Increasing Usage of Appointment Scheduling Software in the Corporate Sector Will Drive the Market Growth, States Fact.MR

·6 min read
The global appointment scheduling software market is currently valued at around US$ 393.4 million, and is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 9.7% to reach US$ 992.6 million by 2032.

Rockville, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global appointment scheduling software market is likely at US$ 393.4 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

Appointments are streamlined and scheduling time is decreased with online appointment software. By offering high-user friendly, in-office support, scheduling appointment on the phone could be better used. It significantly reduces the administrative work that frees up time to focus on improving customer service.

Digital self-scheduling is transformative for the various sector. For instance, in healthcare sector, according to Accenture's report, nearly 64% of US patients expect to schedule appointments online. The scheduling of an appointment by medical staff requires coordination and knowledge of the availability of both patients and doctors.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4636

Additionally, people increasingly use and accept mobile appointment scheduling apps because they prefer to plan their own appointments at their convenience. Several factors, including the availability of appointment scheduling software created especially for the corporate and healthcare industry, along with several integrated additional features is driving the growth of the appointment scheduling software market.
The global market for appointment scheduling software market will surpass US$ 992.6 million in market value by 2032.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global appointment scheduling software market is projected to reach US$ 992.6 million by 2032.

  • The market witnessed 9.5% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

  • Corporate appointment scheduling software Systems in the System segment dominates the market with US$ 241 million valuations in 2022.

  • Under deployment model, cloud based dominate the market and are valued at US$ 326.7 million in 2022.

  • Based on region, demand for appointment scheduling software expected to increase at CAGRs of 10.1% in North America during the forecast period.

Shifting Focus towards Integrated Services Model to Deliver Lucrative Opportunities for Market Playerssays a Fact.MR analyst.

Considering the issues regarding soloed software system, many businesses are thinking to adopt integrated software systems. Key players in appointment scheduling software market have also started offering integrated services to its customers so as to increase service offerings.

These companies offer wide range of services and these are offered generally in specific packages. With the help of integrated services, it will become easy for the company or business to perform multiple tasks by using single platform. Therefore, many businesses have started following the trend of integrated services.

Along with scheduling, market players in appointment scheduling software market offers service such as client management, secure online payment, complete sales reporting and also provides unifies customer data. One of the key players in appointment scheduling software market Square Inc. has started to provide integrated services to its customers.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4636

Competitive Landscape

The low investment in appointment scheduling software market can be a significant bottleneck in the development of market. Major market players are working to bring advanced technology to the market. Thus, this has enabled the market grow in upward direction over the assessment period between 2022-2032.

Some of the key developments are:

  • In 2020, Square Inc. acquired Dessa, a company building machine learning applications. This acquisition is aimed to further develop machine learning capabilities, strengthen products, and eventually bring benefits to the company’s clients around the world.

  • In 2019, Vista Equity Partners acquired Mindbody. This acquisition will help the organization accelerate growth and serve customers and partners better than before. It begins the next phase of Mindbody's growth by combining its products and industry leadership with Vista's unique investments.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Square, Inc.

  • Waffor Retail Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

  • Mindbody, Inc.

  • Squarespace Inc.

  • 10to8 Ltd.

  • Calendly LLC

  • StormSource LLC

  • ParamInfo

  • Melian Labs Inc.

  • Appointy Software Inc.

  • Time Trade System Inc.

  • Coconut software Corporation

  • Setmore

  • GigaBook

  • vCita Inc.

  • Schedulicity Inc.

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4636

Segmentation of Appointment Scheduling Software Industry

  • Appointment Scheduling Software Market by Deployment Model:

    • Cloud-based

    • On-premise

  • Appointment Scheduling Software Market by Subscription Model:

    • Monthly

    • Quarterly

    • Half-yearly

    • Annual

  • Appointment Scheduling Software Market by Enterprise Size:

    • Large Enterprises

    • Small & Medium Enterprises

  • Appointment Scheduling Software Market by Vertical:

    • Corporate

    • Healthcare

    • Education

    • Beauty & Wellness

    • Retail

    • Others

  • Appointment Scheduling Software Market by Region:

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • Middle East & Africa

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: 

Cloud-based Predictive Analytics Platform Market: The rise of big data and the focus on data that is more voluminous, which comes in more varieties and arrives more quickly, have led to the growth of the cloud-based predictive analytics platform market. For the cloud-based predictive analytics platform market the shift was seen when the focus of many companies changed from buying and installing on-premise hardware to buying cloud-based services, and expanding to new cloud-based predictive analytics platforms, has been the recent trend, globally, for the IT solutions market.

Software Defined Perimeter Market: The global software defined perimeter market is expected to strengthen its hold on the global market at a CAGR of 14.3% during 2022-2032. The software defined perimeter market share is estimated to reach US$ 28.2 Bn by 2032 from US$ 7.4 Bn in 2022.

Clientless Remote Support Software Market: The global clientless remote support software market is estimated at USD 1.7 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 6.7 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2032. The global clientless remote support software market accounted for ~1% of the global ICT market in 2021.

Public Safety Software Market: The global public safety software market reached a valuation of around US$ 7 Bn in 2020, and is slated to rise at a CAGR of 11% to top US$ 20 Bn by 2031. Demand for computer-aided dispatch solutions is set to increase at a CAGR of 9% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Data Extraction Software Market: Data extraction has emerged as a technique of extracting and discovering new knowledge in data implicit in a large data warehouse to enable better business decisions and strategy formulation. Various organizations are focusing on data extraction techniques to handle a huge amounts of data, and to apply interesting data extraction algorithms and visualizations in quick time.

