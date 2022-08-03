Increasing Preference of Minimally-Invasive Surgeries to Shape Surgical Kits Market Progress: Fact.MR Predicts

FACT.MR

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disorders and High Availability of Different Types of Surgeries Are Expected To Favor Surgical Kits Market Expansion over the Forecast Period

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide demand for surgical kits is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2026. The global surgical kits market is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 22.5 billion by the end of the forecast period (2022-2026).



Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases has led to a rise in the number of surgical procedures being performed across the world, which has resulted in high demand for surgical kits as well. Increasing popularity of minimally-invasive procedures, rising geriatric population, growing awareness about hospital-acquired infections, and increasing healthcare expenditure across countries are other factors that will favor surgical kits market growth over the decade.

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, has listed all the key trends, restraints, and opportunities, in this latest surgical kits market research study.

Manufacturers are expected to focus on the launch of new surgical instruments and kits to improve patient outcomes and enhance the surgical experience for healthcare professionals and patients alike.

In September 2021, Olympus, a leading medical technology company, announced the launch of its new line of surgical products. POWERSEAL 5mm Curved Jaw Tissue Sealer and Divider is the first device in the POWERSEAL™ family consisting of advanced bipolar surgical energy products.



What Market Determinants are Shaping Demand for Surgical Devices?

“Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Disorders”

Prevalence of cardiovascular disorders has increased exponentially over the past few years and this trend is projected to be rife across the forecast period as well. The aforementioned factor has resulted in a high number of cardiac surgeries being performed and this is driving the surgical kits market potential.

The rising geriatric population and poor lifestyle choices are expected to further increase the incidence of cardiovascular disorders and hence are predicted to drive surgical kit demand throughout the forecast period.

“Surging Popularity of Minimally-Invasive Surgeries”

Minimally-invasive surgeries have witnessed a substantial rise in popularity in recent years owing to their faster recovery time and less risk associated with these surgeries.

As the preference of patients increases toward minimally invasive surgeries it is expected to drive demand for minimally invasive surgical instruments and specialty surgical products and kits over the coming years.

Key Segments Covered in the Surgical Kits Industry Survey

By Type :



Disposable Surgical Kits

Reusable Surgical Kits



By Procedure :



General Surgery

Cardiac Surgery Ophthalmology Orthopedic Neurosurgery Gynecology Other Procedures





By End User :



Hospitals

Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Other End Users



By Region :



North America

Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape

Surgical kit manufacturers are anticipated to focus on launching new products with advanced technologies to simplify complex surgeries by integrating advanced technologies.

In July 2022, Medtronic, a leading medical device company, announced that it had received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its new AI-powered spine surgery planning software.



Such innovative software solutions can be integrated with advanced surgical kits to enable robotic-assisted surgeries and AI-assisted surgeries and enhance the overall healthcare experience while minimizing the risks through predictive analytics and planning.

Key players in the Surgical Kits Market

Stradis Healthcare

Zimmer Biomet

Cardinal Health

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Hogy Medical

3M

Paul Hartmann AG

OneMed

Kimberly-Clark Corporation



Key Takeaways from Surgical Kits Market Study

At present, the global surgical kits market accounts for an US$ 18 billion value.

The global surgical kits market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% through 2026.

The market expected to reach US$ 22.5 billion by 2026.

Increasing awareness of hospital-acquired infections, rising demand for minimally-invasive surgeries, increasing geriatric population, rising investments in healthcare infrastructure development, supportive government initiatives, and high prevalence of chronic diseases to majorly drive surgical kits market growth.

Demand for surgical kits in China is projected to increase at an impressive CAGR of around 9% through 2026.

The United States surgical kits market stands at a value of US$ 6.5 billion at present.

