Testing Equipment. The Market is Expected to Cross $4 Billion by 2027 - Arizton
The global eye testing equipment market was valued at $2.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecasted period.
Chicago, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the eye testing equipment market will reach a CAGR of 7.2% during 2022-2027. The increasing instances of cataract surgeries and the growing need for post-surgery follow-up are driving the growth of the eye testing equipment market. Globally, more than 500 million cataract procedures were performed from 1995 to 2021. Around 130 million living people have benefitted from the cataract surgery procedure.
Eye Testing Equipment Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
MARKET SIZE (2027)
$4 Billion
MARKET SIZE (2021)
$2.7 Billion
CAGR (2022-2027)
7%
BASE YEAR
2021
FORECAST YEAR
2022-2027
MARKET SEGMENTS
Test Equipment, Application, End-user, and Geography
GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa
Eye testing equipment is in demand due to the increasing availability of eye care services and raising awareness. The increasing demand for eye examination and treatment in developed countries is propelling market growth. The rising demand for eye examinations due to severe conditions associated with the eyes is boosting the demand for eye testing equipment.
Increasing Government Programs and Eye Care Delivery Initiatives
The prevalence rate of eye diseases is increasing continuously due to prolonged digital screen use and the increasing adoption of smartphones. Farsightedness, cataract, and glaucoma are the three major eye diseases that demand a doctor's examination. Several governments in recent years have taken initiatives to reduce the burden of these diseases, thereby fueling the demand for eye equipment.
Key Highlights
With more than 30% of the share Autorefractor and phoropter testing equipment are dominating the eye testing equipment market.
Glaucoma is one of the fast-growing applications with a 9.19% CAGR, which is largely driving the demand for advanced eye testing equipment in the market.
Hospital and eye clinics end-user will continue to dominate the eye testing equipment market. In 2021, the segment accounted for more than 55% of the market share.
North America is the leading and potential market for eye testing equipment due to the presence of well-established eye care services, and awareness among the aging population, However APAC region has the fastest CAGR which shows lucrative opportunities for eye testing equipment due to the rising prevalence of eye disorders such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and cataract.
Key Offerings:
Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027
Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis of test equipment, application, end-user, and geography
Competitive Landscape – 6 key vendors and 39 other prominent vendors
Competitive Landscape
Emerging players are driving the market growth at steady rates. Eye disorders and addressed targeted populations by key vendors are fueling the market growth with high competition. Carl Zeiss is a leading market player with high market share. The company has major presence in the APAC region, with 44.1% revenue from the region. Topcon, Nidek Co. Ltd, Haag Streeit, and Medelsis Medical Electronics System are the leading companies trying to bag the top position in the market by offering the best and most advanced automated products. Most leading players focus on implementing various strategies such as product launches and approvals, marketing and promotional activities, acquisitions, increased R&D investments, and strengthened distribution networks to enhance their share and presence in the market.
Market Segmentation
Test Equipment
Autorefractor & Phoropter
Optical Coherence Tomography
Fundus Camera
Perimetry
Tonometer
Biometer
Slit lamp
Others
Application
Cataract
General Examination
Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Others
End-Users
Hospitals & Eye Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)
xOptometry Academic Institutes
Geography
North America
US
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
APAC
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Key Vendors
Carl Zeiss Meditec
Takagi Seiko
Metall Zug
Topcon
Nidek
Canon Medical System Corporation
Other Prominent Vendors
Apollo Medical Optics
Albert Waeschle
AMETEK Group
Heidelberg Engineering
Shanghai Bolan Optical Electric
Bon Optic
iCare
Coburn Technologies
COSTRUZIONE STRUMETI OFTALMICI-(CSO)
Dino Lite Europe
Ellex
Escalon Medical
Essilor International
Huvitz
Heine USA Ltd
Iridex Corporation
Invotech Excel Fzsco
Keeler (Halma PLC)
Kowa Company
Medline Industries
Luneau Technology Group
Neitz Instruments Co Ltd.
Suzhou Kangjie Medical Inc
Spengler Holtex Group
OCULUS
Oscar Boscarol S.r.l.
Nikon (Healthcare)
Gem Optical Instruments Industries
Rexxam
Rudolf Riester GmbH
66 Vision Tech
Veatch
Zumax Medical
Yeasn
Frey
US Ophthalmic
Welch Allyn
Zhejiang Honsun Medical Technologies Co. Ltd
