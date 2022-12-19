Increasing Number of Gyms & Fitness Centres across the World Driving Consumption of Performance Nutrition Products, States Fact.MR

FACT.MR

Rockville, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this new report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global performance nutrition market is estimated at US$ 36 billion in 2023 and is predicted to expand at an impressive CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast years of 2023 to 2033.



The performance nutrition industry is gaining traction due to rising health and fitness awareness. The population in economically developed and developing countries now devote a significant portion of their disposable income to fitness and well-being. Consequently, the number of gyms and training centres is on the rise, propelling the number of fitness enthusiasts further. The goal of achieving a balanced nutrition to complement a rigorous workout has been the key driver for the performance nutrition market.

Launch of varied forms of supplements such as gels, gummies, and capsules to aid the convenience of consumers has notably boosted product adoption. Sorting nutrition according to the strength of training and sternness of the activity has also expanded the market significantly. Addition of various flavours and blends to supplements have made them more palatable. However, with the increasing trend of veganism across all domains of the food industry, Fact.MR suggests that the launch of more plant-based supplements will drive rapid commercial success for emerging players in this field.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global performance nutrition market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% and be valued at US$ 72.1 billion by 2033.

The market exhibited 9.8% CAGR from 2018 to -2022.

Under product, protein supplements re estimated to be valued at US$ 17.5 billion in 2023.

North America dominated the worldwide market with 34.6% share in 2022.

Sales of performance nutrition products are expected to increase at CAGRs of 7% and 8.4%, in East Asia and South Asia & ASEAN, respectively.



“Developmental opportunities for personalized performance nutrition products for every individual will enhance the demand for target products,’’ says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Performance Nutrition Industry Research

By Product : Hydration Boosters Protein Supplements Energy Boosters Meal Replacements Custom Formulations



By Form : Ready-to-drink Beverages Powder Drink Mixes Bars Gummies Tablets, Soft Gels, & Capsules



By Consumption Category : Before Training During Training After Training Training Independent



By Sales Channel :

Offline Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Pharmacies Offline D2C Sales Online Brand Websites e-Commerce Platforms



By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & ASEAN Oceania Middle East & Africa



Market Development

The performance nutrition market will experience positive growth as the population is gravitated towards maintaining their physical health. Manufacturers’ diverse product offerings is the key point of attraction for customers. The market is completely fragmented leading to intense competition among global players to secure dominance.

Key Companies Profiled

Abbott

Bare Performance Nutrition

Champion Performance

DSM

Glanbia plc

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Iovate

MusclePharm

Nestlé

Nutrition & Biosciences (IFF)

Nutrivo LLC

Quest Nutrition & Athletics

The Bountiful Company

VMI Sports

Market leaders are aiming to boost their direct to customer sales by enhancing brand identity and rapidly upgrading their product portfolios in accordance with changing consumer trends.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global performance nutrition market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights based on product (hydration boosters, protein supplements, energy boosters, meal replacements, custom formulations), form (ready-to-drink beverages, powder drink mixes, bars, gummies, tablets, soft gels & capsules), consumption category (before training, during training, after training, training independent), and sales channel (offline, online), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & ASEAN, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

