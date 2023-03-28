U.S. markets close in 5 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,962.60
    -14.93 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,433.06
    +0.98 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,664.65
    -104.18 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,753.90
    +0.22 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.14
    +0.33 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.20
    +13.40 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.29
    +0.15 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0839
    +0.0035 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5560
    +0.0280 (+0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2328
    +0.0047 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9530
    -0.6020 (-0.46%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,927.73
    -417.55 (-1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    589.68
    +347.00 (+142.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,480.03
    +8.26 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

Increasing Social Security Full Retirement Age to 70 Gains Momentum — How It Could Impact Benefits

1.4k
Vance Cariaga
·3 min read
Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Among the proposed changes to Social Security is to raise the full retirement age for recipients, which proponents say will bolster the program’s finances as one of its reserve funds heads for depletion. Now a pair of lawmakers have moved a step closer to bringing such a plan up for a vote.

Social Security: Women Get $354 Per Month Less Than Men — Here’s Why
With a Recession Looming: Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track

U.S. Sens. Angus King (I-Maine) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) are leading a group of legislators in a proposal to raise the FRA to 70 from 67, according to reports this week from MarketWatch and Semafor.

The two senators have also proposed creating a sovereign-wealth fund that could be funded with $1.5 trillion or more in borrowed money. If the fund fails to generate an 8% annual return, both the maximum taxable income and the payroll tax rate would be increased to ensure Social Security stays on track to be solvent for another 75 years.

Other options on the table include changing the formula that calculates monthly Social Security benefits from one based on a worker’s average earnings over 35 years to a formula based on the number of years spent working and paying into Social Security.

Proposals to raise the FRA have been floated for quite a while amid reports that the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund — which funds about 25% of Social Security benefits — will run out of money as early as 2032. When that happens, Social Security will have to rely solely on payroll taxes for funding under the current system.

The idea behind raising the FRA is that it will push more Americans to wait an extra couple of years to start claiming Social Security benefits, which could save money over the short term. So far, the idea has not advanced much past the discussion stage. The King-Cassidy initiative represents a much more concrete stop toward bringing such a plan up for a Congressional vote.

Social Security advocates and many lawmakers have pushed back against raising the FRA because of the potential financial impact it would have on seniors who are already struggling to make ends meet.

But spokespersons for Cassidy and King wrote in an email to MarketWatch that their plan doesn’t include any cuts for Americans currently receiving Social Security benefits, and that “many will receive additional benefits.” They also said the plan is not finalized and “the final framework is still taking shape.”

Even if the plan makes it to a Congressional vote, its chances of eventually passing into law are not great. The Senate and House would have to approve it, and then President Joe Biden would have to sign it — and as GOBankingRates previously reported, he has shown no inclination to support Social Security changes that would cut or delay access to benefits.

If the FRA ever does get raised to age 70, it would “significantly cuts benefits for anyone retiring before their new full retirement age,” according to the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare (NCPSSM), a nonprofit advocacy group.

The NCPSSM noted that when the full retirement age was 65, workers retiring at age 62 received an initial benefit that was 20% less than their full benefit amount. When the FRA rises to 67, workers retiring at age 62 will receive a 30% cut in benefits. If the age were increased to 70, a worker claiming retirement benefits at age 62 would have their benefits reduced by nearly half, according to the NCPSSM.

Take Our Poll: As a Retired Person, Are You Comfortable With Your Monthly Income?

“Instead of protecting future generations, raising the retirement age will dramatically cut benefits for younger generations of workers, especially those at lower-income levels,” the NCPSSM said in a blog. “The cuts will have their greatest impact on those who can afford them the least — lower income workers with a shorter life expectancy, who are less likely to be able to continue working to age 70.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Increasing Social Security Full Retirement Age to 70 Gains Momentum — How It Could Impact Benefits

Recommended Stories

  • Vitalik Buterin Sends Hidden Message in First Polygon zkEVM Transaction

    The Ethereum creator was described as a “man of culture” after setting the gas limit on the network’s first-ever transaction to "69042."

  • Legalized Cannabis Movement Has a Shocking New Ally

    In Las Vegas, for example, cannabis-consumption lounges are coming soon but are not allowed to serve alcohol. In fact, Planet 13 , Las Vegas' largest dispensary, voluntarily gave up its liquor license so it could open a cannabis-consumption lounge, If people are consuming cannabis, they're probably not drinking. The letter sent to Congress explains what the group is asking for.

  • Amazon has a top-rated Apple MacBook Pro for nearly $500 off today

    With low power consumption and a variety of ports, the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro is great for working on the go and it's 20% off on Amazon now!

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • Social Security Taxes Can Hit You Hard in Retirement. Here's How to Lower Them

    Retirement account withdrawals not only help you cover basic living expenses, but they also can fund the lifestyle you've always envisioned in your golden years. That money, however, can have unintended tax consequences. Required minimum distributions (RMDs) and other withdrawals … Continue reading → The post Social Security Taxes Can Hit You Hard in Retirement. Here's How to Lower Them appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Gundlach Predicts a US Recession Will Start in a Few Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Doubleline Capital’s Jeffrey Gundlach said on CNBC that he expects a US recession will start in a few months, and that the Federal Reserve will need to respond “very dramatically.”Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse Remark“The economic headwinds are building, we’ve been talking about

  • California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Limit Oil Company Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- California will limit the amount of profit oil companies can earn in the state under legislation pushed by Governor Gavin Newsom to control soaring gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe state Assembly on Monday passed a bill that allows the California Energy C

  • A recession in 2023 is now inevitable. Layoffs in tech and finance will spread to other sectors

    Don't let a seemingly strong jobs market fool you–the data today is reminiscent of the early days of past recessions, according to Murray Sabrin.

  • What Is the Average Retirement Income?

    Wondering how your retirement savings stack up to other Americans' nest eggs? Or whether your income in your post-work years will be enough to keep you afloat? It's normal to be curious about the average retirement income in the U.S. … Continue reading → The post What Is the Average Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Markets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates despite traders betting otherwise as fears of a banking crisis convulse markets, according to BlackRock Inc.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsThe world’s biggest

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Intel, Raytheon, Other Big Companies Push Back on EU Subsidy Rules

    BRUSSELS—Multinational companies including Intel and Raytheon Technologies are warning that new European Union rules for reporting foreign subsidies are so onerous they could disrupt mergers and acquisitions and impede public tendering. In a letter sent last week to the European Commission, the bloc’s executive body, the companies said the commission “severely underestimates” the work required to comply. The new foreign-subsidy rules, which are set to take effect later this year, will give regulators new tools to bar companies from making certain acquisitions or winning large public contracts if they previously benefited from government aid that the commission believes was distortive.

  • Oil Steady After Year’s Biggest Rally as Iraq Spat Curbs Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after its biggest rally of the year as a disagreement between Iraq and its Kurdish region curtailed exports, while fears over a fallout from the banking crisis receded.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After Raids

  • Newly fired Fox News producer seeks to recant testimony in $1.6 billion Dominion lawsuit

    A newly fired Fox News producer is seeking to recant testimony she said network lawyers coerced her into providing as Fox defends against Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit. Abby Grossberg said Fox's lawyers left her feeling she "had to do everything possible to avoid becoming the 'star witness' for Dominion or else I would be seriously jeopardizing my career at Fox News." The former producer for Maria Bartiromo's Sunday morning show and later Tucker Carlson's prime-time show made the accusation as she filed amended lawsuits in Manhattan federal court and Delaware Superior Court accusing Fox of discrimination, retaliation, sexism and misogyny.

  • Hedge fund Standard General sues FCC over delay in Tegna deal

    The third-largest shareholder of Tegna alleged the FCC Media Bureau's decision to hold was "an unprecedented and legally improper maneuver", as in its nearly year-long review it had not expressed any concerns with the transaction. Media Bureau of the FCC, which regulates telecommunications in the country, last month said it would hold a hearing on the planned acquisition of Tegna, which manages 64 stations in 51 U.S. markets.

  • Russia forces foreign firms to pay into budget as they leave

    Foreign investors from "unfriendly" countries selling assets in Russia will be obliged to donate at least 10% of the sale price to the Russian budget, making life even harder for Western companies leaving Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. According to a note published on the Finance Ministry's website late on Monday, the government commission that monitors foreign investment updated the requirements for asset sales involving foreigners from countries that have imposed sanctions against Russia, which Moscow labels "unfriendly". The ruling included "an obligation to make a voluntary cash contribution to the federal budget of at least 10% of half of the market value of the relevant assets, as indicated in the asset valuation report".

  • The New York Couple Behind El Salvador’s Bitcoin Experiment

    The creators of a popular financial news show on Russian television have emerged as key advisers to the Salvadoran government on its adoption of bitcoin.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Fed’s Jefferson Says It Will Take Time to Curb High Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Philip Jefferson said the US central bank would try to avoid harming the US economy any more than needed as it confronts high inflation.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse Remark“The current inflation rate is too high. It is the goal of the Federal Open Marke