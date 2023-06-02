Increasing losses over year doesn't faze PopReach (CVE:POPR) investors as stock jumps 14% this past week

This week we saw the PopReach Corporation (CVE:POPR) share price climb by 14%. The stock is actually down over the last year. But on the bright side, its return of 36%, is better than the market, which is down 0.57708692092025.

The recent uptick of 14% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a look at historical fundamentals.

PopReach isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

PopReach grew its revenue by 165% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. While the share price is down 36% in the last year, not too bad given the weak market. Given the strong revenue growth, it may simply be that the stock is suffering from market conditions. For us, this sort of situation smells of opportunity - the share price is down but the revenue is up. Either way, we'd say the mismatch between the revenue growth and the share price justifies a closer look.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

A Different Perspective

Given that the broader market dropped 58% over the year, the fact that PopReach shareholders were down 36% isn't so bad. The falls have continued up until the last quarter, with the share price down 11% in that time. This doesn't look great to us, but it is possible that the market is over-reacting to prior disappointment. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - PopReach has 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

PopReach is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

