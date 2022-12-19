U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,827.16
    -25.20 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,797.08
    -123.38 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,587.02
    -118.39 (-1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,745.37
    -18.05 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.71
    +1.42 (+1.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.40
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0621
    +0.0033 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5790
    +0.0970 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2173
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7760
    +0.0970 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,634.54
    -142.59 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    381.66
    -2.73 (-0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.31
    +29.19 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

Increasing Number of Gyms & Fitness Centres across the World Driving Consumption of Performance Nutrition Products, States Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

New study by market research firm Fact.MR on the performance nutrition market. Latest industry trends, forecasts, and competitive landscape analyzed in detail.

Rockville, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this new report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global performance nutrition market is estimated at US$ 36 billion in 2023 and is predicted to expand at an impressive CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast years of 2023 to 2033.

The performance nutrition industry is gaining traction due to rising health and fitness awareness. The population in economically developed and developing countries now devote a significant portion of their disposable income to fitness and well-being. Consequently, the number of gyms and training centres is on the rise, propelling the number of fitness enthusiasts further. The goal of achieving a balanced nutrition to complement a rigorous workout has been the key driver for the performance nutrition market.

Launch of varied forms of supplements such as gels, gummies, and capsules to aid the convenience of consumers has notably boosted product adoption. Sorting nutrition according to the strength of training and sternness of the activity has also expanded the market significantly. Addition of various flavours and blends to supplements have made them more palatable. However, with the increasing trend of veganism across all domains of the food industry, Fact.MR suggests that the launch of more plant-based supplements will drive rapid commercial success for emerging players in this field.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8084

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global performance nutrition market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% and be valued at US$ 72.1 billion by 2033.

  • The market exhibited 9.8% CAGR from 2018 to -2022.

  • Under product, protein supplements re estimated to be valued at US$ 17.5 billion in 2023.

  • North America dominated the worldwide market with 34.6% share in 2022.

  • Sales of performance nutrition products are expected to increase at CAGRs of 7% and 8.4%, in East Asia and South Asia & ASEAN, respectively.

“Developmental opportunities for personalized performance nutrition products for every individual will enhance the demand for target products,’’ says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Performance Nutrition Industry Research

  • By Product :

    • Hydration Boosters

    • Protein Supplements

    • Energy Boosters

    • Meal Replacements

    • Custom Formulations

  • By Form :

    • Ready-to-drink Beverages

    • Powder Drink Mixes

    • Bars

    • Gummies

    • Tablets, Soft Gels, & Capsules

  • By Consumption Category :

    • Before Training

    • During Training

    • After Training

    • Training Independent

  • By Sales Channel :

    • Offline

      • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

      • Convenience Stores

      • Specialty Stores

      • Pharmacies

      • Offline D2C Sales

    • Online

      • Brand Websites

      • e-Commerce Platforms

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & ASEAN

    • Oceania

    • Middle East & Africa

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8084

Market Development

The performance nutrition market will experience positive growth as the population is gravitated towards maintaining their physical health. Manufacturers’ diverse product offerings is the key point of attraction for customers. The market is completely fragmented leading to intense competition among global players to secure dominance.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Abbott

  • Bare Performance Nutrition

  • Champion Performance

  • DSM

  • Glanbia plc

  • Herbalife International of America, Inc.

  • Iovate

  • MusclePharm

  • Nestlé

  • Nutrition & Biosciences (IFF)

  • Nutrivo LLC

  • Quest Nutrition & Athletics

  • The Bountiful Company

  • VMI Sports

Market leaders are aiming to boost their direct to customer sales by enhancing brand identity and rapidly upgrading their product portfolios in accordance with changing consumer trends.

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8084

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global performance nutrition market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights based on product (hydration boosters, protein supplements, energy boosters, meal replacements, custom formulations), form (ready-to-drink beverages, powder drink mixes, bars, gummies, tablets, soft gels & capsules), consumption category (before training, during training, after training, training independent), and sales channel (offline, online), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & ASEAN, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: 

Nutritional Blends Market: Over the 2018-2022 historical period, the global nutritional blends market registered a CAGR of 4.8%, The market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 5.8 billion in 2023 and further expand at a CAGR of 5.3% to climb to US$ 9.7 billion by the end of 2033. Steady market growth is attributed to the flourishing demand for fortified food products, especially from the working women’s section.

Nutritional Yeast Market: The global nutritional yeast market accounts for US$ 428.1 million at present and is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 999.5 million by the end of 2032. High market expansion is because worldwide consumption of nutritional yeast is predicted to surge ahead at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2022 and 2032.

Sports Nutrition Market: The global sports nutrition market report indicates that sales of overall sports nutrition enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.3% in 2021. Fact.MR estimates that the sports nutrition market accounted for US$ 15.8 Bn in 2021, and is expected to witness a prominent CAGR of 7.9% over the decade. Sales of sports nutrition represent approximately 5%-10% share in the overall nutraceuticals market.

Maternal Nutrition Products Market: Maternal nutrition focuses on women for nutritional growth during pregnancy. Maternal nutrition products in the market are available in various forms, such as powder, tablets, and other easy consumable forms. As part of nutritional supplements, these products focus on pregnant women care in all stages, from the beginning to the end of the gestation period. Often, food intake does not help with nutrient intake, and maternal nutrition products are required in addition to the diet for women during their gestation period.

Infant Nutritional Premix Market: According to latest study by Fact.MR, infant nutritional premix demand is expected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period. The rapid influx of working mothers in urban areas has led to heightened demand for convenient and nutritional baby food. The global market is projected to surpass a value of US$ 370 Mn by the end of 2031, expanding nearly 2x.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


Recommended Stories

  • Why Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crushing It Today

    The company reported stellar late-stage clinical trial results for its experimental NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis) drug.

  • Madrigal Pharma Stock Triples After Knocking NASH Study Out Of The Park

    Madrigal scored a win in the particularly tricky NASH field on Monday after its study hit both its goals, sending MDGL stock flying.

  • Elon Musk: ‘It’s time for Tesla’s board to wake up and do their job,’ investor says

    Gerber Kawasaki Co-Founder Ross Gerber joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Elon Musk’s leadership of Tesla and Twitter, how Twitter is affecting the Tesla brand, what the board of directors at Tesla needs to do, and how he would run Tesla if he had the role.

  • FDA Needs More Time For Ardelyx's Appeal To Rejection Of Kidney Disease Candidate

    Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares are down after an update regarding the appeal to the Complete Response Letter (received in July 2021) for the marketing application seeking approval for Xphozah (tenapanor). Peter Stein, Director of the Office of New Drugs, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research of the FDA, requested a meeting with Ardelyx to discuss the status of his review of the appeal. Dr. Stein communicated that the FDA is finalizing the response and may require up to a few more weeks to d

  • Moderna stock rises after analyst upgrade, price target raise

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Jefferies analyst’s decision to upgrade Moderna stock to Buy.

  • Toyota president says 'silent majority' questioning electric vehicle-only push: 'We shouldn't limit ourselves'

    Toyota president Akio Toyoda is speaking out against the industry's push to go electric exclusively, saying some are afraid to say what he is saying about electric vehicles.

  • Madrigal Stock Triples After Liver Disease Drug Succeeds in Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares surged as much as 268%, adding about $2.5 billion to its market value, after a late-stage clinical trial of its drug candidate met the main goals in patients with a type of liver disease.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOMessi May Not Be Soccer’s GOAT for LongTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provid

  • Britain’s broken egg industry shows the price of food inflation

    In Britain, the damage wrought by rampant inflation can be seen in the fate of the humble egg. With war in Ukraine driving energy and chicken feed costs higher, farmers say what they get paid is no longer enough, upending the economics of a key food staple. Many of the country's supermarkets, including market leader Tesco and No. 3 Asda, have rationed sales, blaming the bout of bird flu that has ravaged flocks across Europe and the United States and, they say, led to a British shortage.

  • Micron Technology Still Looks Vulnerable Despite the Ground It Already Has Lost

    It has been a rough year for shares of the semiconductor maker and the decline in its stock may not be over based on its charts.

  • U.S. poised to become net exporter of crude oil in 2023

    The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per day (bpd), with exports of about 3 million bpd of refined products like gasoline and diesel fuel. The United States is also the leading liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter, where growth is expected to soar in coming years.

  • Here's Why Traders of Accenture Plc Are Voting With Their Feet

    On Friday Accenture Plc posted an earnings and revenue beat but the share price is under pressure on Monday. Let's check out the charts and technical indicators of this Dublin, Ireland-based consulting giant. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is close to making a new low for the move down and tells us that sellers of ACN are more aggressive than buyers.

  • 401(k) Contribution Limits for 2022 vs. 2023

    Here is how much money you and your employer can contribute to your 401(k) retirement savings plan in 2022 and 2023.

  • WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. ACCELERATES RETURN OF CAPITAL WITH $419 MILLION IN DISPOSITIONS AND A 32% DIVIDEND INCREASE

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to announce that it has entered into three definitive agreements to dispose of certain non-strategic assets, effective October 1, 2022 for aggregate consideration of $419 million, consisting of $394 million in cash and producing assets that consolidate working interest in our operated Butte, Saskatchewan core area. Current production from the disposed assets is approximately 11,000 boe/d1 and is expected to average appro

  • I'm Sitting On a Mountain of Cash: 4 Brand-New Stocks I'm Looking to Buy Next

    These fast-paced companies have the innovative capacity and competitive edges necessary to make patient investors richer.

  • Hyundai lays off staff after idling Russian plant since March

    South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co, formerly one of Russia's biggest car makers, has begun laying off workers at its St Petersburg factory, which has stood idle since March, largely due to the effects of Russia's military intervention in Ukraine. "Owing to the continued suspension of production, Hyundai Motor is taking steps to optimise its staff numbers in Russia," Hyundai's Russian unit said in a statement. Around 2,600 people built Hyundai and Kia cars at the plant, which has a capacity of some 200,000 vehicles per year.

  • Meta accused of breaching antitrust rules, VF Corp explores sale of Jansport, Epic Games fined $520M

    Notable business headlines include the EU accusing Meta of breaching antitrust rules, VF. Corp. exploring the sale of its backpack maker Jansport, and Epic Games fined $520 million by the FTC amid online privacy protection violations.

  • This Is When The Average American Retires

    Determining when to retire can be tough. There are various factors to consider, including your financial situation, your health, and the lifestyle you wish to enjoy once you retire. While the decision of when to retire is personal to you, … Continue reading → The post When Do People Retire on Average appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Union Pacific railroad puts its shipping limits on hold after backlash

    Union Pacific says it will stop imposing temporary limits on certain businesses' shipments while it reviews the policy that federal regulators and shippers criticized at a hearing last week.

  • Where Will Vertex Pharmaceuticals Be in 10 Years?

    For a company like Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), 10 years isn't a long time. The drug-development process takes between 12 and 14 years, on average, around 8 years of which are devoted to clinical-stage testing and the regulatory-review process.

  • Struggling to Find Accountants, Businesses Boost Salary Offers, Hire Temporary Workers

    A deepening shortage of accountants is driving a growing number of companies to raise salaries or seek temporary help to strengthen their finance teams amid a slowing economy.