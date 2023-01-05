U.S. markets close in 1 hour 36 minutes

Increasing Road Accidents and Chronic Disorders Worldwide Fuelling Sales of Medical Lifting Slings: Fact.MR Analysis

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Rising rate of senior population and rapidly developing healthcare facilities worldwide are driving the growth of the medical lifting slings market, says Fact.MR.

Rockville, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical lifting slings market is valued at US$ 1.14 billion in 2023 and is predicted to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2033, estimates Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Patient lifting slings, Hoyer lift slings, and patient transfer slings are other names for medical lifting slings. People with mobility problems are lifted and transported with the use of a medical lifting sling, which is wrapped around and positioned beneath the patient. A medical lift sling is a device that supports the patient while they are receiving treatment in a hospital or other medical facility. Patient slings come in a variety of styles, including universal, full-body, and split-leg slings. When used properly, they offer several advantages, such as the lowered risk of damage to patients and caregivers.

Medical patient transfer slings are made up of nylon, mesh, and many other components, with a hydraulic lift, and are readily accessible in stores in the shape of a U or C. They are patient-friendly and simple to use. Rising prevalence of chronic disorders, the increasing number of senior population (as they are more prone to several disorders), and growing developments in healthcare infrastructure across the globe are boosting the medical lifting slings market growth quickly.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8184

Patient transfer slings are developing rapidly, but in several regions, it is seen that many caregivers are unaware of the functioning of technologically improved slings, which may hamper sales growth to some extent. North America and Europe are holding a strong position in the global medical lifting slings market. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global medical lifting slings market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 3.11 billion by 2033.

  • China’s market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 10% during the projected period (2023-2033).

  • Sales of medical lifting slings in Japan are expected to increase at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

  • Demand for universal slings is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 11.5% during the next 10 years.

“Rapidly increasing cases of traffic accidents across the world are boosting the demand for medical lifting slings,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segments of Medical Lifting Slings Industry Research

By Product :

  • Universal Slings

  • Seating Slings

  • Transfer Slings

  • Hammock Slings

  • Standing Slings

  • Bariatric Slings

  • Toilet Slings

By Material :

  • Nylon Slings

  • Padded Slings

  • Canvas Slings

  • Mesh Slings

By Usage :

  • Reusable Slings

  • Disposable Slings

  • Full Body Slings

  • U-shape Slings

By End User :

  • Hospitals

  • Home Care

  • Elderly Care Facilities

By Region :

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia & Oceania

  • MEA

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8184

Winning Strategy

Some of the key manufacturers of medical lifting slings are Arjo AB, ArjoHuntleigh, Inc., Bestcare, LLC, DJO Global, Inc., Drive Medical, GF Health Products, Inc., Guldmann Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Invacare Corporation, and Prism Medical Ltd. To increase their product offerings and sales revenue, several major market participants are introducing cutting-edge designs with advanced technologies.

  • Guldmann announced the introduction of a new sling strap using cutting-edge smart loop technology. The slings' design reduces shearing pressures while boosting comfort.

  • Invacare Corporation, a well-known brand of patient lifting equipment, announced the launch of a cutting-edge patient lift solution for the American market in May 2022. The innovative patient lifting technology in the BirdieTM Evo XPLUS ensures the patient's optimal comfort and safety when being transferred from a chair, the floor, or a bed.

AmeriGlide, a reputable stair lift manufacturer, announced the introduction of the AmeriGlide UP Stair Lift in July 2021. To ensure the highest level of safety when utilising it, the new stair lift is outfitted with advanced technologies.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Arjo AB

  • ArjoHuntleigh, Inc.

  • Bestcare, LLC

  • DJO Global, Inc.

  • Drive Medical

  • GF Health Products, Inc.

  • Guldmann Inc.

  • Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

  • Invacare Corporation

  • Prism Medical Ltd.

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8184

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global medical lifting slings market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (universal slings, seating slings, transfer slings, hammock slings, standing slings, bariatric slings, toilet slings), material (nylon slings, padded slings, canvas slings, mesh slings), usage (reusable slings, disposable slings, full body slings, U-shape slings), and end user (hospitals, home care, elderly care facilities), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Medical Connectors Market: Increasing at a CAGR of 6%, the global medical connectors market is predicted to increase from a valuation of US$ 2.74 billion in 2023 to US$ 4.91 billion by the end of 2033. Hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic laboratories & imaging centers are the prime end users of medical connectors.

Cataract Disposable Products Market: Cataract disposable products are used for treating cataract, in which the damaged lens are replaced with artificial lens to make the vision clear and sharp. Use of cataract disposable products have increased in the recent years owing to the increasing number of ophthalmic surgeries.

No Sting Barrier Market: The global no sting barrier market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% to climb from a market valuation of US$ 352.5 million in 2022 to US$ 707.5 million by the end of 2032.

Medical Disposables Market: The global medical disposables market currently accounts for a valuation of US$ 385 billion and is expected to reach US$ 510 billion by the end of 2026. This is because global demand for medical disposables is predicted to increase at a noteworthy CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2026.

Emergency Medical Service Products Market: The worldwide emergency medical service products market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.3% and reach a market valuation of US$ 50 Billion by 2032.

About Us:
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


