Increasing Usage as one of Hair Care Constituent and Other Personal Care Products to set Impressive Growth Platform for Microalgae in Coming Decade: Future Market Insights Study

·8 min read

Future Market Insights (FMI) study analyzing the demand for microalgae in the personal care and cosmetics sector is intended at identifying key factors giving tailwinds to growth. It identifies key applications of microalgae within the industry. Besides this, the report highlights the leading segments in terms of sources and species.

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for microalgae in personal care and cosmetics market will soar with worldwide revenues up by 4.0% in 2021. Future Market Insights (FMI) estimates that the revenue generated from microalgae demand will grow by 1.5X of current market valuation between 2021 and 2031, reaching nearly US$ 76.50 Mn in 2031.

FMI_Logo
FMI_Logo

Over the course of the forecast period, the market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%

Consumers are switching towards vegan cosmetic products owing to growing awareness regarding animal welfare. Microalgae extracts have emerged as a suitable vegan substitute for producing cosmetic products, which will create scope for application in cosmetics sector.

Market players are looking to capitalize on anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties of microalgae for treating oral disorders. Algal extracts are now used in creating toothpastes, functional chewing gums, and mouthwash as gelling and water binding properties of hydrocolloids are becoming popular in dentistry.

Research on microalgae offered evidence that oral cancer prevention capabilities are present in them and can be used in treating chronic periodontitis and other dental disorders. These factors are expected to fuel the market growth in upcoming years.

Some species of microalgae have shown promising results in treating eye disorders. Zeaxanthin exhibits higher antioxidents properties than other plant sources and acts as a protective covering thus, aiding in eye healing. This has positively influenced the demand of microalgaes in eye product segment.

COVID-19 pandemic hindered the global personal care and cosmetic sales owing as various retail outlets and stores remained shuttered during extensive period of lockdown. Coupled with this, disruptions in transportation and production caused during stringent lockdown also hampered sales to an extent.

Nonetheless, recovery is fast approaching with government easing restrictions after vaccine roll outs.

"Owing to the increasing demand for premium cosmetic items, microalgae-based products manufacturers are focusing on producing high quality products using state of the art production technology. Increasing consumer spending on premium products will boost the market growth over the assessment period," says the FMI analyst

For more Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13679

Key Takeaways

  • The U.S. is predicted to account for around 89% of the North America market by 2031, driven by rising popularity of vegan and organic products and increasing consumer willingness to buy premium products.

  • Growing consumer inclination towards organic and natural personal care products in the U.K. along with the focus on maintaining transparency in raw material and production methods among manufacturers will boost the demand for microalgae personal care products in the country.

  • Rising demand for high quality and safe cosmetic products will drive the sales of microalgae personal care and cosmetics in Germany at a CAGR of 3.4% in 2021.

  • Increasing use of Spirulina in the treatment of skin issues such as tanning, ageing, and pigment abnormalities along with rising use of microalgae in the production of skin whitening, anti-aging, and pigmentation reduction cosmetic products will drive the market growth.

  • Fresh water microalgae segment is anticipated to reach the market valuation of US$ 55.363 million in 2031, owing to its cost effective cultivation and higher yield.

  • Increasing adoption of microalgae in creating hair care products due to its anti-bacterial and hair growth boosting properties will support hair care product segment to grow at CAGR of 3.6% over the assessment period.

Competitive Landscape

Euglena, Koninkliijke DSM NV, Sun chlorella, Fuji Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., and Novagreen are the top five market players operating this market. As per the market analysis, they account for more than 35% share in global microalgae personal care and cosmetics market.

With rising popularity of organic products and clean label in personal care and cosmetic sector, market players are focusing on developing new products made from natural ingredients. They are also investing in research and development to keep up with market trends.

For instance,

  • Microphyte announced to start project "SCALE" in July 2021, to set-up the largest micro-algae biorefinery near Montpellier, France with the investment of US$ 18 million (15 million Euros).

  • Simris is planning to broaden its microalgae platform into Novel Foods and Biomimetics, to process microalgae biomass for skincare applications.

  • Yemoja Ltd. launched its new micro-algae synthesized external polysaccharide sulphate (EPS) in April 2021, for anti-aging, anti-inflammatory, and rejuvenation applications in cosmetics.

Some of the leading companies operating in the microalgae personal care and cosmetics market are:

  • DIC Corporation

  • Cyanotech Corporation

  • Koninkliijke DSM NV

  • Roquette Frères

  • BASF SE

  • Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.

  • Parry Nutraceuticals

  • BGG (Beijing Gingko Group)

  • KDI Ingredients

  • Sinoway Industrial Co., ltd.

  • INNOBIO Corporation Limited

  • Yunnan Alphy Biotech Co., Ltd

  • Algaecan Biotech Ltd.

  • Algatechnologies Ltd.

  • Cardax, Inc.

  • Igene Biotechnology, Inc.

  • Fenchem Biotek Ltd.

  • AstaReal Inc.

  • Valensa International

  • Kunming Biogenic Co., Ltd.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-13679

More Insights on the Demand for Microalgae Personal Care and Cosmetics Sector

Future Market Insights, in its new study provides an unbiased analysis of the microalgae personal care and cosmetics market, presenting historical demand data and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the microalgae personal care and cosmetics market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of

By Species Type:

  • Spirulina

  • Chlorella

  • Dunaliella

  • Haematococcus

  • Schizochytrium

  • Euglena

  • Nannochloropsis

  • Nostoc

  • Phaedactylum

  • Others

By Source:

  • Marine Water

  • Fresh Water

By End Use Application:

  • Fragrance

  • Hair Care

  • Eye Care

  • Skin Care

  • Oral Care

  • Cosmaceuticals

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Report

  • How will the demand for microalgae in personal care and cosmetics sector expand through 2031?

  • The market study also highlights projected sales growth for microalgae in personal care and cosmetics sector between 2021 and 2031

  • Survey on the demand for microalgae in personal care and cosmetics sector identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

  • Microalgae share analysis in the cosmetics and personal care sector and information on the key companies within the industry

  • Coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others affecting demand for microalgae in the personal care and cosmetics sector

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/13679

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Food & Beverage Domain

IQF Fruits and Vegetables Market: The fish protein concentrate market study by Future Market Insights (FMI) provides a deeper insights on the new trends while incorporating the impact of ongoing trends, and growth & restraining factors during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. Market dynamics have been presented on the basis of prominent drivers, trends and opportunities prevailing across key geographies for the aforementioned decade.

Fish Protein Isolate Market: ESOMAR-certified market analysis and consulting company Future Market Insights (FMI) provides insights driving fish protein isolate market demand in latest report. Additionally, to find the effect of COVID-19 on the fish protein isolate market in general, the study monitor global fish protein isolate sales in 20+ high-growth markets and addresses their end-user in particular.

Paleo Food Market: In its latest study, ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) offers in-depth insights on key factors that influence the demand for Paleo Food Market. The report covers global demand for Fish powder in more than 20 high potential markets, in addition to an in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global Paleo Food Market.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:
Abhishek Budholiya
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
D: +44 (0) 20 3287 4268
F: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: Future Market Insights
LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/microalgae-personal-care-and-cosmetics-sector
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/microalgae-personal-care-and-cosmetics-sector

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-usage-as-one-of-hair-care-constituent-and-other-personal-care-products-to-set-impressive-growth-platform-for-microalgae-in-coming-decade-future-market-insights-study-301353202.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights

