Increasing Preference of Minimally-Invasive Surgeries to Shape Surgical Kits Market Progress: Fact.MR Predicts

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disorders and High Availability of Different Types of Surgeries Are Expected To Favor Surgical Kits Market Expansion over the Forecast Period

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide demand for surgical kits is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2026. The global surgical kits market is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 22.5 billion by the end of the forecast period (2022-2026).

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases has led to a rise in the number of surgical procedures being performed across the world, which has resulted in high demand for surgical kits as well. Increasing popularity of minimally-invasive procedures, rising geriatric population, growing awareness about hospital-acquired infections, and increasing healthcare expenditure across countries are other factors that will favor surgical kits market growth over the decade.

For Critical Insights on Surgical Kits Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7574

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, has listed all the key trends, restraints, and opportunities, in this latest surgical kits market research study.

Manufacturers are expected to focus on the launch of new surgical instruments and kits to improve patient outcomes and enhance the surgical experience for healthcare professionals and patients alike.

  • In September 2021, Olympus, a leading medical technology company, announced the launch of its new line of surgical products. POWERSEAL 5mm Curved Jaw Tissue Sealer and Divider is the first device in the POWERSEAL™ family consisting of advanced bipolar surgical energy products.

What Market Determinants are Shaping Demand for Surgical Devices?

“Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Disorders”

Prevalence of cardiovascular disorders has increased exponentially over the past few years and this trend is projected to be rife across the forecast period as well. The aforementioned factor has resulted in a high number of cardiac surgeries being performed and this is driving the surgical kits market potential.

The rising geriatric population and poor lifestyle choices are expected to further increase the incidence of cardiovascular disorders and hence are predicted to drive surgical kit demand throughout the forecast period.

“Surging Popularity of Minimally-Invasive Surgeries”

Minimally-invasive surgeries have witnessed a substantial rise in popularity in recent years owing to their faster recovery time and less risk associated with these surgeries.

As the preference of patients increases toward minimally invasive surgeries it is expected to drive demand for minimally invasive surgical instruments and specialty surgical products and kits over the coming years.

To learn more about Surgical Kits Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7574

Key Segments Covered in the Surgical Kits Industry Survey

  • By Type :

    • Disposable Surgical Kits

    • Reusable Surgical Kits

  • By Procedure :

    • General Surgery

    • Cardiac Surgery

    • Ophthalmology

    • Orthopedic

    • Neurosurgery

    • Gynecology

    • Other Procedures

  • By End User :

    • Hospitals

    • Specialty Clinics

    • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

    • Other End Users

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • MEA

Competitive Landscape

Surgical kit manufacturers are anticipated to focus on launching new products with advanced technologies to simplify complex surgeries by integrating advanced technologies.

  • In July 2022, Medtronic, a leading medical device company, announced that it had received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its new AI-powered spine surgery planning software.

Such innovative software solutions can be integrated with advanced surgical kits to enable robotic-assisted surgeries and AI-assisted surgeries and enhance the overall healthcare experience while minimizing the risks through predictive analytics and planning.

Get Customization on Surgical Kits Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7574

Key players in the Surgical Kits Market

  • Stradis Healthcare

  • Zimmer Biomet

  • Cardinal Health

  • Mölnlycke Health Care AB

  • Hogy Medical

  • 3M

  • Paul Hartmann AG

  • OneMed

  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Key Takeaways from Surgical Kits Market Study

  • At present, the global surgical kits market accounts for an US$ 18 billion value.

  • The global surgical kits market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% through 2026.

  • The market expected to reach US$ 22.5 billion by 2026.

  • Increasing awareness of hospital-acquired infections, rising demand for minimally-invasive surgeries, increasing geriatric population, rising investments in healthcare infrastructure development, supportive government initiatives, and high prevalence of chronic diseases to majorly drive surgical kits market growth.

  • Demand for surgical kits in China is projected to increase at an impressive CAGR of around 9% through 2026.

  • The United States surgical kits market stands at a value of US$ 6.5 billion at present.

Fact.MR’s Domain Expertise in Healthcare Sector

Our healthcare consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the healthcare sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global healthcare industry provides indispensable insights and support - encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Haelthcare Domain-

Insulin Delivery Devices Market- The global insulin delivery devices market is expected to foray ahead at a healthy CAGR of 7% over a forecast period of 2020-2030. Analyzing through the market lens, it is expected to climb up in terms of revenue, to US$ 14 billion by the end of FY 2020.

Injection Pen Market- The sales of injection pens have considerably picked up in the last couple of years, as they have become a widely accepted treatment method to address a broad spectrum of medical considers.

Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market- Demand in the swab and viral and transport medium market has witnessed remarkable upsurge in the recent past, as the number of tests and laboratory experiments are registering an unprecedented high during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Medical Gases and Equipment Market- The global medical gasses and equipment market will continue exhibiting a steady growth. The demand is poised to surge even as COVID-19 outbreak tightens its noose around the world.

Medical Suction Devices Market- According to the US Census Bureau, the geriatric population is increasing at an accelerated rate. This is anticipated to act as a key driver for growth of the global medical suction devices market, which is projected to exhibit a CAGR of around 4% over the forecast period 2020-2030.

Contraceptives Market- Demand for contraceptives to register a robust 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2025). The global contraceptives market shall surpass a valuation of US$ 37 Billion by the end of 2025.

Dental Restoratives Market- The dental restoratives market is projected to expand at a robust CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The prevalence and severity of dental decay has waned over the past few years. Dental care needs have engendered a significant shift in the nature of dental care services- from conventional restorative care to cosmetic and preventive services.

Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency Treatment Market- Ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency is a genetic disorder arising due to inadequate levels of OTC, an enzyme that helps decompose and eliminate unwanted nitrogen from the human body. This process is also known as the urea cycle.

Medical Holography Market- The medical holography market was valued at US$ 447.8 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach a value pool US$ 3.5 Billion by 2026, registering a stellar CAGR of 34.0% throughout the forecast period. This is in response to increasing demand for medical holography imaging.

