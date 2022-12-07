The increasing number of chronic diseases worldwide is expected to proliferate the Empty Capsules Market |CAGR: ~8%| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Empty Capsules Market was valued at USD 2 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Type (Gelatin Capsules and Non-Gelatin Capsules); Functionality (Immediate-release Capsules, Sustained-release Capsules, Delayed-release Capsules); Application (Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs, Vitamins & Dietary Supplements, Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs, and Others); End-Users (Pharmaceutical Industry, Nutraceutical Industry, Cosmetic Industry, and Others); Region/Country.

The empty capsules market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the empty capsules market. The empty capsules market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the empty capsules market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

Empty capsules serve as the protective outer shell for medications and are formed from special film-forming materials such as gelatin, starch, and pullulan. Due to their numerous appealing properties, they have become cutting-edge drug delivery device products that are utilised by top pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. The market for empty capsules is growing on account of the increasing adoption of capsule formulations, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the rapidly growing geriatric population across the globe. For instance, according to the United Nations, the global population aged 60 years or over numbered at 962 million in 2017 and is expected to reach nearly 2.1 billion by 2050.

The Empty Capsules Market is expected to grow at a steady rate of around 8% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing research & development activities for developing new therapeutic products, growing technological advancement in the pharmaceutical industry and rising preference of consumers for capsules due to their fast-disintegrating nature are some of the prominent factors contributing to the growth of the market.

Some of the major players operating in the market include ACG Worldwide, Lonza Group (Capsugel), HealthCaps India Ltd., Bright Pharma Caps Inc., CapsCanada Corporation, Medi-Caps Ltd, Qualicaps, Sunil Healthcare Ltd., Roxlor and Natural Capsules Limited.

COVID-19 Impact

The recent covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the world and has brought a state of shock to the global economy. The global pandemic has impacted the healthcare industry and has transformed the way healthcare is delivered. The empty capsules market has been significantly affected during these times owing to supply chain disruption and regulatory constraints for production units globally.

The global empty capsules market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on type, the empty capsules market is segmented into gelatin capsules and non-gelatin capsules. The gelatin capsules segment accounted for a significant market share in 2020 and it is estimated that it will grow rapidly during the projected timeframe owing to various advantages of these capsules over non-gelatin capsules including rapid drug release, uniform mixing of drugs, prevention in the oxidation of drug molecules, and others.

Based on functionality, the empty capsules market is segmented into immediate-release capsules, sustained-release capsules, and delayed-release capsules. The immediate-release capsules segment grabbed a significant market share in 2020 and is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the wide application of these drugs in manufacturing antibiotics, antibacterials, antacids, painkillers and some dietary supplements.

Based on application, the empty capsules market is classified into antibiotic & antibacterial drugs, vitamins & dietary supplements, cardiovascular therapy drugs, and others. The antibiotic & antibacterial drugs segment is expected to grab a substantial share in 2020 and is expected to grow considerably during the projected timeframe. This can be due to the high proliferation of various infectious chronic diseases worldwide which in turn is creating the demand for various antibiotic & antibacterial drugs.

Based on end-users, the market is fragmented into the pharmaceutical industry, nutraceutical industry, cosmetic industry, and others. In 2020, the pharmaceutical industry segment grabbed a considerable market share, and it is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period as there has been an increasing demand in the pharmaceutical industry for drugs for treating a plethora of diseases leading to the rising number of drugs launched as a capsule formulation.

Empty Capsules Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America (United States, Canada, and Rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World

North America is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. The empty capsules market is growing on account of the growing geriatric population and the rise in chronic disease incidences across the region. For instance, 133 million Americans i.e., 45% of the population have at least one chronic disease. Also, Chronic diseases are responsible for seven out of every 10 deaths in the U.S., killing more than 1.7 million Americans every year. Furthermore, the presence of well-established market players including manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors is also boosting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Empty capsules market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the empty capsules market?

• Which factors are influencing the empty capsules market over the forecast period?

• What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the empty capsules market?

• Which factors are propelling and restraining the empty capsules market?

• What are the demanding global regions of the empty capsules market?

• What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

Empty Capsules Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2028 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of around 8% Market size 2020 USD 2 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the Global Empty Capsules Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, and India Companies profiled ACG Worldwide, Lonza Group (Capsugel), HealthCaps India Ltd., Bright Pharma Caps Inc., CapsCanada Corporation, Medi-Caps Ltd, Qualicaps, Sunil Healthcare Ltd., Roxlor and Natural Capsules Limited Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Type; By Functionality; By Application; By End-Users; By Region/Country



UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.

