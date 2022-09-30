U.S. markets open in 7 hours 29 minutes

The increasing influence of digital media to boost Global Online Home Service Market Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online home service market is expected to grow by USD 2.33 trillion, at a CAGR of 44.36% during the forecast period. The increasing influence of digital media rising trend of online on-demand home services, and the rising demand for house help, particularly among the working population are one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as high competition among vendors, lack of a standard pricing model, and reliability of vendors will hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Home Service Market 2022-2026

Online Home Service Market Driver

The rise of the online home service market is significantly being fueled by the expanding importance of digital media. Digital media has become a crucial communication and marketing tool for vendors operating in the worldwide online home service sector as a result of the rise of Internet-enabled smartphones. One of the key components of the marketing plan used by home service providers is service visibility.

In order to improve service visibility and drive revenues, several online home service providers are widely implementing digital media marketing methods. Technologically upgraded cellphones have a number of unique capabilities that assist online on-demand service providers to become more visible. During the projection period, the worldwide online home service market would rise at a faster rate due to the increased popularity of social media in a number of emerging markets. Buy Sample Report.

Online Home Service Market Revenue Segment

APAC will account for 47% of market growth. The two biggest markets in APAC for internet home services are China and India. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the projection period, the expansion of the online home service market in APAC would be made possible by its growth.

There will be a significant increase in the market share of online home services in the home care and design sector. In comparison to other sectors, such as repair and maintenance and health, wellness, and beauty, the home care and design segment of the global online home service market is anticipated to experience considerable growth throughout the forecast period.

This is a result of the increased demand for home design and maintenance services, such as interior decorating, pest control, thorough cleaning, couch cleaning, laundry services, glass, wood, and other metal work, as well as masonry and carpentry.

Online Home Service Market Vendors

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Angi Inc.

  • AskforTask Inc.

  • ByNext Inc.

  • Cleaningly Home Services Pty Ltd.

  • E Home Services

  • Helpling GmbH and Co. KGA

  • Home Reno Pte. Ltd.

  • HomeServe Plc

  • Houzz Inc.

  • MyClean Inc.

  • Oneflare Pty Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Online Home Service Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 44.36%

Market growth 2022-2026

$2.33 tn

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

42.92

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 47%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amazon.com Inc., Angi Inc., AskforTask Inc., ByNext Inc., Cleaningly Home Services Pty Ltd., E Home Services, Helpling GmbH and Co. KGA, Home Reno Pte. Ltd., HomeServe Plc, Houzz Inc., MyClean Inc., Oneflare Pty Ltd., Paintzen Inc., Porch.com Inc., Super Home Inc., TaskEasy Inc., The Home Depot Inc., The ServiceMaster Co. LLC, Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd, and Urban Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Service

  • 5.3 Home care and design - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Repair and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Health wellness and beauty - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 10.4 Angi Inc.

  • 10.5 AskforTask Inc.

  • 10.6 Home Reno Pte. Ltd.

  • 10.7 MyClean Inc.

  • 10.8 Porch.com Inc.

  • 10.9 TaskEasy Inc.

  • 10.10 The Home Depot Inc.

  • 10.11 The ServiceMaster Co. LLC

  • 10.12 Urban Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

