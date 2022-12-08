U.S. markets closed

Increasing Requirement for Effective Food Packaging Solutions to Bolster Sales of Skin Packaging Solutions: Fact.MR Report

FACT.MR
·4 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Growing need to increase the shelf-life of eatables will stimulate the demand for skin packaging solutions, says Fact.MR in its latest market research report.

Rockville, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to this recently published research report by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the skin packaging market is expected to be worth US$ 15.1 billion by 2033-end, increasing at a CAGR of 4% over the decade. Skin packaging solutions are related to the technology that is used to pack products in a film or thin plastic sheet using heat. These packaging solutions provide comprehensive safety to products, along with full protection and product visibility.

Increasing concentration on innovations in packaging products along with technological advancements by key manufacturers is estimated to drive growth opportunities in the global market. Developing economies such as India and China are contributing to increased demand for innovative packaging solutions. In addition, the growing requirement for beauty and personal care products is also driving sales opportunities in the industry. Increased personal income of people stimulates their capacity to invest in high-quality products. Rising globalization, modernization, and urbanization are also predicted to drive growth avenues in the global market. Furthermore, with increasing demand for convenient packaging solutions along with surging manufacturing activities, target product sales are likely to grow.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8031

On the flip side, fluctuations in the cost of raw materials and stringent regulations that are imposed by governments on applying plastic are expected to dampen market growth. Furthermore, rising environmental concerns and the availability of environment-friendly alternatives can hamper the growth opportunities in this market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Sales of skin packaging solutions are projected to reach US$ 15.1 billion by 2033-end.

  • The Japan market is likely to expand at a sluggish CAGR of 1.3% through 2033.

  • Valuation of the global skin packaging industry is US$ 10.2 billion for 2023.

  • The skin packaging market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 4% through 2033.

  • Demand for skin packaging services in the Germany market is set to expand at a CAGR of 2.1% through 2033.

“Innovations in packaging services by manufacturers are estimated to stimulate growth opportunities in the global skin packaging market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Skin Packaging Industry Research

  • By Type :

    • Carded Skin Packaging

    • Non-carded Skin Packaging

  • By Application :

    • Food

    • Consumer Goods

    • Industrial Goods

    • Other Applications

  • By Base Material :

    • Plastic Films

    • Paper & Paperboards

    • Other Base Materials

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8031

Winning Strategy

Surging R&D activities and increasing demand for flexible packaging solutions and materials are likely to proliferate sales of skin packaging solutions. Moreover, growing technological advancements across packaging technology and equipment and the rising availability of different space-saving packaging options are further driving sales of effective packaging strategies.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Amcor Ltd.

  • Sealed Air Corporation

  • WestRock Company

  • Display Pack, Inc.

  • Grief, Inc.

  • Orora Ltd.

  • Sigma Plastics Group

  • International Paper Co.

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8031

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global skin packaging market for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (carded skin packaging, non-carded skin packaging), application (food, consumer goods, industrial goods, other applications), and base material (plastic films, paper & paperboards, other base materials), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: 

3D Semiconductor Packaging Market - The global 3D semiconductor packaging market is expected to propel at a prolific CAGR of 15% from 2022 to 2032. At present, the market is valued at US$ 8 billion and is forecasted to reach US$ 32.5 billion by the end of 2032.

Cold Form Blister Packaging Market - Worldwide demand for cold form blister packaging is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2032. At present, the global cold form blister packaging market is valued at US$ 1 billion and is estimated to reach a market size of US$ 1.8 billion by 2032.

Polycoated Packaging Market - The global sales/shipment of polycoated packaging are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-31.

Europe Biodegradable Packaging Market - The European biodegradable packaging materials market is estimated at USD 2.94 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 5.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2032.

Packaging Conveyors Market - A conveyor system, mainly used in the e-commerce industry, has the ability to automatically pick up items without human intervention using latest and advanced technologies.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


