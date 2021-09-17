U.S. markets closed

Increasingly Complex Vehicles have Potential to Impact Automotive Repair and Maintenance Businesses | Monitor Industry Risk with BizVibe

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has added key challenges and trends for service industry groups on their buyer and seller platforms. BizVibe's automotive repair and maintenance industry group, one of the largest service industry categories, consists of 50,000+ company profiles which now contain 50+ company data points, including a list of potential challenges which are expected to impact market participants over the next few years.

Snapshot of key challenge impacting BizVibe&#39;s automotive repair and maintenance industry group.
Snapshot of key challenge impacting BizVibe's automotive repair and maintenance industry group.

One challenge which is being highlighted is the increasing complexity of automotive technology. Continuing advancements in vehicle technologies are a key challenge for repair companies, as businesses that aren't up to date on these technologies risk losing business to competitors. New technologies such as electric cars and enhanced electronics come with high repair costs and training costs associated with skill upgrades for technicians. These factors are weighing heavily on repair and maintenance providers for vehicles. By identifying such challenges, BizVibe is helping users analyze which suppliers are right for their business, while allowing them to efficiently monitor the risk of doing business.

Get Free Access to all Industry Challenges

Key Insights Provided for Automotive Repair and Maintenance Companies

In addition to analysis on how key challenges are expected to impact service businesses, BizVibe company profiles contain numerous high-quality insights to help users discover, track, compare, and evaluate suppliers or sales prospects. These insights include:

  • Relevance and influence of industry trends and challenges, segmented by region

  • Press releases and news coverage referencing key trends and challenges

  • Risk of doing business score, segmented by operational, financial, compliance, and country risk

  • Top company competitors at the global, regional, and national levels

  • Names of top company decision makers, including job titles and social profiles

  • Company financials such as annual revenue, profitability ratios, and management effectiveness

View 50+ Company Data Points for Free

Automotive Repair and Maintenance Product and Service Categories

BizVibe's platform provides access to over 10 million buyer and supplier company profiles. Businesses from more than 200 countries are categorized into 40,000+ product and service categories, each providing detailed insights tailored to the needs of procurement and sales teams globally. The automotive repair and maintenance industry group features 50,000+ company profiles categorized into 30+ product and service categories, enabling clients to identify and connect with potential new business partners across diverse market segments.

Product and service categories for the automotive repair and maintenance industry include:

Get Free Company Profile Access for all Categories

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe is a modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting buyers and sellers from around the world. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe is designed to help companies generate leads, shortlist suppliers, request proposals, and identify global companies. Evaluate companies side-by-side to compare key metrics and initiate productive partnerships.

Buyers use BizVibe to discover suppliers from among more than 5 million companies using advanced search filters and comparison tools. Features for buyers include:

  • Shortlist potential suppliers

  • Track and compare companies

  • Set up custom news alerts

  • Quickly create and customize RFIs

Explore BizVibe's buyer services: https://www.bizvibe.com/buyers

Sellers can take advantage of BizVibe's smart sales intelligence tools to discover, evaluate, and communicate with prospects across 300+ categories. Features for sellers include:

  • Identify and qualify sales prospects

  • Receive customized prospect recommendations

  • Analyze and evaluate potential buyers

  • Integrate CRMs for efficient data transfer

Discover BizVibe's seller tools: https://www.bizvibe.com/sellers

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and helps sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

Contact
BizVibe
Jesse Maida
Email: jesse@bizvibe.com
+1 855-897-5880
Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/

BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasingly-complex-vehicles-have-potential-to-impact-automotive-repair-and-maintenance-businesses--monitor-industry-risk-with-bizvibe-301379419.html

SOURCE BizVibe

