Increasing Stringent Vehicle Emission Standards and Fuel Efficiency Demand to Drive the Automotive Exhaust Sensor Market at a Value Pool of US$ 37 Billion by the end of 2032, Fact.MR Research

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Automotive Exhaust Sensor Market Will Soar at a 3.2% CAGR through 2032 amid Growing Preference for MEMS Sensors: Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a revised report from Fact.MR, sales of automotive exhaust sensor are anticipated to reach a value pool of US$ 37 Billion by 2032, augmenting at a 3.2% CAGR through the decade. The worldwide automotive exhaust sensor market is observing a prominent shift as the major manufacturers in the industry are opting for MEMS sensors owing to their high precision as well as increased dependability.

Furthermore, manufacturers are making tremendous amount of investments in R&D to operations so as to fabricate contemporary and top of the line micro fabrication technologies, which are a primary driver for the market expansion of the automotive exhaust sensor market. In addition to this, the soaring automobile market is expected to be a much needed booster for the expansion of the ubiquitous automotive exhaust sensor industry.

For Critical Insights on Automotive Exhaust Sensor Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=474

From 2015 to 2021, demand accelerated at a value CAGR of 4.3%, concluding at a market value of US$ 25 Billion. As the global automotive industry experienced a plunge during the COVID-19 pandemic, sales prospects were temporarily impacted, at least throughout 2020. Eventually, as vaccination drives paced up and infection rates subsided from 2021, prospects have been buoyed out significantly.

Which Vehicle Type will Leverage Automotive Exhaust Sensor the Most?

The Global Automotive Exhaust Sensor Market will be dominated by Passenger Cars

Passenger cars, among vehicle type segments, will account for the lion's share of the worldwide automotive exhaust sensor market in terms of value. A CAGR of 3.3% is anticipated for the segment throughout the 2022-2032 period of assessment.

The dominance of passenger cars in the market can be attributed primarily to the introduction of stringent emission norms, which require installation of automotive exhaust sensors in passenger cars for controlling air pollutants.

Sensors are an essential component of cars, and they play an important role in driving efficiency, safety, comfort, and pollution management. They are used in a variety of automotive applications, ranging from the engine through the exhaust system. The rising usage of electronics in the vehicle industry for safety, driving control, pollution control, and luxury may be directly attributable to the rise of automotive exhaust sensors.

To learn more about Automotive Exhaust Sensor Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=474

Key Segments Covered in the Automotive Exhaust Sensor Industry Survey

  • Automotive Exhaust Sensor by Vehicle Type :

    • Automotive Exhaust Sensor for Passenger Cars

    • Automotive Exhaust Sensor for Light Commercial Vehicles

    • Automotive Exhaust Sensor for Heavy Commercial Vehicles

  • Automotive Exhaust Sensor by Engine Type :

    • Gasoline Engine Automotive Exhaust Sensors

    • Diesel Engine Automotive Exhaust Sensors

  • Automotive Exhaust Sensor by Sales Channel :

    • Automotive Exhaust Sensor Sales via OEMs

    • Automotive Exhaust Sensor Sales via Aftermarkets

Competitive Landscape

The ubiquitous market for automotive exhaust sensors is extremely competitive and fragmented, owing to the presence of multiple international and regional market participants globally. With foreign firms focusing on expanding their market reach, regional suppliers find it difficult to compete on the basis of product safety, cost, and quality.

Faurecia S.A., Benteler International AG, Yutaka Giken Co., Eberspächer Group, Tenneco Inc., Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG, Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd., Ltd., Bosal International N.V., SANGO Co., Ltd., Harbin Airui Automotive Exhaust Systems Co., Ltd., and Sejong Industrial Co., Ltd. are among the proactive companies profiled in the report.

  • Faurecia, a French automotive supplier, finalized its acquisition of Hella, a German automotive lighting and sensor provider, at the end of January, a deal initially announced in August 2021.

Get Customization on Automotive Exhaust Sensor Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=474

Key players in the Automotive Exhaust Sensor Market

  • Sejong Industrial Co., Ltd.

  • Harbin Airui Automotive Exhaust Systems Co. Ltd.

  • Bosal International N.V.

  • SANGO Co., Ltd.

  • Yutaka Giken Co., Ltd.

  • Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd.

  • Benteler International AG

Key Takeaways from Automotive Exhaust Sensor Market Study

  • By 2022, Fact.MR estimates the automotive exhaust sensor market to reach US$ 27 Billion

  • China is expected to register a 2.7% CAGR with regard to the automotive exhaust sensor industry

  • Japan is expected to document a CAGR worth 2.5% in the automotive exhaust sensor market

  • Gasoline engines will continue to dominate the worldwide automotive exhaust sensor market, accumulating a 44% revenue share

  • On the basis of sales channel, OEMs are likely to lead the market with a 2.9% CAGR.

About the Automotive Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned automobile team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analyzed the automotive industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Automotive Domain-

Automotive Rear Spoiler Market- The global automotive rear spoiler market is estimated at USD 3.6 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 7.1 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2032.

Automotive Whiplash Protection System Market- The global automotive whiplash protection system market is estimated at USD 2.6 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 5.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2032.

Vibration Motors Market- The global vibration motor market is estimated at USD 6.5 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 24.1 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during 2022-2032.

Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Market- The global recreational off-highway vehicles market is estimated at USD 15.7 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 54.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2032.

Third Party Logistics Market- The global third-party logistics market size is estimated at US$ 1,031 Bn in 2022 and US$ 2,144 Bn by 2032 while exhibiting a growth rate of 7.6% during the forecast period. The growing popularity of e-commerce and the advent of smart technologies are the key factors propelling the market growth in the assessment period.

Car Air Filter Market- The global car air filter market is estimated at USD 9.9 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 13.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2032.

Car Radiator Market- The global car radiator market is estimated at USD 4.7 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 8.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2032.

Automotive Powertrain Market- The global automotive powertrain market is estimated at USD 435.3 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 719.3 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2032.

Automotive Vibration Control System Market- The global automotive vibration control system market is estimated at US$ 165.1 Bn in 2022, and is forecast to reach a market valuation of US$ 262.8 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2032.

Winter Tires Market- The global winter tires market is valued at US$ 24.1 Bn in 2022, and is forecast to surpass US$ 36.6 Bn valuation by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2032.

