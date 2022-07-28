U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,072.43
    +48.82 (+1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,529.63
    +332.04 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,162.59
    +130.17 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,873.03
    +24.69 (+1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.16
    -0.10 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.50
    +35.00 (+2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.98
    +1.38 (+7.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0193
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6810
    -0.0530 (-1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2172
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2450
    -2.3170 (-1.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,847.71
    +1,111.87 (+4.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    551.22
    +20.46 (+3.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,345.25
    -2.98 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,815.48
    +99.73 (+0.36%)
     

Incredible Health CEO talks maintaining company culture through incredible growth

Maggie Stamets
·1 min read

Welcome to the first bonus episode of Found! Typically we get the stories behind the startups but things change rapidly in startups so in the bonus episodes we're catching up with some past guests to see how founder life is going a year or so later.

In this mini-sode we're catching up with the very first founder we had on, Iman Abuzeid from Incredible Health, which helps nurses get connected to better jobs and career growth opportunities. Since we talked to Iman last, Incredible health has grown to serve nurses in 25 states with the number of graduate nurses on the platform increasing 200x. Iman talks with our producer Maggie about learning to lead a company after you've achieved product-market fit and are in the process of scaling and how they're using data collected from the new larger pool of users to improve their product and help to alleviate the burnout many nurses are experiencing.

