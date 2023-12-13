Increasing Shareholder Value: Longacre Square Partner Jessica McDougall, Live from NYSE

CorpGov hosted a fireside chat from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange with Jessica McDougall, Partner at Longacre Square. Mrs. McDougall spoke to CorpGov Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone about advising investors and companies regarding the importance of corporate governance best practices and how they can improve the services offered to their customers, how companies and investors can engage with their shareholders and gain feedback, and more. Watch the full interview below:

About Longacre Square

Longacre Square is a communications and special situations advisory firm with 30 expert practitioners across offices in New York, West Palm Beach and Dallas. It advises boards of directors, management teams and founders when facing critical business challenges, pursuing new opportunities and navigating normal course operations. As a full-service consultancy, its capabilities span strategic communications, investor relations, corporate governance advisory, capital markets planning and transaction support, and crisis management.

About Jessica McDougall

Jessica McDougall is Chair of the Corporate Governance and Shareholder Engagement Advisory practice, where she works with company boards, management team members, and senior investment professionals. Jessica works across a range of situations, including proxy contests and M&A, as well as on an ongoing basis to implement governance, strategic, and sustainability-related best practices.

Prior to joining Longacre Square, Jessica spent seven years on the BlackRock Investment Stewardship team, where she was responsible for overseeing engagement and proxy voting activities for companies within the industrials and materials sectors in the US and Canada. Prior to BlackRock, Jessica served in a similar role at TIAA. Jessica has over 13 years’ experience in the investment stewardship and ESG advisory space. She graduated with a B.A. from the University of Virginia.

