Increasing Real Estate Construction Will Aid Demand Growth for Real Estate Broking Services, Says Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·5 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

New study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider on the real estate brokerage market. Latest trends, forecasts, and competitive landscape analysed.

Rockville, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global real estate brokerage market is expected to be valued at US$ 792 billion in 2023. It is projected that the market will rise with a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2033.

The growth of the real estate brokerage market has a direct relation with the expansion of the real estate industry. Owing to this factor, the increase in real estate construction is fuelling the demand for brokers and agents worldwide. Brokers play an essential role in searching for properties and navigating clients in the efficient buying or selling of properties as per their requirements. Government support through schemes regarding home ownership and an increase in disposable income of the population are also driving the demand for real estate and brokers or agents.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8086

Additionally, the transformation of broking services from the traditional approach to new ones, such as the utility of applications, websites, and software, has created a lucrative opportunity for market growth. New technologies are efficiently enhancing client interaction with brokers and driving market expansion.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Among the service provider types, organizations hold a leading share of 77% in the global market.

  • From 2023 to 2033, the real estate brokerage is set to expand at a CAGR of 5.6%

  • Among the regions, North America exhibits a leading share of 41% in the global market.

  • The market for real estate brokerage registered a growth rate of 4.8% during the historic period 2018-2022.

Technological transformation will drive the real estate brokerage market to new heights,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Real Estate Brokerage Industry Research

  • By Mode of Service :

    • Online

    • Offline

  • By Property Type :

    • Residential

    • Commercial

  • By Service Provider :

    • Individuals

    • Organizations

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • Middle East & Africa

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8086

Market Development

The real estate brokerage market is highly competitive with the presence of various international and domestic market players in the industry. Market players are relying on the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and others to enhance client engagement and increase their consumer base. Acquisitions and mergers to expand service offerings in various domestic and international marketplaces is another move being implemented by market players in the industry.

Key Companies Profiled

  • CBRE Group

  • Century 21

  • Colliers International

  • Compass

  • Cushman Wakefield, Inc.

  • Eastdil Secured

  • ERA Real Estate

  • eXp Realty

  • Home Services of America

  • IQI Global

  • Jones Lang LaSalle Inc

  • Keller Williams Realty, Inc.

  • Newmark Grubb Knight Frank

  • RE/MAX

  • Realogy Holdings Corp.

  • Realty One Group Inc.

  • Savills Plc

  • Sotheby’s International Realty

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8086

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global real estate brokerage market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of mode of service (online, offline), property type (residential, commercial), and service provider (individuals, organizations), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: 

Interior Design Services Market - The global interior design services market witnessed a growth rate of 5.8% during the historical period of 2017-2021 and reached a valuation of US$ 115 billion in 2022. During the forecast period 2022-2032, the market is forecasted to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 6.4% and reach a value of US$ 213.7 billion.

HVAC Services Market - The global HVAC services market stands at US$ 71.1 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to progress steadily at a CAGR of 6.2% to reach US$ 129.8 billion by 2032-end. Together, North America and East Asia account for around 60% share of the global market.

ESG & Sustainability Advisory Market - The global ESG (environmental, social, and governance) & sustainability advisory market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 39.3 billion in 2023. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% and jump to US$ 72.4 billion by the end of 2033.

Private Nursing Services Market - The global private nursing services market has reached a valuation of US$ 772.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to climb to US$ 1,436.5 billion by 2032, expanding at a healthy CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.

Property Management Services Market - The global property management services market is expected to reach US$ 15 billion in 2023. The market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% and reach a valuation of US$ 30.4 billion by the end of 2033.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


