Increasing Logistics & Transportation Trade Volumes Surging Need for Cargo Nets, Says Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Safety and Security of Cargo through Netting across Aerospace & Defence End Use to Boost Market over the Coming Years

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global cargo net market is estimated at US$ 670.2 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2032. The market is set to grow along with the robust growth of the logistics and transportation sector across the world.

The design of cargo netting ensures that the items loaded inside will be transported securely and safely. It becomes simpler to keep track of the specifics and look over the transparent items the operator is carrying quickly. These are widely utilised in several industries, including aerospace, military and defense, logistics, and transportation because of their flexibility, dependability, and durability.

For Critical Insights on Cargo Nets Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7621

Cargo nets need to be used correctly and handled carefully to fulfil their crucial safety role and avoid any harm. These nets are created, tested, and constructed to withstand loads that are extraordinarily high, and they must continue to do so for the duration of their operational life.

Cargo nets have a unique prominence that raises the bar for safety and prevents the dropping of things onto the ground. Even so, safety nets used on ships' sides by aeroplanes are quite similar to those used on building sites for fall prevention. The worldwide cargo net market is projected to grow 2X over the next ten years.

Why is the Prominence of Floor to Floor Cargo Nets Surging?

Cargo nets are the best and most versatile type of packaging systems that are widely used for packaging and material handling in cargo shipping transport. They are transparent, due to which, it becomes easier for operators to look over the goods carried within the cargo net.

Cargo nets are the ideal solution to accommodate different sizes of boxes while transportation. Floor to floor cargo nets is more versatile and efficient. They can be quickly used everywhere by just loading and tightening the straps.

Due to their durability, reliability and cost-effectiveness, the integration of floor to floor cargo nets has witnessed significant growth at 8% CAGR and is expected has reached a market valuation of US$ 379.8 million in 2022.

To learn more about Cargo Nets Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7621

Key Segments Covered in the Cargo Nets Industry Survey

  • By Net Type :

    • Floor to Floor Nets

    • Pallet Nets

    • Underslung / Hoist Nets

    • Others (Barrier Nets / Baggage Nets)

  • By Material Type :

    • Plastic Cargo Nets

      • Nylon Cargo Nets

      • Polyester Cargo Nets

      • Polypropylene Cargo Nets

    • Others

  • By Load Capacity :

    • Up to 5000 lbs

    • 5000-10000 lbs

    • 10000-20000 lbs

    • Above 20000 lbs

  • By Application :

    • Aerospace

    • Military & Defense

    • Logistics & Transportation

    • Others

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • MEA

Market Development

Increasing cargo volumes has led to the need for the robust and sustainable packaging of cargo. The requirement from leading cargo companies has pushed manufacturers of cargo nets to advance their product attributes through continues product modifications.

Additionally, market participants are focused on the development and the production of load restraint solutions to enhance their consumer base. Manufacturers are also concentrating on diversifying their product lines by investing in R&D to provide premium quality cargo nets.

To meet changing market demands, market players are developing constructive collaborations to create consistency in demand. Owing to the integration of organic strategies, manufacturers are developing additional avenues for revenue generation.

Get Customization on Cargo Nets Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7621

Key players in the Cargo Nets Market

  • ACM

  • Aeronet

  • Allsafe GmbH and Co KG

  • Amsafe Bridport

  • Ancra Cargo

  • Apex Mills

  • Barry Cordage

  • Cargo Systems

  • Consolidated Cordage Corporation

Key Takeaways from Cargo Nets Market Study

  • The global cargo net market is projected to expand at a high CAGR of 7.3% and reach US$ 1.4 billion by 2032.

  • Floor to floor type cargo nets dominate the market with a valuation of US$ 379.8 million in 2022.

  • Polypropylene cargo nets are likely to represent 79.5% market share in 2022.

  • By load capacity, demand for 5000-10000 lb cargo nets will grow 2.3X during the forecasted period.

  • Use of cargo nets used in logistics & transportation will surge at a CAGR of 7.4% through 2032.

  • Based on region, demand for cargo nets is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.8% in East Asia.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain-

Machine Tools Market- The global market for machine tools is estimated to witness slow growth over the next couple of years attributed to COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a swift and severe impact on the global machine tools market with significant disruption in imports from China.

Resilient Flooring Market- The global resilient flooring market is poised to grow at nearly 5.6% CAGR, in terms of value until 2026, surpassing US$ 10 Bn by the end of the short-term forecast period. As of 2020, the market was valued at US$ 7.2 Bn, up from US$ 6.1 Bn in 2017.

Fire Suppression Systems Market- The market for fire suppression systems was valued at nearly US$ 17 Bn as of 2021, and is expected to surge Y-o-Y at a rate of 5.8% in 2022, reaching US$ 18 Bn. By the end of the forecast period 2022-2032, the market is likely to have grown 1.6x in value terms to reach US$ 30 Bn.

Construction Equipment Market- The global construction equipment market was valued at US$ 113 Bn in 2021, and is expected to increase at a steady CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. As per this growth rate, this industry can be projected to reach a market size of worth US$ 174 Bn by 2032.

Ammunition Market- The global ammunition market was valued at US$ 19.2 Billion in 2021, and is projected to register a Y-o-Y increase of 4.16% in 2022 to be valued at US$ 20 Billion.

Waterjet Cutting Machine Market- A new forecast by Fact.MR estimates that waterjet cutting machine revenues will expand nearly 1.6x between 2021 and 2031, surpassing US$ 1.5 Bn in 2031 with a 10 year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5%.

Personal Protective Equipment Market- As of 2021, sales of personal protective equipment were valued at US$ 51.5 Billion, and are expected to surge at a Y-o-Y growth rate of 2.9% in 2022, reaching US$ 53 Billion. Across the forecast period ranging from 2022-2032, the personal protective equipment market value is poised to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% to reach US$ 100.3 Billion.

Aerial Work Platforms Market- The global aerial work platforms market, the market is gaining traction steadily, expected to ascend at around 6% CAGR through 2031. As per the report, the market is likely to be valued at US$ 9.3 Bn by 2021. Preference for boom lifts will remain dominant, with a predicted absolute opportunity worth US$ 2.5 Bn during the forecast period.

Brushless DC Motors Market- The worldwide brushless DC motor market was estimated at US$ 18 Billion in 2021 and is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. As of 2022, the industry is forecast to be valued at US$ 19 Billion, representing a Y-o-Y increase of 5.5%.

Pre-Painted Steel Coil Market- The pre-painted steel coil market has garnered a market value of US$ 10.64 Bn in 2022, anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 19.79 Bn.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


