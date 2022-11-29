U.S. markets close in 4 hours 40 minutes

Increasing Population and Escalating Demand for Waste Management to Augment the Demand for Dumper Placers in Europe, States Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·5 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Incorporation of Technological Advancements in the Production of Dumper Placer Will Open Plethora of Opportunities for Manufacturers in the Upcoming Years

Rockville, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, Europe dumper placer market is estimated at US$ 160 million in 2032 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast years of 2023-2033.

The mounting population of Europe is directly proportional to the growing waste generation. The translational approach followed by Europe to maintain proper waste management has influenced the demand for dumper placers. Presence of the world’s most waste generating countries such as Germany owing to the growing migration, increase in per capita spending etc. have increased their wide acceptance throughout Europe. Since transportation has a major contribution to waste management systems, the sales of dumper placers also increases accordingly.

Download Sample Copy of This Report-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7968

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The Europe dumper placer market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 3.9% and be valued at US$ 235 million by 2033.

  • The market witnessed 2.7% CAGR for the period of 2018-2022.

  • Under product type, the rear double bin dumper placer segment is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.7% during the period 2023 to 2033.

  • Germany is expected to dominate the market with 25% market share in 2023.

  • Based on country, the demand for dumper placer is expected to increase at CAGRs of 2.7% and 3.6%, respectively, in UK and Nordics.

Competitive Landscape

Waste transportation becoming a major challenge all over the globe has motivated many players to produce waste handling equipment. Market players manufacturing the target product have incorporated various strategies like mergers, acquisitions, collaborations etc. to drive their revenue market share. In addition, adoption of various technological advancements to expand their product line will help them to maintain a prominent position in the Europe market.

  • March 2022: Havy trucks acquired all assets of truck cranes Australia, located in Queensland. This acquisition opened opportunity to expand in third largest and fast growing market of Australia.

  • November 2021: Havy opened the new distribution center in Poland. This expansion improves flexibility and reliability in company’s storage capacity, In addition to that company distribute the product for two points one is in Poland and other is in Netherlands.

  • September 2022: Kalmar the part of Cargotech corporation continued the sustainable collaboration with the GMP LE Havre. This collaboration will support the sales of company in upcoming years.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of dumper placer positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solution-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7968

Key Companies Profiled:

  • B.O.B. Spa Hydraulic Systems

  • Cargotec

  • Gergen Kipper

  • Hyva

  • Joab

  • Laxo

  • Marrel Corporation

  • Meiller Kipper

  • Palfinger Group

  • VDL Container Systems B.V.

Segmentation of Dumper Placer Industry Research

By Product Type:

  • Single Bin Dumper Placer

  • Double Bin Dumper Placer

By Operation:

  • Automatic

  • Semi-automatics

By Country:

  • Germany

  • France

  • UK

  • BENELUX

  • Nordics

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Rest of Europe

Get Full Access of This Premium Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7968

Market Development

Manufacturers have incorporated new advanced technologies like artificial intelligence in the manufacturing sites and Ml in dumper placers which will help in segregating waste directly in the vehicle which reduces the transportation cost and fuel consumption.

In addition, dumper placer manufacturers are investing in partnership, collaboration, expansion, and acquisition to maintain a prominent position in the market. These factors help them to introduce new products in the market by strengthening their customer base. The above-mentioned developments done by manufacturers will help them to boost the sales of their manufactured dumper placer market thereby helping in their market expansion.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Europe dumper placer market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product type (single bin dumper placer, double bin dumper placer), operation (automatic, semi-automatics), across major countries of Europe (Germany, France, UK, BENELUX, Nordics, Italy, Spain, rest of Europe).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Drum Dumper Market: Drum Dumper Market research report covers detailed information on Global Drum Dumper Market trends, size, share, application, competition, growth opportunities and Forecast 2020 to 2030

Waste Collection Vehicle Market: Waste Collection Vehicle Market is expected to witness steady growth by 2028. The rising environmental concern is expected to boost the market growth

Automatic Waste Collection System Market: Automatic Waste Collection System Market is poised to increase at a CAGR of 8.9% and reach a valuation of US$ 671.9 Million by 2032

Food Waste Recycling Machine Market: Global food waste recycling machine market estimates USD 2.7 Billion in 2022, tends to surpass USD 5.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a healthy 6.6% CAGR.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. We are committed to deliver insights that help businesses gain deeper understanding of their target markets. We understand that making sense of the vast labyrinth of data can be overwhelming for businesses. That’s why focus on offering insights that can actually make a difference to bottom-lines.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact: 
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232
E: sales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog


