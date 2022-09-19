U.S. markets closed

Increasing uptake of Biopharmaceuticals is Escalating the Demand for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Globally| UnivDatos Market Insights

·6 min read

NOIDA, India, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market was valued at USD 185 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during 2021-2027. The analysis has been segmented into Synthesis (Biotech and Synthetic), Manufacturer Type (Merchant APIs and Captive APIs), Drug Type (Generic APIs and Innovative APIs), Application (Communicable Diseases, Oncology, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), Pain Management, Respiratory Diseases, and Others); Region/Country.

UnivDatos Market Insights Logo
UnivDatos Market Insights Logo

Click here to view the Report Description & TOC

https://univdatos.com/report/active-pharmaceutical-ingredient-market/

The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market. The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market at the global and regional levels.

Request for Sample Pages

https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=20418

Market Overview

The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is the part of any drug that produces the intended effects. Some drugs have multiple active pharmaceutical ingredients. The rising prevalence of the various diseases coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive the market for active pharmaceutical ingredients. Furthermore, the surging investments in research and development of targeted, specific drug, and pharmacogenetic drugs is also expected to support market growth. Worldwide, the increase in chronic diseases results in an increased demand for the treatment and has positive impacts on the market of drug manufacturing. For instance, Istodax, a drug registered by Celgene Co. in 2009 for cancer (Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma) witnessed a 30% growth in 2018 compared with 2010 which accounted for US$ 16 million in 2010 and reached US$63 million in 2018.

Click here to view the Report Description & TOC

https://univdatos.com/report/active-pharmaceutical-ingredient-market/

The global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

  • Based on synthesis, the market is bifurcated into biotech and synthetic. In the forecast period, the biotech segment is expected to witness significant growth. This is mainly due to the rising focus on increasing the accuracy of biopharmaceutical drugs along with the surging investments in biotechnology research is driving the market. Furthermore, these drugs also provide patient-specific treatments which increase the efficiency of the drug with minimal side effects.

  • On the basis of manufacture type, the market is categorized into merchant APIs and captive APIs. Among the two, the captive API is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the improved marketing strategies along with the increased connectivity coupled with innovations in the manufacturing sector. Furthermore, the increasing government investments in pharmaceutical industries in developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, and Mexico also contribute to the growth of captive APIs.

  • Based on drug type, the active pharmaceutical ingredient market has been bifurcated into generic APIs and innovative APIs. Amongst them, the market for innovative APIs is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of novel diseases and increasing demand for the more targeted and effective drugs for the treatment of various chronic diseases is expected to drive the market.

  • On the basis of therapeutic application, the market is categorized into communicable diseases, oncology, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), pain management, respiratory diseases, and others. Among them, the cardiovascular segment dominated the market in 2020 due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and increasing awareness about the severity of heart diseases. However, the oncology segment is expected to witness growth in the foreseeable future. The sedentary lifestyle, increase cases of alcohol and tobacco abuse, and increasing pollution are some key factors responsible for the rising cases of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes across the world. Thus, the need for effective treatment and drugs is expected to drive the API market during the forecast period.

Have a Look at the Chapters - https://univdatos.com/report/active-pharmaceutical-ingredient-market/

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

  • North America (United States, Canada, and Rest of North America)

  • Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • Rest of the World

For a better understanding of the market adoption of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Industry, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (United States, Canada, and the Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of APAC), and Rest of World. During the forecast period, North America is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In addition, the higher geriatric population coupled with the rising number of patients with chronic diseases offer immense opportunities for market players to develop APIs. Furthermore, increasing investment in the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industry along with rising healthcare expenditure in the region are some other major factors driving the North American API market.

The major players targeting the market include

  • Merck & Co.

  • AbbVie Inc.

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

  • Cipla Inc.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Albemarle Corporation

  • Viatris Inc.

  • Aurobindo Pharma

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

  • What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market?

  • Which factors are influencing the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market over the forecast period?

  • What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market?

  • Which factors are propelling and restraining the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market?

  • What are the demanding global regions of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market?

  • What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

  • What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

Browse Other Related Research Reports from UnivDatos Market Insights

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute

Details

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2027

Growth momentum

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6%

Market size 2020

USD 185 billion

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World

Major contributing region

North America to Dominate the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market

Key countries covered

United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, and South Korea

Companies profiled

Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cipla, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Albemarle Corporation, Viatris Inc., Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

Report Scope

Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling

Segments Covered

By Synthesis; By Manufacturer Type; By Drug Type; By Application; By Region/Country

 

About UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.

Contact

UnivDatos Market Insights
Ankita Gupta
Director Operations
Ph: +91-7838604911
Email: Ankita.gupta@univdatos.com
Website: https://univdatos.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1225049/UnivDatos_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-uptake-of-biopharmaceuticals-is-escalating-the-demand-for-active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-globally-univdatos-market-insights-301627092.html

SOURCE UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.

