U.S. markets close in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,869.84
    +27.90 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,831.34
    +335.04 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,965.48
    +45.34 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,207.58
    +15.37 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.31
    -0.78 (-1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,683.40
    -15.10 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1892
    -0.0033 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5960
    +0.0420 (+2.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3835
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7520
    +0.3700 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,895.33
    +203.69 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,030.27
    +6.06 (+0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,681.43
    +50.91 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,743.25
    -121.07 (-0.42%)
     

Increasing Popularity of Adventure Sports Expected to Surge the Growth of the Adventure Tourism Market in the Forecast Period, 2020-2027 – Exclusive Report [320 Pages] by Research Dive

Research Dive
·5 min read

Adventure tourism market set to see immense growth during the forecast period. Land based activities segment is expected to see more profits. Soft adventure activities segment is the most lucrative. Family segment is predicted to see more growth. The age group 20-30 is projected to contribute immensely to the market revenue. Europe shall hold the highest market share for adventure activities.

New York, USA, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a latest report published by Research Dive, the global adventure tourism market is predicted to rise in terms of revenue from $609,000.0 million in 2019 to over 1,796,243.8 million by 2027. The report provides a glimpse into the varying troughs and peaks faced by the adventure tourism market due to varying reasons such as climatic changes and economic issues.

Market Dynamics

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) states that the number of tourists interested in adventure tourism in 2019 has increased by 5.0% compared to 2018. Some of the reasons for this can be deciphered to be youngsters willing to travel and step out of their comfort zones, hence resulting in increased the revenue within the forecast period.

For More Detail Insights, Download Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/8340

Climate change is the main reason for all the chain reactions within the ecosystem of that area such as – habitat loss, erosion, cultural and language. These are predicted to be a hindrance to the growth of the adventure tourism industry in the forecast years.

Utilization of various new forms of technology such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, IoT and others has been attracting more customers. This provided a vast prospect of growth for the adventure tourism market.

Segments of the Market

The market is primarily divided into the following segments based on type, activity, type of traveller, age group, and regional insights.

Soft Type Sub-segment to Dominate the Market

The soft-type sub segment has held a revenue share of 60.9% since 2019, and predicted to maintain this growth throughout the forecast time. This is due to tourists opting for soft adventure as it doesn’t require experience and isn’t as risky.

Land-Based Sub-segment to be the Most Profitable

The land-based sub-segment generated a revenue of $381,797.5 million in 2019 which is the highest in terms of market size. It is predicted to continue growing due to an extensive demand for more land based activities such as wildlife safaris, trekking, and cycling tours during the forecast years.

Family Sub-segment to Hold Highest Market Share

The family sub-segment held a significant share in the market as it accounted for a revenue of $168,069.8 million in 2019 and is predicted to generate up to $555,461.2 million by 2027. The boost of adventure activities among children and family have led to this growth of the segment and will continue to do so in the forecast years.

Age Group of 20-30 Reason may see Constant Growth in the Market

Groups or individuals in the age group of 20-30 accounted for most of the market shares which stood at 41% and continues to grow. The need to explore various cultures, wildlife and more is the reason for its growth which is said to continue as per the predictions.

Europe to Hold the Highest Share in the Regional Segment

Europe accounted for the highest revenue in the market in 2019 of over 30.0% and is anticipated to rise to $232,996.3 in 2027. This is due to widespread demand for adventure tourism that the Europeans are highly interested in.

Connect with Analyst to Reveal How COVID-19 Impacting On Market: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/8340

Key Players of the Market

According to the report, some of the primary players of the global adventure tourism market are -

  1. MTSOBEK

  2. Topdeck Travel Limited

  3. ElderTreks

  4. Interpid Group

  5. Recreational Equipment

  6. Austin Adventures

  7. Abercrombie & Kent USA,LLC

  8. Butterfield & Robinson Inc.

  9. G Adventures

  10. Lindblad Expeditions.

Some of the recent developments have involved post-covid trips to places that will help tourists refresh, while also helping the economy of the place. Recently Abercrombie&Kent introduced a new way of having luxury tailor made trips.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

Ramifications of COVID-19 on the Market

As the virus spread across the world, it caused an immediate reaction of borders being shut, transport stood cancelled, and hence putting a pause on tourism as well. As accounted for by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), the number of travellers declined due to the above reasons. But, with the subsequent changes by various governments and with newer safety guidelines put in place, the recovery rate for this sector is predicted to rise again. In May 2020, a key player within this market added 6 more adventure trips along with 2 new Great American road trips. These traverse through California, Arizona, Utah, Alaska and more.

Top Trending Markets -

CONTACT: Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521


Recommended Stories

  • Watch This Michelin Two-Star Kaiseki Chef Show You How to Fry Vegetable Tempura at Home

    Niki Nakayama of n/naka teaches the techniques behind modern Japanese cooking.

  • Lord Frost tells EU to stop sulking over Brexit and make a success of it

    Brussels must stop sulking over the UK’s decision to leave the European Union and work to make Brexit a success, Boris Johnson’s Europe adviser has said. Lord Frost says the EU should “shake off any remaining ill will towards us for leaving, and instead build a friendly relationship, between sovereign equals”. Last week the Prime Minister infuriated Brussels when he unilaterally extended the grace period for supermarkets’ goods and parcels from the end of this month to October, prompting threats of legal action from Brussels. The grace periods mean procedures and checks are not yet fully applied. The move sparked a fresh row with the EU, which is jointly responsible with the UK for the Northern Ireland Protocol governing trade and new border checks in the province. But writing for The Telegraph, the Cabinet Office minister blames the escalating tensions on the EU’s threat to impose a hard border on the island of Ireland in January. Lord Frost, who personally negotiated the Brexit trade deal and joined Mr Johnson’s Cabinet last month, says the EU’s behaviour “has significantly undermined cross-community confidence in the Protocol”. He writes: “As the Government of the whole of our country we have to deal with that situation – one that remains fragile. That is why we have had to take some temporary operational steps to minimise disruption in Northern Ireland. They are lawful and are consistent with a progressive and good faith implementation of the Protocol. “They are about protecting the everyday lives of people in Northern Ireland, making sure they can receive parcels and buy the usual groceries from the supermarket.” Lord Frost, who made his maiden speech in the House of Lords last Thursday, also says the UK’s decision to break away from an EU scheme on coronavirus vaccines to order its own supplies instead was a tangible example of the benefits of Brexit. He writes: “I have always believed that the gains of controlling our own affairs outweigh the short-term adjustments. That is what Britain has chosen. “And we are already seeing the results of that choice. Opting out of EU vaccine procurement has had extraordinary results. It will enable us soon, I hope, to cast off all the shackles of lockdown and to return to the full freedom and normal life which a free people have every right to expect.” Lord Frost, pictured below, also says that Brexit will allow the UK to play a bigger role on the world’s stage.

  • Pope weighed Iraq virus risk but believes God will protect

    Pope Francis said Monday he weighed the risks of a high-profile trip to Iraq during the coronavirus pandemic, but said he decided to go ahead with it after much prayer and belief that God would look out for the Iraqis who might get exposed. Francis described his decision-making process en route home from Iraq amid concerns that his four-day visit, which featured oftentimes maskless crowds in packed churches, singing — could result in the spread of infections in a country with a fragile health care system and a sustained surge in new cases. Francis said the idea of a trip “cooks over time in my conscience,” and that the pandemic was the issue that weighed most heavily on him.

  • Microsoft Slips, GE Jumps and Stimulus Fails to Lift the S&P 500

    Stocks look set for a mixed open Monday after the Senate’s passage of a $1.9 trillion Covid stimulus package failed to lift the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite and investors continued to wrestle with the implications of higher bond yields.

  • Is Intel Stock A Buy With New Chief Executive Running Chipmaker?

    Chipmaking giant Intel had a rough 2020, which rocked INTC stock. Intel stock has fallen hard after the company's last three quarterly earnings reports. Here's what its stock chart shows.

  • Deliveroo Kicks Off London IPO, Bolstering Busy U.K. Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Food-delivery company Deliveroo kicked off an initial public offering in London that could raise billions of pounds and put the U.K. market on track for its best-ever first quarter.The startup plans to raise capital by selling new stock, while existing holders also will sell shares, according to a statement Monday that didn’t provide details on the size of the planned offering. The Amazon.com Inc.-backed company was valued at more than $7 billion in its latest funding round.Deliveroo will list with a dual-class share structure, effective for three years, to provide Chief Executive Officer Will Shu with the stability to execute long-term plans, the company said last week. As such, the stock is ineligible for the London Stock Exchange’s premium segment and can’t be included in benchmark indexes such as the FTSE 100, despite its expected size.This year, 13 firms have raised 4.3 billion pounds ($5.9 billion) in London, data compiled by Bloomberg show. And Deliveroo is anticipated to add billions to this tally before the end of the month, meaning the U.K. IPO market could be on course to surpass its biggest first quarter on record in 2006, when proceeds reached 6.4 billion pounds.London-based Deliveroo’s planned offering follows the publication of a government-backed report last week that made a slew of recommendations to reform U.K. listing rules. The proposals include allowing dual-class share structures on the premium segment of the LSE, but it could be months before these are effective, confining the company to the standard listing segment for now.Deliveroo’s Class A shares, to be offered in the IPO, will have one vote each, while Shu will hold all of the Class B shares that carry 20 votes each. On the third anniversary of the IPO, the Class B stock will automatically convert into Class A.Such structures could be gaining traction among U.K.-based technology startup founders. E-commerce operator THG Plc set up a golden share, which allows its founder to fend off unwanted takeover bids for three years, in its 1.88 billion-pound offering in September, London’s biggest since mid-2017. The stock has risen more than 30% since then.Dual-class shares are more common in the U.S., used by the likes of Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc., where the weighted voting rights are kept in perpetuity. Some investors have balked at bringing the practice to the U.K., saying it dilutes corporate governance norms by allowing founders to retain control after taking their companies public. Both THG and Deliveroo put in a sunset clause, meaning a time limit, on this share structure, mitigating the risks for post-IPO shareholders.Lockdown WinnerAfter initially struggling at the start of lockdowns, Deliveroo got a boost as restaurants stopped providing service indoors, pushing more and more customers to order takeout meals and even groceries. Bloomberg News reported the startup’s plans to tap public markets in September.“Covid has accelerated the transition of food online,” Shu said in an interview, adding that the company is “confident about the behavior of the new consumer base,” even after coronavirus restrictions lift. “We can be confident that the growth trajectory will continue,” he said.The company’s gross transaction value -- the total amount of transactions processed on its platform -- grew by 64.3% to 4.1 billion pounds in 2020, compared with the previous year, while underlying gross profit nearly doubled to 357.5 million pounds, according to the statement. Deliveroo reported reported a loss of 9.6 million pounds last year before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.Across Europe, beneficiaries of the pandemic-fueled migration to online services are cashing in via IPOs. Poland’s InPost SA, which operates automated parcel lockers for deliveries, surged in its Amsterdam debut in late January, while digital used-car dealer Auto1 Group SE raised 1.8 billion euros in Frankfurt last month.Why Dual-Class Shares Catch On, Over Investor Worries: QuickTakeLondon has been Europe’s busiest venue this year. Deals include British bootmaker Dr. Martens Plc, which soared in its debut last month, while virtual greeting-card and gifting firm Moonpig Group Plc floated in February. Foreign issuers are also lining up to list: Trustpilot, a Denmark-based online platform for consumer reviews, has laid out plans for a U.K. IPO, while Russia’s largest dollar-store chain Fix Price made its trading debut in the City on Friday after a $1.7 billion offering.Founded in 2013, Deliveroo has 115,000 food merchant partners and more than 100,000 delivery riders in the U.K. and overseas, according to Monday’s statement. The company said it plans to create a fund to help restaurants and grocers in rebuilding their businesses after the pandemic, and also will give its “longest-serving and hardest-working riders” individual payments of as much as 10,000 pounds. Deliveroo will also make 50 million pounds of shares available to its customers as part of a “community offer.”Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are joint global coordinators on the offering, while Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Jefferies and Numis Securities Ltd. are joint bookrunners.(Adds CEO comments in the tenth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How you can lose out on a $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes right now

    It's true: Hurrying with your tax return could put your relief money at risk.

  • Joe Biden's stimulus check changes: Do you still qualify for $1,400?

    To win Senate passage, Biden agreed to make millions ineligible for the third checks.

  • The new stimulus checks: What's still ahead, before you can get your money?

    And will you even get a payment this time, under the new limits the president agreed to?

  • USD/JPY Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Direction Hinges Upon Bond Trader Reaction to COVID Relief News

    We could see profit-taking this week as traders prepare for the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decisions on March 17.

  • My daughter was a TV star and saved $1 million. If she buys a home and moves in with her boyfriend, will he have a claim?

    ‘If he contributed to any part of the mortgage payments, could he claim he contributed to the (increased) value of the property, asking for money if/when it is sold?’

  • GameStop stock surges after tapping Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen to chair new strategy committee

    Shares of GameStop Corp. ran up 10.7% in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track to push the videogame retailer's market capitalization back above $10 billion, after the company said it established a new strategy committee to identify ways to accelerate its transformation. The committee will be chaired by activist investor Ryan Cohen, manager of RC Ventures LLC and co-founder of Chewy Inc. , and will also include Alan Attal and Kurt Wolf. Since the committee was formed, the company has appointed a chief technology officer and hired two executives to lead its e-commerce and customer care functions. GameStop stock has run up 239.3% over the past two weeks, which followed a three-week plunge of 87.5%. That selloff followed a historic surge to a record close of $347.51 on Jan. 27, as the poster child of trading frenzy engineered by Reddit's WallStreetBets forum that targeted heavily shorted stocks. GameStop's stock has hiked up 713.1% over the past three months through Friday, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 3.8%.

  • Tech stocks are selling off. Don’t buy the dip, sell the bounces, strategist says

    The U.S. Senate finally passed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill over the weekend but stocks are set to head lower on Monday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) up 64 basis points this year through Friday, rose 3 basis points to 1.595% on Monday. After its biggest intraday comeback in a year at the end of last week, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was set to tumble at the open, with futures (NQ00) last down 1.3%.

  • AMC Entertainment stock surges after price target doubled at Wedbush

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. surged Monday, as the "meme" stock's bounce from last month's plunge continued, after Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter doubled his price target ahead of the company's earnings report, citing an increasing optimism over the post-pandemic environment.

  • China’s Yuan Becomes Latest Victim of Treasury-Led Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese yuan erased all its gains against the dollar this year, the latest to fall prey to the Treasury-led global market selloff.The onshore yuan weakened as much as 0.5%, falling past the 6.5283 per dollar level it closed at last year. At its January peak, it was up 1.6% from 2020 as the economy rebounded and investors poured money into the Chinese bond market.Optimism over a global recovery from the pandemic has morphed into concerns that central banks will withdraw stimulus quicker-than-expected, leading to higher bond yields. This latest bout of market selling was spurred by the U.S. stimulus package and better Chinese exports data.“Surging U.S. Treasury yields and a USD rebound are pressuring EM Asia currencies including the renminbi,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asia currency strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd in Hong Kong. “Foreign investors may have started to trim their emerging-market asset exposure and repatriate capital back into dollars. We turn more cautious on the CNY outlook in the near term.”Monday’s rout across markets picked up pace as Treasury 10-year yields hit 1.61%, nearing Friday’s high. A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar’s strength gained as much as 0.5% to its highest in almost four months.Trading volumes for onshore yuan rose to $48.9 billion on Monday, the highest level in over two months. Some bank clients who were previously hoarding dollars were selling off positions at higher prices, according to China-based traders, who asked not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak publicly.The traders added they also received a higher volume of requests for forward prices on the greenback, including from clients who had just signed import orders and were looking to lock in foreign-exchange rates to guard against further yuan depreciation risks.China’s main stock benchmark entered a correction on Monday, with concerns over liquidity conditions and lofty valuations in some stocks fueling bearish sentiment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • To get the next stimulus check, you may need to hustle with your taxes

    The bill that passed the Senate makes payments harder to get. Your tax return might help.

  • EV Brutal Sell-Off Presets A 'Buckle The Seat Belts' Buy Opportunity, Says Wedbush

    The brutal sell-off in EV stocks like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) is a “buckle the seat belts” buy opportunity, according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives. The analyst noted that the white knuckles across the sector had been focused on Chinese EV players like Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV), Nio, and Li Auto, Inc (NASDAQ: LI) along with battery plays such as QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS). The Party’s On: Ives said in a note on Friday that the “EV party is just beginning” in a response to a question from investors who want to know if the rally in EV stocks is over. “Our answer is emphatically that the EV party and transformation is just beginning as this industry is on the cusp of a $5 trillion market opportunity over the next decade.” See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock Ives pointed out that EV penetration is only 3% today on a worldwide basis and he believes it is going to reach 10% by 2025 with “a green tidal wave on the horizon.” Massive Buying Opportunity: The recent sell-off in EV stocks is a “massive buying opportunity” to own both Chinese EV players as well as pack leader Tesla, as per Ives. “While the stocks and the EV space is clearly going through a digestion period, we view this as a short-term pullback in a multi-year upward rally.” A Bigger Landscape: The analyst said that the EV landscape is bigger than just automakers. Over the next years, Wall Street can expect an “enormous ecosystem” of EV battery players, green-driven EV recycle pure plays, and supercharger infrastructure vendors. Biden-driven Green Wave: Ives said that there are many pure-play and innovative EV players on both the commercial and consumer front ready to take advantage of the domestic wave in EVs driven by the Biden administration’s policies. He expects tax credits and incentives surrounding EVs to ramp up significantly in the coming months. Big Players Diving Deep: General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY), and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) are all “jumping into the deep end of the pool on EVs,” as per Ives. This is a testament to the pent-up demand globally around EV technology. Ives specifically pointed out to Volkswagen which said on Friday that 70% of its European sales will be EVs by 2030, which is double its previous target of 35%. Related Link: Tesla Should Sell Its Bitcoin and Buy Back Shares To Create 'Positive Momentum,' Says Analyst Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Enjin Coin Is Trading 39% Higher Today'Morons,' Banksy's Art Work Burned In Real Life, Sells For 4,000 As A Non-Fungible Token© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Your auto insurance company owes you a COVID 'stimulus check,' new lawsuits say

    Class-action suits contend that insurers have been unfairly profiting from emptier roads.

  • IRS Initiates ‘Operation Hidden Treasure’ to Root Out Unreported Crypto Income

    “These transactions are not anonymous,” the IRS' national fraud counsel said. “We see you.”

  • Cathie Wood’s New Tesla Target Price Is Coming Soon. Here’s Where It Might Land.

    ARK Investment founder Cathie Wood says her new Tesla price target is coming soon. What will it be? Barron's hazards a back-of-the-envelope guess.